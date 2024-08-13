Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 5 and 9.

Ardingly

DM/24/1912: 2 High Street. Norwegian Spruce - Fell.

DM/24/1888: 45 Silverdale Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of the existing building and erection of a pair of 2-storey 4 bedroom semi-detached houses. (Image: Google Maps)

Ashurst Wood

DM/24/1883: Russetts Woods, Hill Lane. T4 Beech - Fell, T9 Oak - Fell, T10 Oak - Fell, T11 Ash - Fell, T12 Oak - Fell.

Balcombe

DM/24/1881: Wynstay, Stockcroft Road. Tree 1 : Crown reduction of 5 - 8 metres. Trim back branches overhanging the garden of Wynstay to boundary. Tree 2 : Trim back branches overhanging the garden of Wynstay, cut back to boundary.

DM/24/1916: The Croft, Stockcroft Road. 1 x T3 - Hazel - Crown reduction approximately 0.5m to neaten and shape. 2 x G7 - Oaks - Remove epicormic growth to 6m for maintenance and upkeep of the garden.

Bolney

DM/24/1818: Millside, Cherry Lane. Horse Chestnut (T1) - Crown Thin by 30% and Reduce Crown by 2 metres.

DM/24/1846: Chapel House, Cross Colwood Lane. Variation of condition No: 2 of planning permission DM/23/3202 to amend the approved plans to allow for changes in design to move an internal shower room and velux window from the south west corner to the south east corner of the existing garage.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/0222: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land N And NW Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And, Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. The construction and operation of a regional SuDS pond (Pond 22) and associated drainage infrastructure to provide surface water attenuation and treatment linked to a sub catchment within drainage network 9.2 of the Northern Arc Regional Surface Water Masterplan including tree removal and hard and soft landscaping, including replacement tree planting.

DM/24/1232: 2 Janes Close. Proposed two storey side extension and single storey front extension, all to match the existing dwelling. (Amended plans received 05/08).

DM/24/1635: Neyo Dental Specialists, 24 Church Road. Retrospective application for change of colour of doors and windows and composite cladding to the front and rear elevation.

DM/24/1789: Ashgarth, 1B Park Road. 1 X weeping willow crown to be reduced by approx 6m back to previous pruning points. 1 x red beech crown to be reduced by approx 3m to previous pruning points.

DM/24/1871: 61 Chanctonbury Road. Proposal to replace existing conservatory to rear with a brick/block built extension. Erection of a porch/shower room to the front elevation.

DM/24/1886: 2 Bartlett Close. Variation of condition 2 in relation to planning application DM/23/1147 - Amendments to incorporate new design submissions.

DM/24/1888: 45 Silverdale Road. Demolition of the existing building and erection of a pair of 2-storey 4 bedroom semi-detached houses.

DM/24/1908: Land Adjacent To 64 Park Road. Tilia x europaea (ref No: 1010000) - Re-pollard, remove epicormic growth and remove basal growth.

DM/24/1923: 23 Crescent Road. Tree A: Ornamental Pear - Reduce crown by 2 metres Tree B: Red maple - Reduce crown by 1 metres Tree C: Liquid amber - Reduce crown by 2 metres Tree D: Silver Birch - Reduce crown by 2 metres.

Chailey

LW/24/0478: The Phylton, Green Lane. Reserved matters application for appearance, landscaping and scale relating to Outline application LW/22/0435 - for the erection of 1no dwellinghouse.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/24/03003/HOUS: 11 Fieldway, Ditchling. Two storey rear extension, single storey infill extension and fenestration alterations.

East Chiltington

LW/24/0473 & LW/24/0474: Kemps House, Chiltington Lane. First floor rear dormer extension and conversion of first floor rear Juliette balcony to a timber balcony.

East Grinstead

DM/24/1648: The Vicarage, Church Lane. x1 Elm Tree (T1) - fell. x2 Elm trees (T2) - fell. x1 Silver Birch (T3) - fell.

DM/24/1825: 1 The Croft, Harwoods Lane. Retrospective application for the erection of a 2m fence on a retaining wall.

DM/24/1869: 34 Lynton Park Avenue. Proposed enclosure of side and rear garden with new 1.8m high close - boarded fence. (Exisitng side boundary hedge to be cut back).

Hassocks

DM/24/1474: 5 Wilmington Close. Rear two storey extension and replacement porch.

DM/24/1565: 1 Newlands Close. Proposed rear single storey extension with pitched roof. New high level slot window to ground floor of existing external side wall. Amended Plans received 08.08.2024 removing Loft conversion/extensions.

DM/24/1904: Land Between Keymer Road And North Bank. Poplar, Aspen - Fell to surface level. Also, fell to surface level the x2 dead trees immediately to the rear (North) of the Poplar.

Haywards Heath

DM/23/3105: Land Off Turners Mill Road. Redevelopment of the site comprising the erection of 16 new residential dwellings (Use Class C3), together with associated car and cycle parking, landscaping and other associated works. (Overlooking and distance study and amended Plot 16 plans received 18/6).

DM/24/1857: 15 Norris Lane. Conversion of detached garage into part office/play space and part storage.

DM/24/1880: 9 Wickham Close. Propose to demolish the existing rear extension and replace with a larger single storey rear extension.

DM/24/1895: Land Outside 65 Sheppeys. Sweet Chestnut - Heavy crown / Height reduction / Pollard by approx 3-4m back to suitable live growth points and crown lift 4m all aspects.

DM/24/1905: Land Between Sussex Gardens. (G1 Mixed Trees ) - Crown Lift - all trees by approx 6m above ground level over carriageway. Fell x1 Ash. Section of mixed species trees- Fell to surface level all dead and/or dangerous trees sprayed with yellow paint.

DM/24/1922: Birch House, Lewes Road. Sycamore - Thinning by 20% to reduce crown weight and increase light.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/1907: Chapel House, Chapel Lane. Yew Tree - Fell tree due to damage to path and potential damage to house.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/1735: Oaklands, London Road, Sayers Common. Retrospective application for the retention of a replacement dwelling house with ancillary garage, swimming pool and tarmac hardstanding for parking.

DM/24/1894: 6 Iden Hurst, Hurstpierpoint. Rear extension and internal alterations.

DM/24/1897: 12 St Lawrence Way, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed side extension, facade alterations, boundary alterations, floor plan reconfiguration and all associated works.

Lindfield

DM/24/1890: Silver Penny House, 22 Brook Lane. (T1) Oak - Reduce branches overhanging car parking area by 2-3m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/1858: High Leigh, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Proposed brick built shed to rear of garden.

DM/24/1882: Land North Of Barrington Close, Lindfield. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/24/0534 Plots B and C - changes to general design in form of a small rear dormer to replace 2 no Velux windows. Slight repositioning of ground floor side window serving stairs. Photovoltaic panels to rear roof slope.

Slaugham

DM/24/1402: Talgarth, Horsham Road, Handcross. The removal of existing side flat roofed dormer. A proposed part two storey rear extension with the raising of the roof to create a hipped roof and installation of two rear and two front pitched roofed dormers. (amended plans 02/08).

Westmeston

LW/24/0475: Green Acres, Hundred Acre Lane. Detached single storey front garage.

Worth

DM/24/1572: Holiday Inn Gatwick Worth, Crabbet Park, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. Extension of existing car park to provide an additional 80 car parking spaces.

DM/24/1870: 22 Brookside, Copthorne. Proposed front extension to provide entrance porch and ground floor WC.