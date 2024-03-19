Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ardingly

DM/24/0640: Bough Cottage, 20 High Street. Demolition of small portion of boundary wall to match existing dropped kerb and improve access. Installation of new wider gate, matching existing design.

Planning applications

Balcombe

DM/24/0588: 4 Watermead. Proposed rear single storey extension.

Bolney

DM/24/0682: Stone House, Cherry Lane. T1 Sycamore - Crown reduction by 5m. T2 Western Red Cedar - Fell. T3 Magnolia - Fell.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0473: 89 Janes Lane. Proposed single storey side/south extension and two storey side/north extension and new porch.

DM/24/0537: Hunters, 5 Church Road. Change of use to first and second floors to create 1no. 1 bed flat and studio flat including alterations and additions to roof.

DM/24/0596: 66 Church Walk. Proposed replacement of first floor windows to double glazed casement style windows to match those approved at 2nd and 3rd floor level.

DM/24/0625: 57 Burdocks Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension. New patio doors replacing existing door and windows to rear elevation.

DM/24/0633: 19 St Johns Avenue. Proposed first floor rear extension and single storey side extension.

DM/24/0634: 5 Unicorn Way. Erection of a single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0637: 44 Queens Crescent. Proposed installation of an Air Source Heat Pump.

DM/24/0653: 28 Condor Way. Proposed 3m single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0672: 38 The Martlets. To carry out temporary filming with the Lidl and Heights building (unit 38 & 49) The Martlets Shopping Centre. Total of 31 days filming over a 12 month period.

Cuckfield

DM/24/0622: Beechcroft, Brainsmead. Demolition of single garage, internal alterations and conversion of the existing conservatory into an orangery.

East Grinstead

DM/23/3256: Cedar Lodge, Hackenden Lane. Proposed demolition of existing shed and erection of detached garage. (Revised plans received 08.03.2023).

DM/24/0423: Queen Victoria Hospital, Holtye Road. Removal of existing parking bays and construction of new hard-landscaping. Installation of new UKPN substation, generator & bulk fuel tank. Erection of new acoustic fence enclosures.

DM/24/0531: Jewson Ltd, 153 - 157 London Road. Provision of steel racking within builders yard.

DM/24/0557: Constitutional Buildings, High Street. Proposed installation of conservation roof light within valley roof.

DM/24/0601: Development Site At Former Tower Car Sales, Tower Close. Variation to Conditions 6 and 15 relating to planning application DM/22/0921 - to replace cladding with render.

DM/24/0602: 10 Sheridan Place. Proposed two storey side extension, ground floor rear extension and ground floor front porch extension.

DM/24/0618: Land Outside Of O2 8 Whitehall Parade, London Road. Proposed Double-sided digital advertising displays within planned new Bus Shelter.

DM/24/0631: St Julian, Cranston Road. Conversion of roof with pitched dormers. Demolition of flat roof dormers and addition of roof lights and minor roof alterations. Replacement and alterations to windows and doors. Demolition of rear conservatory and replace with pitched and tiled roof extension to match existing.

DM/24/0647: 11 Baldwins Field. First floor extension over existing garage to match previous approval 10/03051/FUL.

DM/24/0648: Adjacent To 8 Barn Field Place. T1 - Large Cedar tree, prune back branches 2m. Crown lift branches 3 m. T2 - Large Cedar tree, next to footpath and parking bay. Crown lift / prune back low branches by 3m. (Amended description 14.03.24, to include 2 trees).

DM/24/0658: Alexander Opticians, 97 London Road. Proposed single storey storeroom to be added to the rear of the property.

DM/24/0674: 57 Crossways Avenue. Variation of Condition No's: 1 and 3 relating to planning permission DM/21/1652 to allow for changes to external finish of the first floor dormer from red brick to red-hung tile to match the existing host building.

DM/24/0676: Orchard Farm Cottages, Holtye Road. Reinstating of approved landscaping and proposal of hardscaping with associated fencing layout reconfiguration.

Hassocks

DM/24/0538: 52 Stanford Avenue. Side extension with integrated garage with room above.

DM/24/0589: East Lodge, Belmont Lane, Hurstpierpoint. To erect a simple car port next to the existing garage block. Proposed Oak frame car port with 6 timber posts with sloping roof from front to back.

DM/24/0607: 26 Wilmington Close. Erection of a new porch.

DM/24/0669: 25 Oak Tree Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension and internal modifications.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0200: 93 Edward Road. Roof extension over existing side extension.

DM/24/0370: 77 Highbank. Garage conversion.

DM/24/0457: 68 Sunnywood Drive. Demolition of existing garage and erection of rear/side ground floor and lower floor extension.

DM/24/0501: 5 Drummond Close. T1 Hornbeam - Prune stem overhanging 7 Drummond Close by 2-3m. T2 Hawthorn - Crown reduce by 2m. T3 Hazel (12 stems) - Coppice to ground level by 4m. T4 Hornbeam - Crown reduce by 2-3m. T5 Holly - Reduce laterally by 2m. T6 Hornbeam - Reduce crown by 2-3m. T7 Hornbeam (2 stems) - Reduce crown by 2-3m. T8 Hornbeam (2 stems) - Reduce crown by 2-3m. T9 Hornbeam (3 stems) - Crown reduce by 2-3m. T10 Oak - Reduce crown by 2-3m and remove deadwood. T11 Willow (2 stems) - Remove dead south stem, remove top of north stem and 2 declining branches, prune remaining branches by 2m. G2 Group of Laurel - Brush cut.

DM/24/0604: 7 Oldfield Drive. T1 Oak - Removal of 3 lowest limbs.

DM/24/0606: 84 Edward Road. Proposed garage conversion to an office/gym room.

DM/24/0619: Bus Shelter 4806 0029, Adjacent To 76 To 78 South Road. Double-sided digital advertising unit within new 4 bay bus shelter, at departure end. The current two bus shelters both with two paper panels will be removed.

DM/24/0662: 122 Barnmead. Front extension to the residential property to increase the size of the kitchen and part conversion of the existing garage to provide a utility and storage space.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0603: 3 Brown Twins Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0628: 5 Fairfield Crescent, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of existing garage and storage structure, construction of single storey East, North and West extension, reconstruction of existing hipped roof to form first floor reconfigured roof with gable ends to convert the loft space to habitable use as a single bedroom. New north boundary with close boarded fencing and removal of existing hedging. New property entrance to be repositioned on East elevation.

DM/24/0650: 35 Nursery Close, Hurstpierpoint. Ash Tree (T1) - Sectional Dismantle to Crown break.

Lindfield

DM/24/0678: Tentersmead, 18 High Street. T1 - Sycamore re-pollard due to regular maintenance.

DM/24/0679: Land Rear Of 23 Barncroft Drive. T1 Sycamore - Rear overhang crown lifted by removing lower 2 branches and reduce by around 2-3 metres.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/0320: Beeches Corner, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Single storey extension to the side and rear and conversion of garage.

DM/24/0666: Gingerbread House, 6 William Allen Lane, Lindfield. Proposed two-storey rear extension together with internal alterations and garage conversion.

DM/24/0675: 10 Lark Rise Close, Lindfield. Beech Tree (T1) - Fell To Ground.

Slaugham

DM/24/0642: 4 Long Lane, Handcross. Single storey rear extension, and replacement of existing rear elevation patio doorsets.

West Hoathly

DM/24/0573: The Cat Inn, North Lane. Replacement of first floor window to the southern elevation of the building.

Worth

DM/24/0657: Stable Cottage, Crabbet Park, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. Variation of condition 3 in relation to DM/23/3221 - To allow demolition to commence prior to discharge.