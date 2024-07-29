Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 22 and 26.

Balcombe

DM/24/1760: Wildwood, London Road. Conversion of existing 2 storey garage into a habitable space, demolish existing utility room and construct a replacement single storey rear extension to link the house to the new converted garage.

LW/24/0468: Land Northeast Of Brook Lodge, Theobalds Road, Burgess Hill. Erection of a 4 bed dwelling with detached garage, associated access and landscaping. (Photo: Google Maps)

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0710: 129 Chanctonbury Road. Removal of single skin pent roof porch and erection of proposed new porch. (Amended Plans received 24/07/2024).

DM/24/0846: Land Adjacent To Hilgay Cottage, Birchwood Grove Road. Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of 2no. residential dwellings with separate car ports, a separate garden room for plot 2, associated landscaping and the retention of the existing access. New timber fence and electric gates.

DM/24/1492: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land N And NW Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And, Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Discharge of planning obligation relating to planning reference DM/21/3279 (original reference DM/18/5114) in relation to Centre for Outdoor Sport Land Specification (Paragraph 1.3, Schedule 4).

DM/24/1730: 1 Farnlea. Relocation of boundary wall / fence to enclose an area to the side of the existing garden due to the previous wall being damaged in strong winds.

DM/24/1780: Appletrees, 21 Crescent Road. (Tree A) Conifer - Reduce crown by 2m. (Tree B) Magnolia - Reduce crown by 0.5-1m. (Tree C) Willow - Fell. (Tree D) Cherry Plum - Reduce crown by 1-2m and crown lift by 2m. (Tree E) Willow - Reduce crown by 2m.

DM/24/1794: 7 Tilers Close. First floor extension above existing ground floor extension.

DM/24/1804: Burgess Hill School For Girls, Keymer Road. Installation of 6 solar panels to the roof slope of Cedar Lodge facing the highway.

DM/24/1805: Easyhub, 277 London Road. Prior Notification requirement under Part MA of the GPDO for the change of use of Class E space to form 14 apartments.

SDNP/24/02803/CND: Radley, Common Lane, Ditchling. Variation of Condition 2 (plans) related to Planning Approval SDNP/23/02411/HOUS to include changing position of front door from the side to the front.

Bolney

DM/24/1452: Bolney Lodge, Foxhole Lane. Retrospective application for the repair of a damaged boundary wall.

Cuckfield

DM/24/1771: Ockenden House, Ockenden Lane. Installation of rooflights, replacement external doors, widening of existing entrance gates, replacement stone window cills, external joinery decoration and replacement of chimney.

East Chiltington

SDNP/24/02705/FUL: Novington Oak Stables, Novington Lane. Conversion from redundant stables to residential accommodation, including the creation of a new access to highway.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0676: Orchard Farm Cottages, Holtye Road. Reinstating of approved landscaping and proposal of hardscaping with associated fencing layout reconfiguration. Description amended 22.07.2024 to include retrospective change of use of adjoining paddock to hardstanding area serving cottages. Amended plans received to clarify landscaping works as constructed and proposed changes.

DM/24/1457: 50 Blackwell Farm Road. Demolition of existing lean-to at rear of property and erection of single storey rear extension.

DM/24/1593: 46 Morton Road. Proposed single storey rear conservatory. (Application Form added).

DM/24/1776: 24 Blackwell Farm Road. Front porch extension.

DM/24/1810: Land At Dorset Avenue. Proposed works: re-pollard at approx. 5m above ground level leaving minor furnishing growth.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/1707: 15 Portsmouth Lane, Lindfield. Proposed triple garage.

DM/24/1782: Rezvan, 48 Lucastes Avenue. The specification for the proposed tree works is within the submitted tree detail report.

DM/24/1806: Land Opposite 1 Ashenground Close. Quercus robur located within the WSCC Highways maintainable grass verge opposite 1 Ashenground Close. Proposed works: Remove epicormic growth from the main stem and about crown break, crown lift approx. 5m all aspects, whole crown/height reduction by approx. 1m, reduce boundary overhang of properties 14a and 15 by approx. 1-1.5m to previous points.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/1592: 3 Osborn Close, Sayers Common. Proposed roof space conversion incorporating rear dormer and rear single storey kitchen extension.

DM/24/1607: 7 Kingsland Cottages, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Proposed two storey side extension, porch, single storey rear extension, outbuilding at rear to create home office and home gym ancillary to the main dwelling.

DM/24/1772: 16 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Magnolia (T1) - reduce crown by 1m.

DM/24/1773: 2 Pakyns Court, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Copper Beech (T1) - raise crown over driveway to 4m - to allow more room for high sided vehicles, Cherry (T2) - raise crown over driveway to 4m, Sycamore (T3 and T4) - raise crown over driveway to 4m.

DM/24/1775: The Courtyard, 3 Pakyns Court, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Yew (T1 and T2) - reduce lateral branches to the South by 1m due to excessive shading to the flower beds, Sycamore (T3) - reduce lateral branches to the South by 2m, Sycamore (T4) - reduce crown by up to 2m, no further than previous pruning points due to excessive shading.

DM/24/1783: 1 South Avenue, Hurstpierpoint. (T1) Lime tree - reduce whole crown by 2m.

DM/24/1785: 108 Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Western Red Cedar - Fell, T2 and T3 Holly - Fell.

DM/24/1803: The Pines Kemps, Hurstpierpoint. T2 Ash - Fell as close to ground level due to evidence of dieback in crown.

Lindfield

DM/24/1277: Craigmore, Roundwood Lane. Proposed 2-bay garage to front garden and new single storey porch to front elevation of dwelling.

DM/24/1283: 35 Compton Road. Proposed side and rear extension to ground floor and the addition of a dormer and roof lights to upper floor with minor internal alterations (Amended plans received on 25 July).

DM/24/1762: Mayerling, Black Hill. Proposed new glazing to south west elevation and replacement window and door to south east elevation. Proposed new sliding gates to driveway.

DM/24/1769: Oakhurst, Black Hill. 2 Oaks trees (T1 and T2), and 2 sycamores (G1) - reduce crowns by approx 2m and raising the canopies by 5m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/1757: Land South Of Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Full Planning Application for retention of four temporary car parking spaces on land to the South of Scamps Hill, in connection with development under construction and permitted under application reference DM/22/2699 (Variation of Conditions 7 and 8 relating to Reserved matters application DM/20/2763).

Slaugham

DM/24/1768: Municiple Security Ltd, Seaspace House, Brighton Road, Handcross. Change of use of existing B2 unit into 5 smaller Class E units.

Turners Hill

DM/24/1741: Medvale Farm, East Street. Conversion of rural barn to one 3-bed dwellinghouse.

West Hoathly

DM/24/1778: 1 Peckhams, North Lane. Refurbishment and repair of a Listed Building, including reinstatement of porch.

DM/24/1779: 1 Peckhams, North Lane. Refurbishment and repair of a Listed Building, including reinstatement of porch.

Wivelsfield

Worth

DM/23/2251: Worth Parish Council, Copthorne Recreation Ground, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Proposed new Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) with 4 floodlighting columns. Relocation and enhancement of existing playground and new public car park with 14 spaces (Arboricultural report received on 28 March and amended plans and updated lighting details received on 19 July 2024).

DM/24/1171: Sunnybank, Cuttinglye Road, Crawley Down. Single storey extension to side and rear of 'Sunnybank' with dormer windows to front and side elevations. (Revised plans and description received 26.07.2024).