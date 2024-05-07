Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albourne

DM/24/0912: Albourne Equestrian Centre, Melrose Farm, Henfield Road. Proposed temporary change of use for retrospective planning application, mixed site use comprising equine with trailer and caravan training site, to mixed site use comprising equine with open storage of motor vehicles and associated activities with an expiry date of 6th October 2026.

Planning applications

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/0832: HHRFC Clubhouse, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Proposed single-storey side extension with a roof deck at first-floor level which links back to the Clubhouse and the erection of two full-sized padel courts and a singles padel court with a tensile fabric canopy.

DM/24/1026: Midwyn House, Cherry Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed conversion/extension of part of stable into a home office.

Balcombe

DM/24/1063: Land Adjacent To Balcombe House, London Road. Variation of condition 2 of planning approval DM/23/1742 - To make changes to the following plots: Plots 10 and 11 - changes to the garage roofs and internal layouts. Plots 15, 16 and 17 - minor GF and FF footprint depth increases.

Bolney

DM/24/1057: Barnfield Place, Spronketts Lane. Construction of a part underground two storey extension to the existing 'annex building', underground link from the annex to the main house and structural glazed lobby to the side of the main house.

DM/24/1078: Oakwood Cottage, Stairbridge Lane. Proposed summer/pool house.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0577: Brewers Arms, 251 London Road. Proposed garden kitchen.

DM/24/1034: 2 Denham Road. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

DM/24/1046: 106 Denham Road. Demolishing the existing conservatory, constructing a single-storey flat roof extension at the back to provide a ground floor bathroom, and widening internal doorways.

DM/24/1055: 58 Larkspur Drive. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and proposed erection of single and double storey rear extensions. Replace rear ground floor patio doors with a window.

DM/24/1093: 1 Glendale Road. T1 Scotts Pine - Fell.

Chailey

LW/24/0309: Land Behind 1 Swan Cottages, Balneath Manor Lane, South Chailey. Erection of 3 bedroom dwelling and associated landscaping.

LW/24/0310: 2 Dairy Cottages. Railway Lane. Sheffield Park. Two storey front extension.

East Grinstead

DM/24/1021: 22 Farm Close. Proposed variation of existing approval (DM/22/1158), to increase the size of the previously approved rear element by 1.5m together with new gable end.

DM/24/1022: 13 Blount Avenue. Replacement of existing garage with new bedroom linked to existing porch, erection of new rear extension.

DM/24/1028: Ambleside, Dunnings Road. Demolition of existing roof and construction of new asymmetrical replacement roof with tiled finish. Reconfiguration of first floor with additional bedroom and master suite dressing and en suite. Continuation of timber cladding across front elevation, new first floor windows to match other existing. New first floor rear extension above existing rear dining room.

DM/24/1035: 7 Lister Avenue. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

DM/24/1043: 76 Stockwell Road. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

DM/24/1045: 50 Lister Avenue. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

DM/24/1048: Pizza Express, 39 High Street. 1 set of halo illuminated fascia text and light line. 1 externally illuminated projection sign. 1 internally illuminated projection sign.

DM/24/1051: 54 Fairlawn Drive. Demolish existing part rear extension and side extension / garage. Erect a single storey wrap around extension (reduced in depth to the rear). Double storey side extension. New gabled frontage to the double storey side extension. Single storey front extension. Roof to lounge extension to boundary line to create an canopy over side access. Existing fenestration to be replaced and dwelling to be rendered with feature tiling.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0699: 1A Little Bentswood. Variation of condition 13 of planning application 13/00143/FUL - Substitution of approved drawings with a revised proposal drawing incorporating selected non-material and minor material amendments to the approved scheme. (Amended plans received 23/04/2024).

DM/24/0875: Parkers MOT And Tyre Centre Ltd, Units 1 And 2, 12 Bridge Road. The proposed development involves the demolition of the existing buildings and construction of two steel framed, metal clad buildings to replace the existing garage workshop, van hire and Rok Skool.

DM/24/1027: 1 Lucastes Avenue. Proposed rear extension, new front door, landscaping changes and new shed.

DM/24/1037: 5 Gower Road. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

DM/24/1065: Sans Souci, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Proposed two storey side extension to include partial conversion of garage.

DM/24/1076: The Changing Workplace Ltd, 1 Boltro Road. Conversion of part of first and second floors to create two self contained flats. Cycle parking and bin storage facilities.

DM/24/1097: Commercial House, 52 Perrymount Road. Change of use of the site from retail and office use (Class E) to a residential use (Class C3), this application seeks to convert the property into 8x flats (5x 1-bedroom flats and 3x 2-bedroom flats).

DM/24/1098: 12 Queens Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/1036: 14 Rixons Close. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/23/0023: Land West Of Burgess Hill Between The A273 And A2300. Variation of condition 5 (Approved Plans) relating to Reserved Matters application DM/20/0254, including updates to red line boundary, road design, road infrastructure, attenuation basins and landscaping, and removal of condition 3 (Timetable for Public Art) (Amended plans/documents received and amendment to description).

DM/24/1032: 88 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed timber clad garage.

DM/24/1088: 6 Sunleigh Court, Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Norway Spruce - Fell.

Lindfield

DM/24/0495: 4 Meadow Lane. Proposed rear and side wrap around single storey extension and loft conversion with a double aspect former facing the side and rear (Amended plans received 29 April 2024).

DM/24/0677: Nash House, 91 High Street. Beech Tree (T1) - Reduce by 2m.

DM/24/0736: 4 Fieldway. Two storey and single storey side extensions.

DM/24/1020: 22 Blackthorns. Enlargement of the existing front entrance porch with new front door, glazed sidelights and new cavity walling to replace the single brick wall . Replacement of the roof tiles over the existing front extension lean-to. Replacement of the existing timber boarded cladding on the upper part of the front elevation with new plain tile hanging with decorative tile features. Renewal of all gutters, fascia's and bargeboards to the front elevation.

DM/24/1042: 30 Newton Road. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

DM/24/1044: Bundicott, 20B Dukes Road. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/0994: 4 Kidbrook, Lindfield. Proposed two storey side extension.

Newick

LW/24/0311: 105 Allington Road. Replace hanging clay tiles with feather edge horizontal timber cladding.

Plumpton

SDNP/24/01369/FUL: Plumpton College, Ditchling Road. Installation of a Portakabin double classroom building to be used for 12 months.

West Hoathly

DM/24/1038: 13 Broadfield. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

DM/24/1039: 16 Garden Mead. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

DM/24/1040: 17 Garden Mead. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

DM/24/1041: 11 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Proposed insulated render to all external facing walls.

Worth

DM/24/1073: 4 Elger Way, Copthorne. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/23/3245 - to amend the approved plans to allow for design changes.