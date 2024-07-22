Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 15 and 19.

Albourne

DM/24/1740: North Park Farm, Church Lane. Proposed infilling of existing slurry and dirty water lagoon (including importation of material) and provision of hardstanding for storage of haylage.

Planning applications

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/1709: The Old Blacksmiths, Cuckfield Road, Staplefield. Proposal is for the use of the existing building as a C3 residential dwellinghouse following the livery use on the site having ceased.

DM/24/1713: Land Adj. To 2 Tyes Farm Cottages, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield. Demolition of existing building and replacement with a new building to form a B8 storage unit.

Ashurst Wood

DM/24/1718: Land North Of Willow Ridge, Lewes Road. Outline application with some matters reserved for a three storey five bedroom house with double garage on the land north of Willow Ridge.

Bolney

DM/24/1437: Bolney Lodge, Foxhole Lane. Retrospective application for the repair of a damaged boundary wall.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0725: 39 Holmesdale Road. Proposed loft conversion with pitched roof dormer to the north elevation. Removal of the kitchen/dining room wall and addition of a new ground floor WC. (Materials Statement received 19.06.2024. Revised plans received 17.07.2024. Updated description agreed 18.07.2024)

DM/24/1691: Prescott House, Upper St Johns Road. Various Tree works as per statement of works.

DM/24/1692: Applewalk, Upper St Johns Road. Sycamore (T1) Crown lift - To lift the lower canopy by approx 5 metres from ground level and cut back by 2 metres. Laburnam (T2) - fell to ground level.

DM/24/1708: JD Wetherspoon Plc Six Gold Martlets, 49 - 51 Church Walk. Variation of Condition no.2 of planning application DM/19/0718 to allow for later opening hours by 60 minutes Sunday to Thursday and an additional 30 minutes Friday and Saturday. Hours of use Monday to Thursday: 0730 - 0030hrs, Friday and Saturday: 0730 - 0130hrs, Sunday and Bank Holidays: 0800 - 0030hrs.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/24/02629/HOUS: 28 Common Lane. Two storey front extension, rear first floor extension and rear pitched roof extension, single storey north side extension and fenestration alterations, replacement detached garage, pool house and associated external works.

East Grinstead

DM/24/1600: The Cottage, Coombe Hill Road. Proposed two storey side and rear extension to rear of existing detached garage.

DM/24/1682: Clays, West Lane. (Retrospective) extension to loggia, outbuilding internal alterations, shed and car port.

DM/24/1732: 1 Beacon Rise. T1 Oak - overall crown reduction to maximum of 3 metres. Crown thinning of 10 percent. Crown lifting to 2.5 metres above ground.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/1661: 57 Franklynn Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/1698: 10 The Grove. T1 Ash - remove due to dieback and decay.

DM/24/1702: Sussex House, Perrymount Road. Change of Use from office (Class E) to residential (Class C3), 16 flats.

DM/24/1729: Doric, 4 Fox Hill Village. Erection of detached single garage.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/1714: Green Man Cottage, The Green. Replace existing modern timber-framed window with larger timber-framed window with slimline double glazing. Insertion of rooflight into rear-facing roof slope.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/1663: 25 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Single temporary structure outbuilding to replace an existing barrel sauna positioned in the south eastern corner of the rear garden.

DM/24/1717: Hampton Lodge, 2 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. Ash (T1) - reduce lateral extent on western side overhang to 4 South Avenue by up to 2m, no further than previous pruning points.

DM/24/1719: Lychgate Cottage, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Gleditsia (T1) - raise crown up to 2m, Magnolia (T2) - reduce crown by 0.5m and 1 x Paulownia (T3) - remove 2 branches leaning on fence back to trunk.

Lindfield

DM/24/1056: Bentleigh House, 113 High Street. To replace the existing single-glazed, wooden sash windows at the front and rear of the property with bespoke timber sashes.

DM/24/1724: Mayerling, Black Hill. T1 Sycamore - crown lift to 6m above ground and thin by 25 percent. T2 Sycamore - crown lift to 8m above ground and thin by 25 percent. T3 Ash-Fell due to ash dieback. Please note amended description.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/1576: Home Wood, Slugwash Lane, Haywards Heath. Retention of existing part built frame and continuation of works to provide replacement machinery store/storage barn (reduced scale, removal of lean to, and other outbuildings) Revision of application DM/23/2244.

DM/24/1703: Carradale, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Alterations to external cladding materials.

Newick

LW/24/0424: Land Rear Of 45 Allington Road. Variation of condition 1 (Plans) relating to approval LW/22/0071 - To facilitate the partial conversion of the roof void, to provide the dwellings with home office space on the ground floor whilst retaining the same overall number of bedrooms, to enclose the covered parking to form garages.

Twineham

DM/24/1727: Land Adjacent To Loxley, Bolney Chapel Road. Variation of conditions No's 1 and 4 of planning permission DM/22/2381 to allow for minor revisions to the approved drawings and revisions to the drainage design.

West Hoathly

DM/24/1579: 5 And 6 Hoathly Hill. Retrospective development for part single and part two storey, side extension. 2 no. dormers and balcony to southern, rear pitch of existing roof. Porch extension to no.5 and no.6 Hoathly Hill.

DM/24/1637: The Vineyard, North Lane. T1 (species unknown) - Fell. T2 (species unknown) - Trim one limb by 9m to make space for planned works.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0428: Chideok, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Approval of reserved matters including design, scale and landscaping relating to Outline Approval LW/21/0020 for two additional dwellings.

Worth

DM/24/1580: Thyme Cottage, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Change of use of part of garden to a hoopers training area for dogs and their owners.

DM/24/1695: 20 Abergavenny Gardens, Copthorne. Oak trees (T1 - T4) Crown thinning by 30% and crown reduction by 4 metres. Ash trees (A1 - A3) Reduce by 4 metres.

DM/24/1742: St John The Evangelist Church, Church Road, Copthorne. Proposed installation of a 56 panel solar photovoltaic array on the South facing roof.

DM/24/1749: Wilton Cottage, Sandy Lane, Crawley Down. Link dwelling at 1st floor to detached garage to form a 5th bedroom and replace conservatory with two storey extension. (as approved under DM/21/2172). First floor bathroom extension on the western elevation.New first floor landing window to western elevation. Change previously approved materials to first floor on extension to south and west elevations.