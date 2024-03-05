Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/0346: Keepers Cottage, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Erection of 3 bay garage timber framed garage with enclosed ground floor workshop and first floor studio space.

Planning applications

DM/24/0433: Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Visitor and community hub, outdoor learning and adventure playground, community growing area and historic botanical propagation polytunnels, new and improved access and connectivity infrastructure, wider landscaping and biodiversity enhancements and associated works.

DM/24/0529: Willow Tree Cottage, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Proposed first floor rear extension above an existing single storey flat roof. The extension is proposed to have painted brickwork, pitched roof and windows/french doors to match the existing elsewhere on the property. Juliet balcony proposed to the rear.

Ashurst Wood

DM/24/0484: Oakleigh House, Hectors Lane. Installation of 44no. free standing solar panels within the garden of Oakleigh House.

Balcombe

DM/24/0532: Clayhurst, Stockcroft Road. Conifer (T1) - Fell.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/3229: 16 Slimbridge Road. Retrospective front outbuilding to allow for goods/storage to the property.

DM/24/0247: 6 To 10 Junction Road. Retrospective application for illuminated signage.

DM/24/0450: 47 St Johns Avenue. Conversion of garage to residential annex.

DM/24/0451: 253 London Road. Proposed single storey rear extension with demolition of existing small rear extension.

DM/24/0466: 140 Junction Road. Proposed dropped kerb for new driveway.

DM/24/0474: 19 The Kiln. Removal of existing lean to on the side elevation to build new two storey extension. Front door to be brought forward to be in line with the property.

DM/24/0480: 22 Ruspers. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0488: 45 St Johns Avenue. Proposed two storey rear extension, conversion of roof space with dormers to bedroom and bathroom and internal alterations.

DM/24/0490: Land East Of Keymer Road And South Of Folders Lane. Proposed temporary sales cabin, with associated parking and landscape works.

DM/24/0498: 7B West Street. Proposed change of use from a residential dwelling to a mixed residential dwelling and business use (childminding Use Class E).

DM/24/0527: 18 Pegasus Place. Single storey side extension and conversion of garage to office/guest room.

Chailey

LW/24/0018 & LW/24/0019: 1 Coppards Bridge, Cinder Hill. Replace existing septic tank with new sewage treatment plant.

LW/24/0112: Weald House, East Grinstead Road, North Chailey. Single storey side/rear wrap around extension.

Ditchling

SDNP/24/00604/HOUS: 18 South Street. Removal of existing carport and replacement with double garage, along with the creation of new site access through a section of the existing hedging and flint wall

SDNP/24/00743/HOUS: 19 North End. Demolition of existing single story rear extension, demolition and replacement of two storey rear section with pitched roof and infill extension at first floor, alterations to existing tile hanging on side elevation and creation of balcony over existing entrance porch.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0456: 37 Stuart Way. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0471: Clutton, 92 High Street. Copper Beech - reduction of crown and removal of infected limbs (1-2m). Ash Tree - fell.

DM/24/0472: 15 Mindelheim Avenue. Two Ash trees overhanging rear garden - reduce Northeastern lateral spread by 4m, leaving 6m of branch length.

DM/24/0485: The Bullrushes, Coombe Hill Road. Proposed single-storey side, rear extension and alterations to the existing two storey rear extension. Proposed veranda to replace existing front elevation conservatory.

Hassocks

DM/23/2687: Woodside Grange, Woodsland Road. Outline application to include access, layout and scale for two dwellings. Amended location, site layout and access arrangement plans and supporting information received 22.02.2024 and 27.02.2024.

DM/23/2688: Woodside Grange, Woodsland Road. Erection of a 5 bedroom single storey wheelchair accessible home. Amended location, site layout and access arrangement plans and supporting information received 22.02.2024 and 27.02.2024.

DM/24/0272: 36 Hurst Road. Erection of 1 No. dwelling with car parking. Revision to DM/23/2126 comprising formation of new vehicular access to serve new dwelling. Existing access retained to serve No.36 Hurst Road.

DM/24/0429: 1st Hassocks Scout Group Scout Headquarters, Parklands Road. Change of use from Class F2 to Class F2 and/or Class E(f) and associated work, including erection of a shed and steps to facilitate access.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0003: 1 Norton Lees, 9 Oathall Road. Retrospective application for a garden office. Amended Plans showing external air conditioning unit on south west elevation, received on 28.02.2024.

DM/24/0103: 21 Blenheim Mews, Southdowns Park. First Floor - Removal of existing balustrading and installation of new full height stud partitions to create 2 habitable bedrooms on the existing gallery landing. High level glazed slot windows to help light the new void. New doors leading from existing landing. Ground floor - New stud wall partition to create lobby porch from main front door. High level arched slot window, arched window to side, maintaining original arch wall feature into kitchen. New door leading to existing stepped landing.

DM/24/0436: Sussex Police Authority, Haywards Heath Police Station, Bolnore Road. Lime Species (G1) - Remove of prolific basal and epicormic growth on all trees by up to 2.5m.

DM/24/0449: Beechfield, 25 Bolnore Road. Installation of 2x single sided post mounted directional signs, 2x sets of individual letters and 1x wall mounted entrance sign.

DM/24/0458: 68 Sunnywood Drive. Demolition of existing garage and erection of rear/side ground and lower floor extension.

DM/24/0463: 145 Priory Way. Proposed single storey side extension and rear landscaping.

DM/24/0511: Brambletyne, 5 The Rushes. Oak Tree ( T2) - Reduce height by 2-2.5m to match previous reduction points leaving finished height of approx 16m. Reduce lateral growth to the South West by 2-2.5m leaving approx 4-5m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0361: The Cottage, Southbrooks Farm, Danworth Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed linked porch to Southbrooks Farm, 'The Cottage and The Old Barn'.

DM/24/0465: 8 Orchard Way, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/24/0475: 111 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Apple (T1,T2 & T3) - fell.

DM/24/0476: 100 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Oak (T1) reduce crown by up to 2m no further than previous pruning points.

Lindfield

DM/24/0492: 11 Francis Road. Cherry Tree - Crown reduce and reshape by approximately 1-2M.

DM/24/0495: 4 Meadow Lane. Proposed rear and side wrap around single storey extension and loft conversion with a double aspect former facing the side and rear.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/0446: Land Off Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. The erection of up to 90 dwellings with public open space, landscaping and sustainable drainage system (SuDS) and vehicular access point. All matters reserved except for means of access.

DM/24/0518: Heather Place, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Variation of condition no 3 relating to planning application DM/23/0755 - to change material detail of roof finish.

Newick

LW/24/0083: Land To The Rear Of Oldaker Road. Variation of condition 1 (Plans) relating to approval LW/21/0828 - Alterations to the internal layout and external appearance.

LW/24/0095: The Laurels, Jackies Lane. Demolition of conservatory and replacement with single storey rear extension, alterations to existing side fenestration.

Slaugham

DM/24/0384: 7 Cotsford, Pease Pottage. Single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0470: 22 Horsham Road, Pease Pottage. Proposed ground floor rear extension and loft conversion.

Twineham

DM/23/0769: Land Adjacent To Bolney Substation, Bob Lane. Construction and operation of a battery energy storage system together with all associated equipment, ancillary infrastructure and landscaping. (Amended plans submitted 7/7 and additional submissions including FRA, response to ecology and PROW and fire strategy (15/8)) Amended location and site plan, fire strategy and AIA received 9/2/24).

West Hoathly

DM/24/0358: Old Coombe House, Station Road, Sharpthorne. Repair to cracked boundary wall. Take down damaged section of wall and pier and rebuild wall and pier with original bricks using lime mortar.

DM/24/0359: Old Coombe House, Station Road, Sharpthorne. Repair to cracked boundary wall. Take down damaged section of wall and pier and rebuild wall and pier with original bricks using lime mortar.

Worth

DM/23/3245: 4 Elger Way, Copthorne. A proposed side and rear extension to the existing bungalow and a loft conversion. Detached garden room including a new landscape scheme for the total plot. Amended Plans received 01.03.2024 showing partial demolition and remodelling works to the existing detached garage/outbuilding and the addition of two Air Source Heat Pumps on the rear elevation of the property.

DM/24/0477: Huntsland Barn, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Provision of sliding gate and matching fencing.

DM/24/0481: 7 Cottage Place, Copthorne Common, Copthorne. Proposed use of the land for siting a single unit mobile home for use ancillary to the main dwelling.