Albourne

DM/24/0183: Truslers Well, Truslers Hill Lane. To use an existing incidental building (approved under application DM/23/1341) as an ancillary residential building.

DM/23/0810: Land South Of Crawley Down Road, Felbridge. Demolition of existing structures and erection of 200 no. 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes (30% affordable) with new vehicular accesses via Crawley Down Road together with associated car parking, open space and landscaping. (Amended plans and additional information received 25th July 2023 regarding transport, air quality, trees and drainage). (Amended plans and additional information received 29th September 2023 regarding drainage and ecology). (Additional information received 7th November regarding proposed off site highways works on Crawley Down Road and revised plans received 13th and 14th November showing changes to plots 180 to 182 and coloured elevations of apartment buildings and a junction modelling note). (Updated Transport Assessment Report and Travel Plan received 19th January 2024). (Photo: Google Maps)

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/3133: Land At Highfields, Brighton Road, Warninglid. Use of land as a travellers caravan site consisting of 1 no pitch, containing a residential mobile home, dayroom and associated development.

DM/24/0068: 10 Old House Lane, Haywards Heath. Proposed outbuilding.

DM/24/0164: The Old Lodge, Ditton Place, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Proposed single storey field shelter on land adjacent to, and subordinate to, The Old Lodge. The proposal also comprises the addition of native hedging and trees around the proposed shelter and boundary.

DM/24/0186: 10 Cheales Close, Haywards Heath. Proposed roof extension, internal alterations, floor plan redesign and all associated works.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1392: Land North Of Woodfield Bungalow, Isaacs Lane. The decommissioning of the existing septic tank and associated drainage and the construction of two temporary cess pool tanks and associated drainage infrastructure.

DM/23/2448: Multi Installations Ltd, 27 Victoria Gardens. Installation of dust extraction system, enclosure of centrifugal fan and replacement of windows to front offices.

DM/23/2612: 24 Sheddingdean Close. Retrospective application for a rear extension. (Amended plans received 11.01.2024 showing south side wall of the extension to be re - built within the party wall and fence to be re-erected on the boundary).

DM/23/3217: 38 Victoria Close. Proposed single storey rear extension, alterations and refurbishment.

DM/23/3253: 102 Junction Road. Proposal to replace existing wooden garden room with multipurpose garden family room and wooden gazebo to rear of the garden.

DM/24/0137: 22 Sycamore Drive. Single storey rear extension. Loft conversion with two dormers and three roof lights, converting hipped roof to gable end. Bay window front extension and external porch.

DM/24/0173: 103 Chanctonbury Road. Proposed single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.6m, to a maximum height of 3.3m and the height of the eaves to 2.75m.

DM/24/0189: 79 Janes Lane. Proposed single storey and two storey rear extension. Conversion of existing attached garage into habitable accommodation. Fenestration alterations. This is the first revision to the previously approved application (DM/23/2939) and it is proposed to increase the rear extension by 500mm.

Cuckfield

DM/24/0128: 1 Mytten Close. Two storey rear extension. Existing side windows to ground and first floor to be full height windows. Garage conversion. Larger window proposed to front wall of existing utility room. Wider window to first floor front elevation in bedroom. Pitched roof open porch to front door and new side window to front door.

Ditchling

SDNP/23/05463/LIS: 2 The Bull, Flat, High Street. Excavations of the ground for the upgrading of the existing electrical supply with a new supply and 3 no. electric charging bays to car parking area.

East Grinstead

DM/23/3136: Sleeper Cottage, London Road. Conversion of attached garage to annexe accommodation. Front extension to converted garage to create new Entrance Hall and Study.

DM/24/0139: 108A London Road. Installation of an obscure glazed window to the side elevation.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2259: Land To The R/o Central House, 25 Perrymount Road. Erection of an 8 storey building comprising of 38 flats 21 x 1 bed and 17 x 2 bed) with associated landscaping, parking and refuse stores. Additional information received 15/11/2023, 7/12/2023, 18/12/2023 and 18/1/2024 of updated Construction Management Plan, Noise Report, Air Quality Damage Cost and Emissions Mitigation Statement, elevation of long distance view from Boltro Road, streetscene plan showing relationship of proposal with Perrymount Road and indicative landscape plan.

DM/24/0082: 40 Allen Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0129: 5 Greenhill Park. Single storey side extension with pitched roof, new oriel window and velux rooflights. Rear of existing garage converted to utility room/gym space. Existing external door and window re-used within new utility room/gym space.

DM/24/0138: Braydells, Hurstwood Lane. Variation of condition 1 relating to DM/22/2086.

DM/24/0144: 65 Harlands Road. Single storey rear extension and part conversion of garage to habitable accommodation.

DM/24/0150: 41 College Road. Proposed ground floor rear and side extension.

Horsted Keynes

DM/23/2496: Horsted Keynes Recreation Ground, Chapel Lane. Hazel and Holly Tree - Crown reduce by 3-4m and removal of lateral branches both sides.

DM/24/0123: Broadhurst Cottage, Broadhurst Manor Road. Single storey extension and enlarged porch.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/3124: 17 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement window to second floor, south elevation and re-roofing the building, with associated works (Revised description agreed 11.01.2024. Revised plans and information received 23.01.2024, 24.01.2024 and 26.01.2024).

DM/23/3125: 17 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Replacement window to second floor, south elevation and re-roofing the building, with associated works (Revised description agreed 11.01.2024. Revised plans and information received 23.01.2024, 24.01.2024 and 26.01.2024).

DM/24/0013: Maltings Farm, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective application for the creation of a new walled garden.

DM/24/0104: The Old Farmhouse, Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Replace gates, gate posts and fence. Replace 1 x window.

DM/24/0122: 174 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Part single storey / part two storey rear extension to a semi-detached house.

DM/24/0134: 157 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed ground floor rear and side extension, first floor infill extension, loft conversion and internal renovation.

DM/24/0149: 3 Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension and the relocation of the existing garage door and window.

DM/24/0167: 34 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Pear Tree - Reduce Crown by 2 metres.

DM/24/0201: Norfolk House, 75 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Yew Tree (T1) - Crown reduce by 2 metres Yew Tree - (T2). Crown reduce by 1- 2 metres.

Lindfield

DM/24/0152: 26 Hickmans Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Newick

LW/24/0006: 42 West Point. Garage conversion with alterations to front and rear fenestration.

West Hoathly

DM/23/2790: 1 Cleveland Cottages, Ardingly Road. Installation of 2m high acoustic fence along the east side of the boundary, running parallel to the road and set back between 2.7m and 3m from the road, behind an existing roadside hedge (to be retained). The fence will include a gate. (Revised plan and updated description agreed 24.01.2024).

Worth

DM/23/2123: Kilnwood Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. First floor extension, pool, plus gym and pergola structures. Amended block, landscaping plan and Arboricultural Report received 23.01.2024 showing revised location of gym building.

DM/23/3245: 4 Elger Way, Copthorne. A proposed side and rear extension to the existing bungalow and a loft conversion. Detached garden room including a new landscape scheme for the total plot.