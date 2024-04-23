Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Burgess Hill

DM/23/2904: V K M Motor Accessories Ltd, 22 Station Road. Amended drawings received on 18.04.2024 for construction of two and two and a half storey buildings comprising six flats and two class E units at ground floor, following demolition of tyre fitting workshop.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Planning applications

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0893: Easyhub, 277 London Road. Prior Notification requirement under Part MA of the GPDO for the change of use of Class E space to form 16 apartments.

DM/24/0924: 66 Ferndale Road. Proposed rear extension to bring walls in line with ground floor. Amendments to fenestration, new conservation rooflights and render.

Chailey

LW/24/0247: Land Adjacent Teagues Farm Bungalow, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. New detached, two storey, 3-bedroom dwelling with associated landscaping and driveway.

LW/24/0264: Chailey Heritage School, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey. A weatherproof community and learning space at Patchwork Farm, adaptation of existing barn and addition of an insulated, single-story learning space with hygiene and storage facilities.

Cuckfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0953: 13 Brock End. Proposed double hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormer and installation of five rooflights to the front roof slope.

Ditchling

LW/24/0254: The Hole, Folders Lane East. Single storey side extension to form new entrance.

SDNP/24/01227/HOUS: Stag Cottage, 21-23 East End Lane. Part single storey part two storey rear extension to replace existing, addition of oak frame front porch, replacement glazing to existing front bay window and replacement of existing windows to front and rear.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0830: 28 Railway Approach. Proposed redevelopment of site with a new retail unit at ground floor level, and seven new residential apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0886: 3 Morton Road. Demolition of an existing garage and replacement with a two storey proposal with a garage on the ground floor and a home office / additional amenity space on the first floor accessed via a new spiral staircase.

DM/24/0926: 1 Queensway. T1 Ash - cut back the regrowth from the previous pruning points all around, approximately 2.5m.

DM/24/0954: 32 Sackville Lane. T1 Oak - Remove secondary branches over roof to provide approximate 2m clearance from house, tip back lower limb to achieve an approximate 2m clearance from house.

DM/24/0964: National Trust Standen, West Hoathly Road. Installation of a handrail to a flight of steps within the garden to support access requirements.

Hassocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0429: 1st Hassocks Scout Group Scout Headquarters, Parklands Road. Change of use from Class F2 to Class F2 and Class E(f) (mixed use) and associated work, including erection of a shed and steps to facilitate access. (Highways Technical Note received 12.04.2024. Revised description agreed 18.04.2024).

DM/24/0905: 33 Chancellors Park. Single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0909: Bolnore Village Primary School, Updown Hill. The proposed works are to replace the existing perimeter fencing (1.2m high) to increase the fencing height to 1.8m high (height provided is from the top surface of the boundary retaining wall).

DM/24/0913: Flat 3,3 Wilton House, Great Heathmead. Replacement of original lounge aluminium balcony sliding doors, with like for like design but modern energy saving materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0914: Flat 5, Wilton House, Great Heathmead. Replacement of original lounge wooden framed windows and aluminium balcony sliding doors, with like-for-like design but modern energy saving materials.

DM/24/0922: Land Rear Of 16 Mill Stream Meadow. T17 Oak and T18 Holly - prune overhanging branches by no more than 2 metres.

DM/24/0945: Merrion, 21 Muster Green South. Cherry Tree (dead) - take down and remove roots. Fig tree, Sever ivy and thin by 20% and remove deadwood.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/0802: Medhurst Farm, Keysford Lane. Proposed single storey ground floor extension.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0013: Maltings Farm, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective application for the creation of a new walled garden. (Landscaping and supporting information received 17.04.2024).

DM/24/0947: The Wilderness, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. T360 Oak - height reduction by 10m.

Lindfield

DM/24/0526: St Lawrence, Black Hill. Cyprus Tree (T1) - Fell. Cyprus Tree (T2) Reduce and reshape by 6 metres all over.

DM/24/0636: The Pondcroft, Pondcroft Road. Proposed like for like replacement of white picket fence (fronting the pond).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0877: Lindfield Bowling Club, Lindfield Common Bowling Green, Backwoods Lane. Upgrading of the pre-existing bowling green irrigation and water storage facility. Proposed new shed and lean-to.

DM/24/0887: Cloughs, 27 Sunte Avenue. Prior approval class MA permission to convert the existing shop into 2 residential 1 bed apartments.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/0936: Land To The South Of Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Retrospective Advertisement Consent application for the erection of 8no. advertisement flags in connection with the development approved under reference DM/22/2699 (Variation of Conditions 7 and 8 relating to Reserved Matters application DM/20/2763).

DM/24/0956: Great Noven Farm, Warrs Hill Road, North Chailey. Proposed development regarding the rear two-storey extension of the existing dwelling, as well as the widening of existing dormers, new conservation grade roof lights, and the removal of a side chimney.

Slaugham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0955: The Ramblers, Horsham Road, Handcross. Demolition of existing large wooden shed / garage and the erection of a side extension.

Worth

DM/23/2493: Acacia Grove, Copthorne Road, Copthorne. Retention for use of site as long stay airport car parking (Sui Generis). (Address amended 26.10.2023 and additional transport and other information received 16.04.2024).

DM/24/0904: 1st Copthorne Scout Group Scout Hall, Borers Arms Road, Copthorne. Construction of open ended, covered, rifle shooting range. Raise garage eaves for 2.84m length by 700mm and move garage door forward by 150mm to meet current minibus vehicle dimensions.

DM/24/0923: 64 Lashmere, Copthorne. T1-3 - x3 Oak Trees - Reduce crowns by 2m leaving a height of 14m and width of 10m and raise crowns to 5m by removing first branches.