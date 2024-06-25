Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between June 17 and 21.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/1113: 10 Noel Green. Installation of air source heat pump to side of property.

DM/24/1456: Harmony Energy Battery Energy Storage Facility, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed erection of 2no. shipping containers on site. (Photo: Google Maps)

DM/24/1465: New River Retail Ltd, 18 The Martlets. Implementation of planning permission DM/19/3331 through the partial demolition of buildings with the removal of canopies.

DM/24/1466: Wintons Fishery, Folders Lane. Proposal is to demolish remaining existing buildings and replace with a new office & anglers facilities (within two separate buildings) on the original foot print.

DM/24/1479: 22 Erin Way. Proposed single storey rear extension, first floor side extension and front porch extension. Removal of existing chimney and new high level side window.

DM/24/1487: 37 Bramble Gardens. Removal of existing rear conservatory, new single storey rear extension and garage conversion.

Planning applications

DM/24/1489: 18 Gordon Road. Proposal for attached outbuilding for use as a storage/workshop.

DM/24/1502: Trees On Boundary Line Of 40 The Wickets. 2 x Oak Trees - reduce crowns by 2m.

DM/24/1522: 58 Petworth Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/24/1339: Hobbits, Courtmead Road. Front of property: Conifer Western Red cedar - Fell. Yew - Crown raise by 7m. Purple plum - crown raise by 7m. 3 x Sycamore - reduce crown 3m and thin crown 30%. Hawthorn - Crown reduce by 4m. Rear of property: Eucalyptus - repollard to 7m. Conifer-Crown reduce by 2m, back to boundary fence (Amended Description 19/06/2024).

DM/24/1534: Wayfarers, South Street. Lawson cypress x2 - Cut back to boundary (approx 0.5m of overhang). Lawson cypress - Prune back majority of overhang (approx 1m of overhang). Norway Spruce - Prune back majority of overhang back to growth points and blend inwith remainder (approx 1m of overhang.

East Grinstead

DM/24/1347: 41B High Street. Replacement of 2no street facing windows.

DM/24/1498: The Spinney And Land Opposite In Chapmans Lane. Chestnut (T1) - cut back lateral branches by 1.5 m. Sycamores x6 (T2 T3,T4,T5,T6, and T7) - cut back lateral branches by 1.5m and by 1.5m. Hawthorne (T8) - cut back top overhang by 1.5m. Sycamore (T9) - thin canopy by 20%. Beech (T10) - Crown Lift by 1m. Beech (T11) - cut back by 1.5m. Chestnut (T12) - thin canopy by 20%, Sycamore (T13)- thin canopy by 20%.

DM/24/1512: Trees Adjacent To 1 Great Field Place. (T1) Oak - Reduce crown by approx 1.5 -2m leaving residual branch lengths of approx 3m. (T2) Row of Poplar Saplings - Fell alternate trees to leave 4no standing.

DM/24/1531: Highfields, West Hill. Holly x2 - Crown Lift to 4m reduce height by 1m and higher growth reduce back by 1m. Horse Chestnut - Crown Lift to 4m and reduce higher overhanging growth by 1m. Sycamore reduce height by 4m.

Hassocks

DM/24/1276: 13 Priory Road. Proposed single-storey flat roof rear extension.

DM/24/1497: 12 North Court. Oak Tree (T22) - Reduce Crown by 2 metres.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/1091: Little Norton Lees, 9A Oathall Road. Proposed conversion of a garage to a living room and creation of 2 spaces in front parking area.

DM/24/1367: Land Between 7 And 9 Duncton Close. Proposed detached building for 2No. garages with 1No. single storey sloped roof, one bedroom dwelling over, together with associated refuse and cycle store.

DM/24/1419: 2 Lucas Way. First floor side extension over existing, one and a half storey rear extension together with part single-storey rear extension, garage conversion together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/24/1500: Westcombe, Birch Avenue. Erection of a summerhouse in the front garden.

DM/24/1508: Foxglove House, 33 Lewes Road. Semi Mature Oak - Remove overhanging limbs crossing boundary fence up to growth point. Remove two large leaning overreaching stems. Reduce crown by 2-3 m to balance canopy.

DM/24/1509: 11 Fields End Close. 5 x oaks. Remove epicormic growth and reduce lower crowns by 1.5 to 2m and no further than previous cut points. No height reduction.

DM/24/1513: South Of Ashenground Bridge. The installation of a 8.1m monopole mast with four antennas, a ground based equipment cabinet on steel mesh grillage.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/1475: Ashburn, The Green. Single storey rear extension.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

Lindfield

DM/24/1491: Tilecroft, Lewes Road. New bay window and infill existing external corridor, various internal alterations and replacement of entrance gates and piers.

DM/24/1495: The Heathers, 1 Portsmouth Wood. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/1499: The Turret House, Old Place, High Street. Repairs and refurbishment to parts of roof.

DM/24/1536: Carriers Cottage, Lewes Road. Replacement of timber windows to the ground floor front elevation with like for like units, replacement of non-matching timber windows to the first floor rear elevation with units to match style of existing property, new 5m depth glazed extension to the rear.

DM/24/1538: Carriers Cottage, Lewes Road. New 3m x 3m outbuilding to rear garden, new boundary wall and fence to the East of the site and extended driveway area with 1m height brick retaining wall.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/1511: Vinehouse, Paxhill, Park Lane, Lindfield. Variation of condition no. 1 of application DM/19/3066 - to allow for design changes.

Newick

LW/24/0396: 28 Oldaker Road. Infill under bay window.

Newtimber

DM/24/0428: Muddleswood Farmhouse, Brighton Road. Proposed partial demolition of an agricultural building and erection of a 2 bed single storey dwelling, the remaining section of the building to be retained as a garage and cycle store. Relocation of a log store building and container unit to be located at the rear of the site (Amended plans received 16 May 2024 showing revised position of container unit and new (below ground) drainage storage crates).

Slaugham

DM/24/1418: Gillhurst, The Street, Warninglid. Re-configuration works and single storey front extension together with associated internal and external alterations.

DM/24/1514: National Trust Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Rotation and rehanging of bathroom door within Nymans House.

West Hoathly

DM/24/0835: The Old Parsonage, 1 Queens Square, North Lane. General repair and conservation works. External and internal alterations including changes to existing rear extension, re-roofing to the timber framed wing, replacement of modern flooring, reinstatement of inglenook and installation of insulation. Installation of a french drain adjacent to the southern boundary. Landscape works. (Further information including tree assessment and revised plans received 21.05.2024, 22.05.2024, 11.06.2024 and 17.06.2024).

Worth

DM/24/1430: 3 Haven Gardens, Crawley Down. Proposed double storey side/rear extension, single storey side/rear extension and part garage conversion.

DM/24/1482: 40 Tiltwood Drive, Crawley Down. Retrospective approval of a new clear glazed openable window installed within an existing window opening.

DM/24/1504: Shepherds Farm, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Replacement of 14 windows and refurbishment of 4 existing windows.