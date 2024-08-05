The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 29 and August 2.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/1348: Mizbrooks Farmhouse, Cleavers Lane, Cuckfield. Retrospective application for the removal of existing ancillary timber structure used as kennels and replacement with purpose built kennels for 5 no. dogs and boundary fencing. (Amended plans received 17/07/2024 and 01/08/2024).

DM/24/0446: Land Off Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. The erection of up to 90 dwellings with public open space, landscaping and sustainable drainage system (SuDS) and vehicular access point. All matters reserved except for means of access. (Access Drawing received 15th April and Ecological Impact Assessment received 23rd July). (Image: Google Maps)

Balcombe

DM/24/1813: Stumble Cottage, Oldlands Avenue. Demolition of existing garage and erection of new garage. Two storey side extension and new porch to front elevation.

DM/24/1833: Stumble Ridge, Oldlands Avenue. T1 - Blue Atlas Cedar - Fell to ground level.

Bolney

DM/24/1770: The Gables, Top Street. New driveway layout with new crossover and permeable surface, with fencing to boundary.

DM/24/1818: Millside, Cherry Lane. Horse Chestnut (T1) - Crown Thin by 30% and Reduce Crown by 2 metres.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0747: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land N And NW Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Planning application under Section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (as amended) seeking alterations to conditions 4 (approved plans) and 5 (approved parameter plans) of planning permission DM/21/3279 (itself a section 73 approval that permitted a variation of the conditions attached to planning permission DM/18/5114), to allow amendments to the planning application site boundary and the Access and Movement Parameter Plan (004) to clarify the approach to the Green Superhighway link over and in the vicinity of the western bridge on the Northern Arc Avenue (amended plans received clarifying route of Green Superhighway).

DM/24/0487: Woodfield House, Isaacs Lane. Proposed demolition of existing dwelling house and erection of 30 dwellings with associated access, open space, landscaping and parking (Amended plans/documents received amending the site location plan and the red line boundary of the application).

DM/24/1642: 197 Lower Church Road. Retrospective permission for the installation of external extract ductwork.

DM/24/1671: 37 Bramble Gardens. Removal of existing conservatory, new single storey rear extension.

DM/24/1758: 93 Valebridge Road. Retrospective application for two front dormers.

DM/24/1793: Land North Of Woodfield Bungalow, Isaacs Lane. The decommissioning of the existing septic tanks and associated drainage and the construction of a temporary above ground cess pool tank and drainage pipes, prior to the final connection to the future housing drainage scheme in the Woodfield House land parcel.

DM/24/1832: 24 The Ridings. Demolition of existing single storey flat roofed porch and erection of new enlarged porch with pitched roof.

DM/24/1863: Land Adj 7 Foxglove Close. Remove two low limbs on north side of the tree back to main branch structure as resting on substation roof. Crown raise any remaining side lateral branches to create a 1.5m clearance from roof.

DM/24/1867: Mellow Cottage, Keymer Road. Hornbeam - reduce height by approximately 3m and reduce remaining crown by 1m.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/24/03000/HOUS: 2A Beacon Road, Ditchling. Renewal of previous Permission No SDNP/15/05504/HOUS - Side two storey extension for a ground floor office and shower room, and a fourth bedroom on the first floor.

East Grinstead

DM/24/1666: 104 London Road. Proposed repair of the ground floor shop unit and the repair and refurbishment of the first floor flat, including replacement of windows and roof coverings to the flat and the re introduction of an external metal staircase to serve the flat along with forming a new doorway to link with no. 102's common staircase to allow access to London Road at the front. Also demolition of a small rear flat roofed store at the rear of the shop to allow an additional car parking space.

DM/24/1712: 35 Stephenson Drive. Demolish existing garage and erect a new flat roof single storey rear extension and a single storey lean-to side extension.

DM/24/1763: Flats 1 - 12, Larches House, The Larches. Flats 1 - 12 (all 12 flats) replace wooden windows / patio doors with UPVC in similar appearance and of matching colour to the existing windows/patio doors of the building to protect the character of the area.

DM/24/1829: East Court Memorial Gardens, College Lane. (T1) Goat Willow (adjacent to the Meridian Hall Courtyard) - Fell.

DM/24/1841: Kingscote Way. Refer to Tree schedule.

DM/24/1848: Land South Of Floran Farm, Hophurst Hill, Crawley Down. Use of land for storage purposes, being caravan storage, motor home storage, storage containers, and storage of building materials.

Hassocks

DM/24/1837: 21 Friars Oak Road. First floor rear extension to match adjoining neighbours and side extension to create workshop.

DM/24/1864: 54 Adastra Avenue. Demolition of Conservatory and Erection Single Storey Rear Extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/1428: 19 Wealden Way. Rear/side single storey extension and addition of windows to the ground and first floor of the side entrance elevation. Updated existing and proposed elevational drawings received 25.07.2024 to include east elevation.

DM/24/1784: 52 Bruce Close. Ground floor side extension and replacement patio doors.

DM/24/1802: Barn Cottage Pavilion, Barn Cottage Lane. New mixed-use purpose-built community centre with use-by-day nursery together with joining path to existing pavilion with modified brick banding, confirmation of brickwork detailing and minor internal alterations.

DM/24/1820: 17 Sheppeys. Two storey side extension.

DM/24/1830: 15 Portsmouth Lane, Lindfield. Two storey rear extension.

DM/24/1834: Brabourne, College Road. Hip-to-gable roof conversion with associated rear facing dormer extension. New rooflights to front roof pitch.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0755: 1 Lynton Close, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension to create a garage, replacement summer house (previously demolished), new vehicular access from highway. Amended plans received 24.07.2024 and 29.07.2024 showing revised position of new vehicular access and proposed blocking up of existing vehicular access.

DM/24/1839: Flint Cottage, Pitt Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Garage conversion into ground floor toilet/shower and home work space.

Lindfield

DM/24/1279: 34 Finches Park Road. Proposed single and two storey rear and side extensions. Infill of existing entrance canopy to form internal porch. New doors and windows. Amended Plans received 30.07.2024 showing garage space retained and obscured glazing in new first floor side windows.

DM/24/1725: 57 Appledore Gardens. Part single storey side and rear extension and part two storey infill rear extension with associated external and internal alterations.

DM/24/1743: Bay Pond Cottage, 8 High Street. Replace existing timber framed windows with new double glazed timber windows on a like-for-like basis to the front and side elevation.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/0446: Land Off Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. The erection of up to 90 dwellings with public open space, landscaping and sustainable drainage system (SuDS) and vehicular access point. All matters reserved except for means of access. (Access Drawing received 15th April and Ecological Impact Assessment received 23rd July).

DM/24/1808: 20 The Platt, Lindfield. Proposed new chimney.

DM/24/1822: Cedar Cottage, Ardingly Road, Lindfield. Proposed single storey extension to the side of the property.

DM/24/1843: Great Noven Farm, Warrs Hill Road, North Chailey. Application for a certificate for lawful development for proposed development regarding the single storey extension of the existing dwelling, as well as new conservation grade roof lights, free-draining patio, and the removal of a side chimney.

DM/24/1865: 9 The Copse, Lindfield. Front garden landscape and parking.

Turners Hill

DM/24/1814: Bonavista, East Street. Proposed detached two storey ancillary building to create a home office/game room and garden store.

Worth

DM/24/1430: 3 Haven Gardens, Crawley Down. Proposed double storey side/rear extension, single storey side/rear extension and part garage conversion. Tree Report and Amended Plans showing design revisions received 29.07.2024.

DM/24/1831: 69 The Meadow, Copthorne. Proposed single storey rear extension.