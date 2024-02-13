Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albourne

DM/24/0263: Kings Head Stud, Albourne Road. Discharge of condition no 16 relating to planning application DM/20/3967.

Planning applications

Ashurst Wood

DM/24/0284: 40 Hammerwood Road. Single storey extension to rear and double storey extension to the side. Part conversion of four bay garage into habitable space. Replacement windows. Repositioning of boundary pillar.

Balcombe

DM/23/0657: Stumble Cottage, Oldlands Avenue. Two storey side extension, new porch to front elevation, demolition of existing garage and erection of new garage. Amended plans received 18.08.2023 and 06.09.2023 showing revisions to porch and fenestration. Amended plans received 08.12.2023 and 19.12.2023 showing further changes to proposed fenestration and cladding. Additional elevational drawings received 08.02.2024 showing existing and proposed garage.

Bolney

DM/23/3029: Broomsticks, Spronketts Lane. Proposed addition of a family garden room as single story extension to rear of existing annex building.

DM/23/3202: Chapel House, Cross Colwood Lane. Proposed alteration of site entrance position. Extensive landscaping works to include improved terrace and new greenhouse. Addition of a new timber framed 2 storey garage with annexe to first floor and dormer windows. Existing garage to be converted to a gym. Amended Plans received 08.02.2024 showing design amendments to new and existing garage buildings and additional supporting information.

DM/24/0131: Nailards Wood, Cross Colwood Lane. Relocation of HGV yard.

DM/24/0269: 4 Wykehurst Corner, Colwood Lane. Demolition and removal of existing garage and replacement with new garage, and incorporating proposed alterations to existing drive and access.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/3229: 16 Slimbridge Road. Front Outbuilding to allow for goods/storage to the property.

DM/24/0237: 61 Leylands Road. Proposed garage conversion. The front garage door is to be replaced with a window to match the property.

DM/24/0285: 2 Greenlands Drive. Proposed new single storey two-bedroom dwelling on north/rear section of existing garden, with new vehicular access from adjacent Keymer Road.

DM/24/0299: 25 The Gilligans. Single storey rear addition to existing garage/family room with 2 flat rooflights inserted to existing flat roof. 2 storey extension to rear of the dwelling plus single storey extension on footprint of existing conservatory. Alterations internally including a new ensuite shower room with stippolyte glazing to new window inserted within south facing flank elevation.

Chailey

LW/24/0049 & LW/24/0050: New House Farm, North Common Road, North Chailey. External alterations including creation of double door opening at side elevation, erection of dormer, blocking of existing doorway, and installation of 2no. windows at rear elevation, removal of existing rooflight with installation of 3no. conservation rooflights at front elevation, alongside changes to internal layout; relocation of existing staircase, demolition and relocation of bathroom, addition of partition walls on first floor and associated ancillary works.

LW/24/0066: Bramley, Lane End Common, North Chailey. Removal of rear decked terrace and replacement with single storey, flat roof extension at rear elevation.

Cuckfield

DM/24/0169: Clayton House, Courtmead Road. (T1,T2 and T3) Beech Trees (front garden) (T3) Birch Tree (back garden) Reduce all crowns by 2-3 metres.

DM/24/0308: Chantry Cottage, South Street. Part conversion of existing garage (used as store) to provide ground floor wc/shower room with glass link to house.

DM/24/0309: Chantry Cottage, South Street. Part conversion of existing garage (used as store) to provide ground floor wc/shower room with glass link to house.

DM/24/0313: Whitland, Polestub Lane. Remove existing single garage and external store, new single storey side extension for garden room, relocate front door and extend driveway to create one additional car parking space.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0294: 53 Garden Wood Road. Proposed conversion of integrated garage into living space.

DM/24/0326: 4 Spruce Place. T1 Ash - Reduce crown by a maximum of 1.5 metres, back to most recent pruning points. T2 Ash - Remove 2 metres stub (previously reduced stem). Back to base of union.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/2849: Land East And West Of Redwood House, Hurstwood Grange, Hurstwood Lane. Demolition of a vacant shed and the construction of 7 new dwellings.

DM/24/0180: 11 Boltro Road. Retrospective application for the demolition of existing building comprising of B1 Offices (now Class E) and residential accommodation and replacement with residential accommodation comprising of 4no. 2 bedroom apartments on ground and three upper floors. Erection of side and rear extensions incorporating alterations to front elevation. This is a retrospective application to cover additional changes made during construction relating to approved Planning Permission DM/17/1697 including demolition of existing building.

DM/24/0254: 35 Balcombe Road. Proposed single storey side extension, repositioning of single storey garage structure and construction of new home office to garden area.

DM/24/0306: 15 Western Road. Proposed ground floor side and rear extension.

DM/24/0327: 1 Ashdown Close. Proposed erection of a 1.8-metre-high fence.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/0332: Emberhurst, Bonfire Lane. Oak Tree (T1) - Raise the canopy by 4 metres and Crown thin by 20%.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/3096: 32 Goldcrest Drive, Sayers Common. Proposed up - and - over garage door on existing car port.

DM/23/3182: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land North And North West Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Reserved matters application pursuant to outline application DM/21/3279, to consider access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale with respect to the provision of a Centre for Community Sport with ancillary facilities at land west of Burgess Hill between the A273 and Gatehouse Lane, Burgess Hill, West Sussex designated for the Centre for Outdoor Sport (Amended plans/documents received regarding noise, pavilion elevations, fencing, drainage and landscaping).

DM/23/3201: 24 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed new single storey double detached garage to the front of the property.

DM/24/0255: 88 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Crab apple (T1) - reduce crown by 0.5m. Rowan (T2) - reduce crown by 0.5m. Hawthorn (T3) - reduce crown by 0.5m.

DM/24/0256: 86 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Goat willow (T1) - coppice at 2'.

DM/24/0318: The Farmers Stores, Gatehouse Lane, Goddards Green. Variation of Condition 2 relating to planning reference DM/23/1051.

DM/24/0328: Willowbrook, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Provision of sand school with fencing.

Lindfield

DM/24/0260: 64 Savill Road. Variation of condition no 1 relating to planning application DM/23/2973 - alteration to plan to infill decking area below first floor extension with ground floor living area.

DM/24/0265: 29 High Street. Demolition of existing single storey rear/ side extension and construction of rear single storey extension, first floor infill extension. Formation of second floor through construction of dormer to front elevation, roof alterations to rear, installation of conservation rooflight and associated internal alterations.

DM/24/0266: Lynn Hatch, 31 High Street. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 relating to planning application DM/23/1264 - Cond. 2 revised drawings and Cond. 3 revised material schedule.

DM/24/0267: 19 By Sunte. Proposed rear single storey infill extension.

DM/24/0325: 4 Pickers Green. 1 x Oak - Crown thinning by 30%.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/0262: 15 Grey Alders, Lindfield. Removal of existing lean-to extension and construction of new single storey rear/side wrap-around extension.

DM/24/0334: Goddards Farm, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Discharge of Conditions 1 and 2 in regards to DM/23/3047.

Newick

LW/24/0055: 48 Church Road. Erection of free-standing greenhouse.

Slaugham

DM/23/3102: 2 The Cottage, The Green. (Amended Plans received 03/02/2024 and 06/02/2024) Demolition of dilapidated piggery and erection of workshop and office with decking. Proposed replacement fencing along the northern boundary and retrospective permission for existing shed.

Streat

LW/24/0068: Huntswood, St Helena Lane, Plumpton. Demolition of existing dwelling, stables, coop and outbuildings and replacement dwelling.

Twineham

DM/23/2198: Park Farm Barns, Twineham Lane. Demolition of Dutch Barn, erection of garage, ground mounted solar panels, new access gate, extension of residential curtilage and change of use of approved professional kitchen to ancillary residential accommodation. Additional supporting information received 01.02.2024 including: Proposed elevations, Proposed Site Plan, Heritage Statement and Precautionary Method Statement for Great Crested Newts.

DM/24/0257: Wyndham Farmhouse, Wyndham Farm, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Installation of a protective membrane within the roof, replacement clay tiles, replacement skylights and replacement cast aluminium guttering.

DM/24/0258: Wyndham Farmhouse, Wyndham Farm, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Installation of a protective membrane within the roof, replacement clay tiles, replacement skylights and replacement cast aluminium guttering.

West Hoathly

DM/24/0199: Vine Yard Cottage, North Lane. Single-storey front extension and double storey rear extension at lower ground floor level (Amendments to previously approved DM/22/2692).

DM/24/0296: 7 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed single storey rear extension - part first floor rear extension.

Worth

DM/24/0300: 23 Roffeys Close, Copthorne. Proposed two-storey side extension.