Ansty And Staplefield

DM/23/3218: Great Bentley Plantation, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. The provision of 5 no. self-contained holiday lodges. Conversion of an existing structure to provide a new reception building. (Amended plans received 15/02/2024 to include the removal of the new access).

DM/24/0445: Gilridge, Brighton Road, Handcross. Demolition of existing chalet bungalow and outbuildings. Erection of a pair of 3 bed semi-detached dwellings and a pair of 2 bed semi-detached dwellings to include associated parking spaces and a new access driveway. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/24/0420: Holmsted Farm House, Staplefield Road, Cuckfield. To retain the use of the property known as The Garage Flat as a residential dwelling.

Balcombe

DM/24/0274: Wynstay Cottage, Stockcroft Road. Beech Tree - Fell.

Bolney

DM/23/2276: Chatesgrove, Cross Colwood Lane. Change of use of 5 acres of land to allow equestrian, proposed stables and sand school.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2448: Multi Installations Ltd, 27 Victoria Gardens. Revised description - Installation, cladding and lagging of dust extraction system, enclosure of centrifugal fan, replacement of windows to front offices and installation of three heat pumps. Additional acoustic report received 22/02/24.

DM/23/2677: DSA Driving Test Centre, William Way. Installation of external condenser serving the proposed VRV Daikin heating and cooling system as part of a decarbonisation project for the site and installation of a double stacked temporary modular accommodation (4 month period) to be used as the test centre while the works are being undertaken. (Revised description agreed 21.02.2024).

DM/24/0168: Church Of St Edward The Confessor, Royal George Road. To create an accessible garden project with a seating area surrounded by raised beds, with paths to access this area and also a secure storage area for equipment and greenhouse.

DM/24/0431: 6 Kings Head Court. Conversion of the loft space into habitable accommodation with Velux roof windows.

Cuckfield

DM/24/0398: Mytten Cedars, Broad Street. Single storey rear extension to create new garden room and extend existing kitchen.

DM/24/0412: Loxfield, Tylers Green. Proposed oak framed pitched roof porch to front door, single storey front/side extension, conversion of garage, replace existing flat roofs to previous rear extensions with pitched roofs and integrated solar pv panels.

DM/24/0464: 44 Tower House Close. Fir Trees x2 - Reduce by 3-4 metres.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0181: The McIndoe Centre, Holtye Road. Installation of Solar Photovoltaic equipment on the roofs of non domestic buildings.

DM/24/0268: 21 Sycamore Drive. Retrospective application to seek permission for a vehicle-port in the rear parking area of 21 Sycamore Drive.

DM/24/0395: 188 London Road. Change of use from tattoo parlour (Sui Generis) to retail unit (Use Class E).

Hassocks

DM/24/0276: 31 Damian Way. To raise the height of the existing garage roof by changing it from a flat roof to a pitched roof.

DM/24/0365: 45 Wilmington Close. Proposed single storey extension to the rear of existing detached property, together with raised patio & detached outbuilding (home office) within rear garden. Resubmission of DM/23/2899 with amendments.

DM/24/0407: Barn Cottage, Ockley Lane. New two-storey, three bedroom dwelling with vehicle parking.

DM/24/0411: 73 And 75 The Quadrant. Proposed two storey rear extension at 73 The Quadrant. Proposed first floor rear extension at 75 The Quadrant.

DM/24/0414: 35 Clayton Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0415: 91 Grand Avenue. Proposed two-storey side extension with pitched roof to match existing ridge line and external materials.

DM/24/0430: 14 The Minnels. Demolition of existing conservatory. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0362: 18 Old Wickham Lane. Proposed timber orangery.

DM/24/0364: 81 Highbank. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0426: 15 Willow Park. Oak Tree (T1) - Crown Lift by 6 metres.

DM/24/0441: Rezvan, 48 Lucastes Avenue. Eucalyptus tree (T1) - Fell.

DM/24/0442: Rezvan, 48 Lucastes Avenue. Tree (T1)- Dead Species unknown at rear of garden - Fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/0435: 2 The Barn, Cinder Hill Lane. Removal of existing shed and Proposed erection of a single storey garden building comprising carport, store and studio, with rooflight windows.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0280: 1 Packham Gardens, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey extension to rear of existing detached garage incorporating rear-facing pitched roof, bifolding doors to side face and replacement doors to front face.

DM/24/0369: Delfor House, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Sliver Birch - reduce height by 3-4 metres and reduce radial growth 2-3 metres.

DM/24/0399: 123 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective application for minor external changes to approval ref: DM/17/3782.

Lindfield

DM/24/0434: 4 Portsmouth Wood. T1 - Oak - Reduce Crown by 3-4 metres and Crown thin by 30%.

DM/24/0440: 49 Savill Road. Proposed first floor extension over the existing garage to also include a two storey addition adjacent to the garage.

DM/24/0461: 5 Hickmans Close. T1 Oak - Reduce height by 4.5m. Reduce branch spread to south and east by 4m. Reduce branch spread to the west and remaining crown by approx 1.5 to 2m. Pruning to be undertaken to live growth point where possible.

Lindfield Rural

DM/23/2982: East Mascalls Farmhouse, East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield. Construction of new front and side single storey extensions, associated internal alterations, two proposed new Conservation rooflights on rear roof slope, a new front porch, and conversion of rear ground floor bay window roof to form a balcony to the first floor bedroom. Amended Plans received 20.02.2024 showing design amendments to the proposals and Revised Design and Access Statement.

Slaugham

DM/23/3239: April Cottage, Spronketts Lane, Warninglid. Alterations to Existing Vehicular Access and Driveway (amended description and plans 21/02).

DM/24/0063: Hawthorns, Warninglid Lane, Warninglid. Proposed rear two storey extension and front two storey extension. Resiting of front door with the addition of a front porch. Change hip of roof to gable. New 1.5m brick wall. Amended plans received showing boundary wall removed and two storey front extension replaced with first floor dormer window.

DM/24/0310: Hoadlands Farm, London Road, Handcross. Conversion of a forestry building to commercial use (Class E), with associated landscaping and parking.

DM/24/0383: 7 Cotsford, Pease Pottage. Proposed detached garage, front porch and cladding to existing property.

Turners Hill

DM/24/0298: Millwood, East Street. Proposed change of use of part of a building (previously defined as a dog grooming parlour) to be used as a short term let, strictly defined as providing temporary sleeping accommodation for the purpose of holiday, leisure, recreation, business or other travel.

Worth

DM/24/0151: 21 Kiln Road, Crawley Down. Proposed replacement garage, workshop and ancillary accommodation, new porch and replacement bay window.

DM/24/0385: The Laurels, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Certificate of Existing Lawful Use for breach of condition 3 on application reference 04/00515/FUL dated 06/04/2004 regarding Garage with recreation room over.

