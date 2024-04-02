Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/0694: St Marks Primary School, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Installation of new flat roof and 3 layer felt warm build up, altering existing flat roof valley area. Upgrade of existing flat roof section from single ply system to 3 layer felt system. Ceiling Removals and reinstatement. Window replacement.

Planning applications

Balcombe

DM/24/0775: Robinshaw, Haywards Heath Road. To part demolish and extend an existing bungalow (Robin Shaw) to create a 2-storey dwelling and provision of 2no. new homes to the rear. The scheme also seeks to make provision of public access to the adjacent Upper Stumble Wood with a pedestrian path routed through the site to access the wood at the rear.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0304: Land Adjacent To 31A Valebridge Road. Proposed erection of a pair of semi-detached one and two storey three bedroom dwellings with related landscape, stores, access, tree protection and cycle sheds.

DM/24/0735: 7 Starling Close. Single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0778: 29 Holmesdale Road. Alterations to existing roof consisting of converting the hip to a gable & new dormer to rear roof slope.

Chailey

LW/24/0140: Highbury Farm, Markstakes Lane. Approval of Reserved Matters in relation to outline approval LW/22/0089 - scale, external appearance, landscape - Plot 2.

East Chiltington

LW/24/0187: Greensand, Chiltington Lane. Installation of 2no. first floor balconies at the rear, access stairs to the first floor at the side elevation and addition of rooflight to front roof.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0767: 44 Blount Avenue. Demolition of existing conservatory, and construction of a new single storey rear extension, enlargement of the existing north-east roof slope and dormer.

Hassocks

DM/24/0276: 31 Damian Way. To raise the height of the existing garage roof by changing it from a flat roof to a pitched roof. (Updated proposed side elevation received 28.03.2024).

DM/24/0800: Adjacent To 27 Clayton Avenue. 1 x 4 Stem Sycamore - Fell to base. 1 x Dead Sycamore - Fell to base. Scots Pine - Remove two lowest east facing branches.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0306: 15 Western Road. Proposed ground floor side and rear extension (Amended block plan received 27.03.2024).

DM/24/0709: 2 West Common, Lindfield. The demolition of detached garage and substandard lean-to extension elements to the rear of the main house and the construction of new single storey rear extension and two story side extension.

DM/24/0793: Joan Nightingale House, Land Near 11 Ferny Croft And Land To The East Of 1-12 Henry House, Bolnore Road. Cherry Tree (T4) - fell . Oak Trees x3 (T1,T2 and T3 Joan Nightingale House) Reduce back lateral branches by a maximum of 2m to an approximate height of 5m. Group of Limes - (Land to the East of 1-12 Henry House) - Remove all basal growth and crown lift to height of approx 6m. Ash trees - (Land Near Ferny Croft) - Fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/0123: Broadhurst Cottage, Broadhurst Manor Road. Single storey extension and enlarged porch (Certificate received 05/03/2024 and amended plans received 13/03/2024 and 25/03/2024).

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0754: Flinthurst, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed outbuilding to form equipment store, home gym/garden room.

DM/24/0770: Tennis Courts And Hut, South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed resurfacing of the existing 3 no. tennis courts.

Newtimber

DM/24/0428: Muddleswood Farmhouse, Brighton Road. Proposed partial demolition of an agricultural building and erection of a 2 bed single storey dwelling, the remaining section of the building to be retained as a garage and cycle store. Relocation of a log store building and container unit to be located at the rear of the site.

Plumpton

LW/24/0196: Bluebell Cottage, Green Lane. Single storey rear extension, demolition of existing outdoor swimming pool and changing rooms, addition of chimney, extension to existing driveway, alterations and additions to fenestration at all elevations, and removal of 11no. trees and 2no. shrubs.

Slaugham

DM/24/0558: Open Country, Coos Lane, Handcross. Proposed extensions and alterations comprising of a two storey rear extension and first floor side extension.

Twineham

DM/24/0777: Park House, Twineham Lane. Variation of condition no. 2 of planning application DM/23/1578 - to vary the approved drawings to allow design amendments.

West Hoathly

DM/24/0567: Old House, Ardingly Road. Proposed erection of oak framed outbuilding to be used as Estate office.

Worth

DM/23/1231: 25 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Erection of a timber framed single storey granny annexe, ancillary to the main dwelling. Description amended 18.09.2023 to include change of use of adjoining land to private garden. Amended plans received showing revised location of granny annexe and updated tree report received. Amended plans received 26.01.2024 and 31.01.2024 showing relocation of annexe/outbuilding to existing garden area and changes to use, layout and design of building. Further amended location and block plan received 08.03.2024 showing revised position of annexe/outbuilding within existing garden and updated tree report received 18.03.2024.