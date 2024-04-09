Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0137: 22 Sycamore Drive. Single storey rear extension. Loft conversion with two dormers and three roof lights, converting hipped roof to gable end. Bay window front extension and external porch. (amended plans received 29/02) (amended agent details 27/03) (FRA received 28/03).

DM/24/0367: Friars Oak Farmhouse, London Road, Hassocks. Demolition of Friars Oak Farmhouse and associated ancillary outbuildings, and proposed erection of 20 dwellings with associated access and landscaping.

DM/24/0340: Brendon, Woodwards Close. Demolish existing garage and replace with single storey extension to form an annexe ancillary to the main dwelling. Proposed double storey side extension. Proposed porch extension.

DM/24/0578: Land To R/O 99 Leylands Road. Demolition of existing garage and shed and erection of a 2no. bedroom dwelling with associated landscaping, parking for two cars and erection of a new shed.

DM/24/0716: 43A St Johns Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0821: Rowjo, 14 Oakwood Road. Replacement of existing conservatory roof with new SupaLite system.

Cuckfield

DM/24/0809: 59 Buttinghill Drive. Proposed Velux style loft conversion.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0825: 6 King Street. Change of use to Sui generis (Tanning salon).

Hassocks

DM/24/0367: Friars Oak Farmhouse, London Road. Demolition of Friars Oak Farmhouse and associated ancillary outbuildings, and proposed erection of 20 dwellings with associated access and landscaping.

DM/24/0424: Land To The Rear Of Ockley Grange, Ockley Lane. Proposed erection of detached single storey 1 bed building to be used as a self-contained holiday let.

DM/24/0776: 69 Chestnut Drive. Part garage conversion to habitable accommodation and single storey rear extension.

DM/24/0807: Weald Lawn Tennis And Squash Rackets Club, South Bank. Provision of 2 floodlit Padel courts including enclosure/roof structure to replace an existing all-weather tennis court. Erection of 3.1m acoustic fences to south and west of padel courts.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0766: 19 Sandrocks Way. Demolition of a double garage and construction of a two storey dwelling.

DM/24/0798: 1 Oathall Avenue. Proposed first floor rear extension. Solar panels to south facing roof pitch.

DM/24/0812: Shangri La, Queens Road. Variation of condition 2 in relation to DM/21/3202 - amendments comprise alterations to internal layout of the site to reconfigure parking provision and position to serve the 2 no. new dwellings.

DM/24/0819: C. N. Guy And Son, 11 Sussex Road. Renovation of first floor above butchers shop Class E, including loft conversion to create a two bed maisonette Class C3 and creation of rear staircase to first floor.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/18/1860: Naldretts Farm, Pookbourne Lane, Sayers Common. Change of use of grazing land to a polo pitch with associated works including the formation of a new lagoon, landscaping, and vehicular access via Northend Lane (Amended plans and information submitted on 2 August 2018) (Amended plans and information submitted on 11 October 2018) (Amended plans and information received on 30 June 2020) (Amended access plans and ecology information received 29 April 2021) (Hedgerow Assessment received 1 December 2021 and Preliminary Ecological Assessment received 18 December 2023).

DM/24/0341: 2 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed garage conversion to habitable accommodation. Removal of existing chimney and erection of a two storey side extension. New patio doors to rear elevation. New roof light windows to east and west elevations.

DM/24/0724: 3 Packham Cottages, Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Demolish and replace existing conservatory with single storey dining and utility room extension.

DM/24/0755: 1 Lynton Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension to create a garage, replacement summer house (previously demolished), new vehicular access from highway.

DM/24/0759: 47 Willow Way Hurstpierpoint Hassocks West Sussex. Proposed single storey extension at rear. Addition of bow window to front elevation. Removal of vertical tile hanging from the existing rear box dormer and replacement with horizontal board cladding.

DM/24/0786: 2 Hungerfield Cottages, Mill Lane, Sayers Common. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/22/2007 for the replacement of Plan GH266 PL 03.

DM/24/0792: Littleway, West Furlong Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Front infill extension with new flat roof over, new rooflights, replacement roof, fenestration alterations and new full width zinc clad dormer to the rear with replacement balcony, new parking to front drive.

DM/24/0796: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Installation of a partition wall and kitchen units.

DM/24/0797: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Installation of a partition wall and kitchen units.

DM/24/0815: Oak Tree, St Georges Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Variation of condition 1 in relation to DM/23/0519 - small change in shape due to site constraints relating to a historical right of way that must remain in place following construction.

DM/24/0837: 164 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Black walnut (T1) - remove lowest 2 primary limbs on North side over footpath, reduce crown by 2m.

Lindfield

DM/24/0790: Lynn Hatch, 31 High Street. Installation of above ground Jacuzzi (which is self contained, portable and requires no plumbing), and external landscaping works. Alterations to house and garage as approved under DM/23/1264.

Newick

LW/24/0212: Tanglewood Farm, Jackies Lane. Demolition of storage barn and erection of 1no. 3 bed dwelling house - resubmission of LW/23/0204 and LW/23/0658.

LW/24/0217: Land To The South Of Allington Road. Erection of up to 27 dwellings with access, roads, parking, open space, SuDs and associated infrastructure.

LW/24/0224: Ridge House, Jackies Lane. Replacement of the existing flat roof detached garage with an enlarged pitched roof detached garage, including associated landscaping.

Slaugham

DM/24/0785: National Trust Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Installation of a memorial sculpture within the Davidia Garden, Nymans.

Turners Hill

DM/24/0652: Bonavista, East Street. Closure of existing access and proposed new access with crossover, brick walls and entrance gates.

Twineham

DM/24/0546: 1-3 The Laurels, London Road, Hickstead. Retrospective application for adjustment to building plots for erection of 3 dwellings and integrated garages.

DM/24/0760: Barnards, Twineham Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension to replace existing single storey conservatory.

West Hoathly

DM/24/0835: The Old Parsonage, 1 Queens Square, North Lane. General repair and conservation works. Minor external and internal alterations including changes to existing rear extension, replacement of modern flooring, reinstatement of inglenook and installation of insulation. Landscape works.

DM/24/0836: The Old Parsonage, 1 Queens Square, North Lane. General repair and conservation works. Minor external and internal alterations including changes to existing rear extension, replacement of modern flooring, reinstatement of inglenook and installation of insulation. Landscape works.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0218: Land Adjacent Magpie Ridge, South Road, Wivelsfield Green. To regularize the land currently being used as part of a contracting business - Class B2/B8 - Resubmission of refusals LW/23/0344 and LW/23/0629.

Worth

DM/24/0758: Winswood, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Rear infill extension. Demolition of existing outbuilding and replacing it with 2-storey side extension.

DM/24/0811: The Oaks, Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne. The removal of existing commercial buildings and the erection of 6 dwellings with associated access and parking.

DM/24/0816: Lake House, Old Hollow, Copthorne. Proposed outdoor swimming pool. Proposed pool room / studio / gym building.