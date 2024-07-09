Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 1 and 5.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/1631: 2 Gable Cottages, Cuckfield Road, Staplefield. Ash (T1) - fell.

Planning applications

Ardingly

DM/24/1612: 40 High Street, Ardingly. T1 Cherry: Fell.

Bolney

DM/24/1108: High Meadows, Spronketts Lane. Proposed two storey extension to side and rear along with refurbishment works.

DM/24/1373: Land At Tyler House, Cross Colwood Lane. 1 x 3-bedroom family dwelling house.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0532: Land Rear Of 96 Folders Lane. Development of 40 dwellings (including 12 affordable homes) with access from Phase 1. Provision of car parking, access roads and landscaping. (Amended plans received including revised fenestration and internal layout (19/04/2024) and Ecology report received).

DM/24/1086: 23 Woodpecker Crescent. Proposed two storey side extension. Amended plans received 27.06.2024 and 01.07.2024 showing side extension set back from front elevation of dwellinghouse.

DM/24/1435: 25 Woodleigh Road. Proposed two storey rear extension, front porch, front first floor extension, Roof extension with rear double dormer, loft conversion and proposed rear garden workshop building.

DM/24/1608: 253 London Road. Proposed single-storey, side extension on existing detached dwelling.

DM/24/1615: Land Adjacent To 1 Wheelwright Lane. (T1) Oak - reduce canopy by approx 2m to clear overhang of property. (T2 and T3) Line of Hornbeams and Maples - Lift canopies by 2m and cut back overhanging branches to fence line by 2-3.5m.

Chailey

LW/24/0420: Waldenbury, Haywards Heath Road, North Chailey. Replacement garage and store building.

LW/24/0422: 2 Longridge Cottages, North Common Road, North Chailey. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Cuckfield

DM/24/1626: Highclere, Broad Street. Single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 5.00m, to a maximum height of 3.00m and the height of the eaves to 3.00m.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0928: Ridge Hill Manor, Turners Hill Road. Construction of a single-storey barn to accommodate log storage and processing area.

DM/24/1584: 22 Brook Close. Ash (T1) - Remove Basel Stem. Ash (T2)- Fell. Multi stem Tree.

Hassocks

DM/23/2837: New Close Farmhouse, London Road. 62 New solar panels to be sighted in the field of New Close Farmhouse, in the grounds of a listed building. (Updated application type and plans).

Haywards Heath

DM/23/3230: Central Education Ltd, Barclay Court, Market Place. Conversion of the former educational facility to residential to provide 10 no flats (Use Class C3), including roof extension and alterations. Amended drawings received 05.07.2024 revising the design of the third floor and roof level.

DM/24/1454: Hurstwood Place, Hurstwood Lane. Retrospective planning application to change facing brickwork with flint infill to the north elevation so that it represents the original demolished building.

DM/24/1496: 95 Eastern Road. Existing fence on the west side of the property to be replaced with a new 2.5m fence.

DM/24/1541: 4 Woodlands Road. Proposed two storey and single storey rear extension.

DM/24/1597: 31 Weavers Mead. Conversion of attached garage into a living room.

DM/24/1632: 67 Sheppeys. Oak Tree (T1) - controlled dismantle to ground level.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/1616: 4 Rixons Close. Replace existing conservatory with a part single part two storey extension.

DM/24/1641: Land South Cinder Hill Farm, Cinder Hill Lane. The installation of a 30 metre high slimline lattice tower supporting 3 no. antennas and 2 no. transmission dishes, 4 no. equipment cabinets, 1 no. electric meter cabinet, and ancillary development thereto, including the installation of 9 no. Remote Radio Units (RRUs), a GPS module and a 1.8m wire mesh fenced compound.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0838: Bankyfield, 21 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. To widen the opening to the boundary wall by 920mm, to allow safer ingress and egress from the driveway onto Hassocks Road. Access into the driveway is currently restricted by a mature and attractive Western Red Cedar tree. Tree Report received 26.06.2024 to support the application.

DM/24/0839: Bankyfield, 21 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. To widen the opening to the boundary wall by 920mm, to allow safer ingress and egress from the driveway onto Hassocks Road. Access into the driveway is currently restricted by a mature and attractive Western Red Cedar tree. Tree Report received 26.06.2024 to support the application.

DM/24/1602: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Change southern astro existing floodlights with new LED floodlights.

DM/24/1620: 79 Willow Way, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Lindfield

DM/24/1614: 9 Dukes Road. Reduce western canopy of Lime tree overhanging 8 and 9 Dukes Road gardens by 1.5 to 2 metres.

DM/24/1621: 9 Shenstone. Oak Trees X3 - Reduce by 2-3 metres back to previous cut points.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/1611: Pegden Hall, Nash Lane, Scaynes Hill. Retrospective change of use of a tract of agricultural land which has been incorporated into the adjacent C3 Class domestic garden.

Slaugham

DM/24/1610: Slatehouse Farm, Warninglid Lane, Warninglid. Change of use of agricultural barn to B8 Storage or Distribution.

DM/24/1627: National Trust Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Installation of four electric vehicle charging stations and installation of associated cabling to internal point of supply.

Streat

LW/24/0425: Gatehouse, Streat Lane. Replacement rear garden summerhouse.

Twineham

DM/24/1170: Brook House, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Proposed single storey games room adjacent to existing garage.

West Hoathly

DM/24/1563: Sunnyside, Selsfield Road. Proposed demolition of garage and replacement garage and bathroom extension and associated alterations.

DM/24/1636: The Barn, Upper Sheriff Farm, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Proposed detached, single storey outbuilding, providing secure vehicle and estate machinery storage.

Worth

DM/24/0477: Huntsland Barn, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Provision of sliding gate and matching fencing. Amended plan received 01.07.2024 showing revised design of gate and fencing.

DM/24/1540: 5 Erica Way, Copthorne. T1 and T2 - English Oak - Reduce lateral spreads back off garden back to previous pruning points by removing approximately 3m in regrowth due to encroachment.