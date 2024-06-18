Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 10 and 14.

Albourne

DM/24/1231: 9 Barn Close. Replacement of existing wooden shed in the back garden of the property with larger single storey wooden clad outbuilding.

DM/24/1340: Sussex Police Authority, Police Station, East Court, College Lane, East Grinstead. Proposed change of use of existing redundant Police Station to create 33 residential apartments. Demolition of existing south & west blocks to new build, re-use of existing east block including associated landscaping, parking, bin & cycle stores. (Photo: Google Maps)

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/1348: Mizbrooks Farmhouse, Cleavers Lane, Cuckfield. Retrospective application for the removal of existing ancillary timber structure used as kennels and replacement with purpose built kennels for 5 no. dogs.

DM/24/1349: Mizbrooks Farmhouse, Cleavers Lane, Cuckfield. Retrospective application for the removal of existing ancillary timber structure used as kennels and replacement with purpose built kennels for 5 no. dogs.

DM/24/1364: Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Installation of photovoltaic solar panels to the flat roof of existing visitor entrance building.

DM/24/1395: West View, Brook Street, Cuckfield. Construction of a 2 storey side extension.

Balcombe

DM/24/1380: New Barns, Brantridge Lane. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/23/1978 - to allow for design changes.

Bolney

DM/24/1057: Barnfield Place, Spronketts Lane. Construction of a part underground two storey extension to the existing 'annex building', underground link from the annex to the main house and structural glazed lobby to the side of the main house (application type amended 13.06.2024).

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0695: 192 Chanctonbury Road. Proposed external wooden structure (outbuilding) at rear of garden for use as external office and occasional visiting guest accommodation consisting of main room with small ensuite shower room. Tree report and amended plans received 10.06.2024 showing revised position and size of outbuilding.

DM/24/1254: 189 Leylands Road. Erection of a 14 pen cattery outbuilding (accommodating up to 28 cats) within the rear garden and conversion of a single garage to form a reception/food preparation area ancillary to the cattery. Management Plan received 10.06.2024 concerning noise, odour and ventilation.

DM/24/1310: Consort Frozen Foods Ltd, Unit F And Unit 1, Consort Way. Provision of new and altered fenestration in locations as indicated on plans, increasing height and width of the existing single storey link between units F and 1, installation of 4 No condensers within enlarged cage, decoration and remedial works to facade, and internal alterations.

DM/24/1313: 2 Consort Way. Provision of new/ altered fenestration in locations as indicated, installation of 212 PV panels to existing roof slope producing 106 kWp, demolition of canopy, decoration/ remedial works to facade, and internal alterations.

DM/24/1370: 21 The Holt. Install heat pump outside the front of the property.

DM/24/1371: 22 Nye Road. Proposed single storey rear extension to replace the existing structure.

DM/24/1451: 23 Woodleigh Road. Proposed new front porch.

Cuckfield

DM/24/1264: 37 Buttinghill Drive. Proposed garden room and single storey side extension.

DM/24/1339: Hobbits, Courtmead Road. Front of property: Conifer Western Red seeder - Fell. 3 x Sycamore - reduce crown 5 metres and thin crown 30%. Hawthorn - Fell. Rear of property: Eucalyptus - reduce height 7m.

DM/24/1388: 1 Chatfield Cottages, London Lane. Proposed single storey rear extension and first floor side extension over existing garage.

DM/24/1427: The Old Cottage, Whitemans Green. New timber garage doors.

DM/24/1439: Garage Block, Tower House Close. Thuja Plicate(T1): Fell and grind stump. Red Oak Tree (T2) Crown lift to give a 2m clearance.

Ditchling

SDNP/24/02203/HOUS: 96 Lewes Road. Part single and part two storey side and front extensions; single storey rear extension; first floor single storey rear extension including creation of terrace; demolition of existing garage and side extension; addition of 1no. rooflight to front; relocation of existing solar panels; alterations to fenestration at all elevations.

East Grinstead

DM/24/1351: 22 Stockwell Road. Proposed rear loft dormer extension.

DM/24/1368: 131 Imberhorne Lane East Grinstead West Sussex RH19 1RP. Internal alterations and conversion of garage to improve residential accommodation.

DM/24/1376: 30 Fairlawn Crescent East Grinstead West Sussex RH19 1NU. Proposed single storey rear extension and rendered external walls.

DM/24/1396: Flat 1, Daledene, Lewes Road. T1 Walnut Tree- reduce lateral branches by up to 2 m, leaving branches approx 2m.

DM/24/1397: 4 The Moorings. T1 Sycamore fell.

DM/24/1404: Development Site At Former Tower Car Sales, Tower Close. Variation of Conditions 6 and 15 relating to DM/22/0921.

Hassocks

DM/22/1159: 26 Stanford Avenue. Retrospective application for the demolition of existing conservatory, side extension, and garage and replace with a new single-storey rear and side extensions, with replacement garage. - Corrected plans received 11/06/24 following quashing of original decision.

DM/24/1355: The Oaks, Southdown Farm, Lodge Lane. Demolition of existing changing room and construction of new changing room lounge and link.

DM/24/1422: Westcroft, 9 Stanford Avenue. Proposed extensions to existing car port and part conversion into an office workshop.

DM/24/1471: 15 The Minnels. 1 x Oak - remove epicormic growth to 2m above fork and reduce crown by approx 1-2m.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/0875: Parkers MOT And Tyre Centre Ltd, Units 1 And 2, 12 Bridge Road. The proposed development involves the demolition of the existing buildings and construction of two steel framed, metal clad buildings to replace the existing garage workshop, van hire and Rok Skool.

DM/24/1358: 2 Lucastes Lane. To remove roof and gutters of existing longhouse and replace raising ridge height by 1.5m including addition of new east facing window, larger south facing window, additional skylights, and solar panels. Retrospective components including connection between ancillary building and house, solar panel layout on ancillary building and changes to window and door positions and materials.

DM/24/1428: 19 Wealden Way. Rear/side single storey extension and addition of windows to the ground and first floor of the side entrance elevation.

DM/24/1448: 26 Hanbury Lane. Demolition of existing outhouse and construction of single storey rear extension.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/1469: Southways, The Green. Prune G1 Pittosporum and mixed self set on the boundary of Church lane in front garden by reducing height of hedge to clear BT lines and improve appearance, reducing by 3 metres.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/1406: The Meadows, Little Park Farm, Marchants Close, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed two storey side extensions with juliette balcony to first floor also new and relocated dormers. Proposed two storey part single storey rear extension with juliette balcony to first floor.

DM/24/1494: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land North And North West Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Discharge of condition 2 in relation to DM/23/3182.

Lindfield

DM/24/1158: 13 Backwoods Lane. Proposed single storey side and rear extension, with loft conversion to include extended roof with side gable and front and rear dormers, following partial demolition of rear single storey element.

DM/24/1256: 38 Blackthorns. Proposed detached, double garage to the front of the dwelling and partial change of use of the integral garage to include a gym. (Revised plan received and updated description agreed 07.06.2024).

DM/24/1384: Land Opposite Mulberry Cottage And Sundial Cottage, Old Place, High Street. Demolition of existing single garage and construction of a two bay car barn on the site of the demolished single garage and one of the adjacent parking places. Addition of integrated solar panels on southern roof slope of new car barn to match clay tiles.

DM/24/1455: The Old Store, 61 Sunte Avenue. Roof extension comprising new dormers to the rear roofs and new roof windows to the front roof.

DM/24/1459: Finches Corner, Hickmans Lane. Oak (T1) - Crown reduce by 4-5 metres to suitable growth points.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/1393: 1 Town Wood Close, Lindfield. Proposed single storey extension to the rear, with flat roof and lantern rooflight. Loft conversion with dormer windows to the front roof pitch and velux rooflights to the rear roof pitch.

Slaugham

DM/24/0720: Birchwood, Slaugham Lane, Warninglid. Proposed out building (gym), incidental to dwelling. Amended plans received 07.06.2024 showing revised position of out building and amended design.

DM/24/1402: Talgarth, Horsham Road, Handcross. Proposed part two storey part single storey rear extension and extension to existing side dormer.

Turners Hill

DM/24/0976: Holiday Let, Miswells Cottages, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Retrospective change of use of an existing building to a 2 bedroom holiday let.

West Hoathly

DM/24/1409: Alington, 2 Hilltop Road. Replacement single storey rear extension and installation of new window on the western side elevation.

Worth

DM/24/1328: Chestnut House, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Proposed single storey timber clad poolhouse and gym building with green roof.

DM/24/1365: Woodlands, Vicarage Road, Crawley Down. New front brick wall and gate; new carport.