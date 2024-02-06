Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albourne

DM/24/0183: Truslers Well, Truslers Hill Lane. To use an existing incidental building as an ancillary residential building (Revised description agreed 02.02.2024).

DM/24/0222: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land N And NW Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. The construction and operation of a regional SuDS pond (Pond 22) and associated drainage infrastructure to provide surface water attenuation and treatment linked to a sub catchment within drainage network 9.2 of the Northern Arc Regional Surface Water Masterplan including tree removal and hard and soft landscaping, including replacement tree planting.

DM/24/0219: Souches, The Street. Conifer T1 - Removal of 4 lowest limbs.

Ansty and Staplefield

DM/23/1902: Cuckfield Golf Course, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. Retrospective full planning application to relay 70m of an existing track with new material at Cuckfield Golf Club.

Balcombe

DM/24/0209: Avon House, Stockcroft Road. (T1) Silver Birch - reduce crown by 5-8m.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/3024: 1 Bough Beeches. Proposed single storey side and rear extensions. Proposed replacement fence to back garden at a new height of 7ft. Flood Risk Assessment received 29.01.2024.

DM/23/3040: 35 The Oaks. T1, T2 and T3 Oaks - Reduce back from boundary by 2m (site address amended 29/01/2024).

DM/24/0187: 87 Mill Road. Proposed first floor extension with new roof over and replacement garage roof with loggia to front elevation.

DM/24/0197: 43 Ravenswood Road. Loft conversion including front and rear dormers.

DM/24/0224: 2 Keymer Gardens. Cedar Tree (T5) - Crown reduction by max 2m, crown lift to 3m from ground, re-shape and balance tree .

Cuckfield

DM/23/3135: Woodpeckers, Courtmead Road. Single storey rear extension. Amended design plans received 02.02.2024.

DM/23/3213: Land At Cuckfield Recreation Ground, High Street. Installation of equipment to deliver free public WiFi (including: 6m high column with mounted Wireless Access Point; Wireless Access Point attached to Pavilion roof, ducting and associated network infrastructure).

DM/24/0244: Barnwood, 16 Barrowfield. Proposed replacement single storey extension to the rear of the property.

Ditchling

LW/24/0044: Lone Oak Farm, Spatham Lane, Westmeston. Continuous Use of static home as a dwelling for a period in excess of 4 years.

SDNP/24/00194/HOUS: Tilgate Cottage, Lodge Hill Lane. Roof extension to create second storey living accommodation with raising of roof height by 0.6m and increasing of roof pitch to 45 degrees, addition of 5no. dormers to front and rear, 6no. rooflights and 18no. solar panels, extension of open front porch and alterations to fenestration.

East Grinstead

DM/22/1778: 81 High Street. Conversion of existing office space (B1) to 1 bedroom residential dwelling. Updated Heritage Impact Assessment received 25.04.2023. Amended plans and updated Heritage Statement received showing revised layout of proposed dwelling.

DM/22/1780: 81 High Street. Conversion of existing office space (B1) to 1 bedroom residential dwelling. Updated Heritage Impact Assessment received 25.04.2023. Amended plans and updated Heritage Statement received showing revised layout of proposed dwelling.

DM/24/0246: 98 Holtye Road. Variation of condition no 3 of planning application DM/21/2596 - to amend the approved plans to allow for design changes.

Hassocks

DM/24/0179: 10 Downs View Road. Removal of existing conservatory, erection of single-storey rear extension.

DM/24/0252: 45 The Quadrant. Proposed loft conversion with hip to gable roof conversion, rear dormer and front rooflights. Installation of renewable energy panels on front roof slope.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0245: 62 Lewes Road. Conifer Group - Fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/0229: Pepins, Church Lane. Leylandii (T1) - Fell. Holly tree (T2) Reduce height by 2.5 metres. Silver birch (T3) Reduce by approx 5 Metres. Ash tree (T4) Reduce by 5m and crown raise to 10 metres of the ground and Cut back overhanging branches.

DM/24/0249: Keysford Cottage, Lewes Road. Construction of a porch with an oak frame overhang including one skylight and two windows.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0213: Lapwings, 131A High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Replace the existing poor quality conservatory with a single storey extension to the same footprint; alter fenestration; install roof lights and solar panels; form an external bike store to the driveway; reconfigure garden wall; re-tile the existing roof; replace the existing pergola; remove the external stair.

DM/24/0217: 39 Orchard Way, Hurstpierpoint. Remove existing conservatory and replace with kitchen diner garden room extension.

DM/24/0236: 7 St Lawrence Way, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear and side extension.

Lindfield

DM/23/2934: 1 The Chestnuts. Two storey side and rear extension, replace rear dormer window with two new dormers, new front porch, replace existing windows, re-roofing and external alterations. Amended plans received 29.01.2024 showing design amendments to the extension and rear dormers, inclusion of a new Maple tree and widened car parking space in front garden.

DM/24/0087: Truffle House, 101 High Street. New rear single storey flat roof extension with roof lantern. Part retrospective.

DM/24/0166: 37A Sunte Avenue. Change of use from a workshop to a 2 bedroom dwelling with associated car parking for 2 spaces.

DM/24/0231: Oakley House, 15 High Street. (T1) Beech Tree - Fell.

Newick

LW/24/0035: Sharpsbridge Farm, Sharpsbridge Lane. Variation of condition Number 1 (Plans) LW/20/0774 - Change in location of replacement dwelling.

Slaugham

DM/23/3069: Ryders, Slaugham Place. Conversion of detached garage to self contained annex for ancillary use to the host dwelling. Amended plans received 30.01.2024 showing internal and external alterations to accommodation including removal of kitchen.

DM/24/0116: Herrings Well, The Street, Warninglid. Dawn Redwood - crown lift up to 5m.

Turners Hill

DM/24/0106: 1 Mountfield Court, Lion Lane. Partial demolition of existing porch and proposed re-build of an enclosed porch to front elevation.

West Hoathly

DM/23/2491: Duckyls Farm Centre, Selsfield Road. Change of use from agricultural building to offices and a multipurpose space to be used ancillary to the care home, partially demolish the unstable structures to the front and insert new doors and windows. (Revised plans and Arboricultural Impact Assessment received 30.01.2024. Revised description agreed 31.01.2024).

DM/24/0121: Wickenden Manor, Chilling Street, Sharpthorne. Variation of condition No: 2 of planning application DM/20/4179 to amend the approved plans to allow for design changes.

Worth

DM/23/1231: 25 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Erection of a timber framed single storey granny annexe, ancillary to the main dwelling. Description amended 18.09.2023 to include change of use of adjoining land to private garden. Amended plans received showing revised location of granny annexe and updated tree report received. Amended plans received 26.01.2024 and 31.01.2024 showing relocation of annexe / outbuilding to existing garden area and changes to use, layout and design of building.

DM/24/0198: 12 Woodland Drive, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and side garage/store and erection of single storey side and rear extension.

DM/24/0205: Land To The Rear Of 72 Lashmere, Copthorne. (T1) Oak tree- reduce two lowest limbs by 4m to suitable large growth point behind decay on limb. Reduce side overhanging boundary by 2m shaping into top by 1m to form an even crown (no height reduction).