Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/3133: Land At Highfields, Brighton Road, Warninglid. Use of land as a travellers caravan site consisting of 1 no pitch, containing a residential mobile home, dayroom and associated development. (Corrected plans received 14th February showing revised location of development).

DM/24/0165: 5 Pullman Avenue, Haywards Heath. Conversion of existing garage structure to habitable space.

Bolney

DM/23/3143: Spronketts House, Spronketts Lane, Warninglid. Proposed two storey side extension to form double garage and office/studio above. Demolish and re-build an existing outer building. Two storey extension, loft conversion with dormer window, glass canopy, extended canopy and external alterations (approved under DM/23/3143) with amendments to this to include the installation of an additional Velux window to the rear, extend front first floor (central) window and make alterations to the rear first floor window. Relocate site access and install a new driveway with new gates. Amended Description, updated plans and tree report received 29th January and 14th February.

Balcombe

DM/24/0347: Balcombe Parish Rooms, Stockcroft Road. Improve accessibility by creating step free access. This will be achieved by replacing a double window with double french doors. Internally a larger accessible toilet will be created by converting the current two small toilets.

DM/24/0355: Glenmore, Deanland Road. 1 x Willow - Raise canopy by 1m. Cut back lower branches by 10m.

DM/24/0357: 2 Diamond Cottages, Bretts Orchard. Fruit tree in back garden - reduce height by 4 metres.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0216: 2 Goxhill Mews. Single storey flat roof rear extension to existing garage.

DM/24/0379: 10 Crescent Road. 1 x Silver Birch - Fell. 1 x Apple Tree - Prune back to previous points approx. 1m.

DM/24/0397: Tudor House Montessori, Tudor House, Gloucester Road. Group of Conifers - Fell.

Cuckfield

DM/24/0029: 9 The Brambles. Reduce crown height of seven (7) Alders and two (2)Horse Chestnut trees by no more than two metres. Fell one (1) Alder where roots are exhibiting movement. (Revised description 13/02/2024).

DM/24/0342: Greenview, Whitemans Green. (T1A and B) Cypresses - Fell.

DM/24/0392: Dumbrells, Church Platt. T1 and T2 - Removal of Italian Cypress trees.

Ditchling

SDNP/24/00448/FUL: 50 Lewes Road. Demolition of existing bungalow and garage, erection of a replacement single-storey dwelling and outbuilding with associated works.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0335: 4 Chaucer Avenue. Single storey side extension following demolition of detached garage.

DM/24/0354: Land To The North Of 15 The Dell. T1 Oak Tree reduce overhanging branches by up to 6 metres off the ground.

Hassocks

DM/24/0215: 36 Hurst Road. Two storey front extension (including garage at ground floor), replacement enlarged single storey rear extension and new dormers to north and east roof slopes. Proposal to include demolition of existing rear and side extensions. New raised rear terrace.

DM/24/0281: 20 Newlands Close. Loft conversion incorporating a rear hip to gable extension, side dormer, removal of a chimney and installation of rooflights to the side and front roof slope.

DM/24/0381: Pine Trees Court, Pine Trees. Lime tree - reduce by 3 metres.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0218: Rezvan, 48 Lucastes Avenue. Erection of double garage with pitched roof together with new front entrance gates.

DM/24/0331: 104 America Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0333: 123 Bentswood Road. Loft conversion including barn hip to gable roof extension.

DM/24/0336: 21 Edward Road. Remove existing P.V.Cu porch and erect brick porch at front of house.

DM/24/0391: 18 Priory Way. T1 and T2 Oak - Reduce crown by 1.5 - 2m.

Lindfield

DM/24/0413: 7 Finches Gardens. T1 Oak in rear garden - reduce lowest Northeast lateral by 4.5 metres to branch fork, leaving limb at 8 metres length.

Newick

LW/24/0064: Lilac Cottage, Tilehouse Lane. Change of use from unused land to dog exercise field for public use.

Turners Hill

DM/24/0230: Land To East Of Balcombe Road And South Of M23, Haywards Heath. Change of use of agricultural land to use for exercising of dogs including perimeter fence, pathway, shelter, gate and associated parking.

DM/24/0368: Trees Adjacent To 12 Blackbird Hill, Turners Hill Park Country Club, Nightingale Lane. 2 x Oak Trees - 2-3 metre crown reduction in height and lateral spread, reducing back to existing cut points.

West Hoathly

DM/24/0339: The Potters House, Selsfield Road. Replace existing window with new to match existing. Replace existing timber store doors with timber doors and replace existing small roof portion over store doors with lead roof to match existing.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0054: 2 Strood Cottages, North Common Road, Wivelsfield Green. Removal of existing patio and replacement with single storey extension at rear elevation.

Worth