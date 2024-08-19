Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 12 and 16.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/0433: Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Visitor and community hub, outdoor learning and adventure playground, community growing area and historic botanical propagation polytunnels, new and improved access and connectivity infrastructure, wider landscaping and biodiversity enhancements and associated works. Amended Plans received 28th May 2024 revising position of southern pay kiosk and bike parking, clarification on surface material, amendments to the eco lodge, removal of play equipment in Spring Copse, submission of Flood Risk Assessment and response and revisions to ecology / BNG. Additional information and amended plans received 18th and 30th July and 14th August in respect of a Water Vole Method Construction Statement, changes to the location of the southern pay kiosk to the south park and also a biodiversity enhancement layout plan and bat species response.

DM/24/1949: Land Adj. To Langdon House, Cranston Road, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a detached three-bedroom dwelling. (Image: Google Maps)

Balcombe

DM/24/1898: Forest View House, Haywards Heath Road. Propose to erect a single storey side extension, demolish the existing conservatory and replace with a pergola to the rear elevation, and convert an existing outbuilding by replacing the existing frame to become part of the existing annexe.

DM/24/1906: Annexe, Midwicket, Redbridge Lane. Alterations to existing 'guest house' outbuilding within the curtilage of a Grade II listed dwelling to address water damage and improve energy performance. Strip existing spalled and damaged roof tiles, retaining sound tiles for reuse. Install breathable roof insulation to follow slope of roof. Re-tile roof. Install projecting gable-end canopy over entrance and replace existing windows.

Bolney

DM/22/0687: Land North And East Of Bolney Cricket Club, The Pavilion, Glebe Field. Two signs of 2.44m x 2.194m advertising the scheme and 2 flagpoles of 6m either side of each sign with the name of the developer and marketing name of the scheme.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/1670: 5 Clayton Drive. Proposed loft conversion, hip to gable roof enlargements, two storey rear extension and associated alterations

DM/24/1811: 55 Chanctonbury Road. Single storey rear extension.

DM/24/1917: 20 Janes Lane. Proposed first floor extension at rear with amendments to planning approval DM/22/3319

DM/24/1955: 1 Poveys Close. Oak Tree - Reduce Crown by up to 2 metres.

Chailey

LW/24/0496: Land At Coldharbour Lane, North Chailey. To provide 9 residential properties.

LW/24/0499/CD: Wildfields Farm, North Common Road, North Chailey. Discharge of Condition 2 (Detailed Works) in relation to approval LW/23/0501.

East Grinstead

DM/24/1887: ALDI, 207 London Road. Replacement refrigeration units and installation of new air source heat pumps.

DM/24/1937: 22 Surrey View. Proposed single storey rear extension and garage conversion to form a dining area and internal alterations.

DM/24/1944: 13 Mill Close. Proposed Demolition of existing garage and erection of a 2 storey side extension with a room in the roof and a roof light window to rear elevation.

DM/24/1949: Land Adj. To Langdon House, Cranston Road. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a detached three-bedroom dwelling.

Hassocks

DM/24/1874: 16A The Quadrant. Removal of condition 10 relating to planning application DM/20/3160.

DM/24/1903: 4 Station Approach East. Proposed dropped kerb and new driveway.

DM/24/1928: 1 Newlands Close. The proposed works include a loft conversion with a gable roof extension and a rear flat roof dormer.

DM/24/1957: 9 The Minnels. T12 Oak - raise canopy by 2-3 metres, thin crown by 10 percent and remove epicormic growth. T11 Poplar - re-pollard to previous pruning points. T30 Copper Beach - reduce crown by 2 metres.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/1249: Amenity Land At Troon Court, Iona Way. Group of Limes and Horse Chestnut (G2) to repollard to previous points. Oak tree reduce canopies by 2-4 metres.

DM/24/1819: Sans Souci, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. 2 Storey side extension including partial conversion of garage.

DM/24/1835: 25 Wealden Way. Change of use of garage to gym with proposed fenestration.

DM/24/1901: 68 Sydney Road. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/24/1942: Franklands Village. Planning application for tree surgery in village – see schedule of works.

DM/24/1946: Land Adj To Bennetts Rise. T3 - Sweet Chestnut - Behind 13, Bennetts Rise - Reduce long limb growing towards parking area by about 3m T4 - Ash - Beside 1, The Birches - Remove - advanced signs of ash die-back T5 - Oak - Beside 1, The Birches - Remove long low limb growing towards building.

DM/24/1947: Kipling Court, Paddockhall Road. Proposal is for two door canopies to be installed.

DM/24/1948: Hanlye Barn, Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield. Application for Lawful Development (existing) for operational development at Little Barn.

DM/24/1958: 28 Lucastes Avenue. (T1) Ash - Fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/1607: 7 Kingsland Cottages, Reeds Lane, Sayers Common. Proposed two storey side extension, porch, single storey rear extension, outbuilding at rear to create home office and home gym ancillary to the main dwelling. Updated block plans received 12.08.2024 showing neighbour's right of access.

DM/24/1952: 90 Wickham Hill, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey side extension.

DM/24/1961: 15 Layton Fields Close, Hurstpierpoint. 1 1/2 storey side extension and loft conversion.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/1393: 1 Town Wood Close, Lindfield. Proposed single storey extension to the rear, with flat roof and lantern rooflight. Loft conversion with dormer windows to the front roof pitch and Velux rooflights to the rear roof pitch. Amended Plans received 13/8/2024.

DM/24/1910: Lychgate Cottage, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/23/1086 - to allow for small changes to the above ground extension, and to enlarge the below ground basement.

Newick

LW/24/0495: 55 Allington Road. Erection of 3no detached dwellinghouses with car parking.

Plumpton, Streat, East Chiltington and St John (Without)

SDNP/24/02238/CND: Blackberry Wood, Streat Lane, Streat. Variation of Condition 1 (types of vans permitted on site) related to Planning Approval LW/09/1115 to include the removal of static caravan and replacement with log cabin.

Turners Hill

DM/24/1931: Burleigh Oaks Stables, East Street. Application to retrospectively apply for a mobile home and hardstanding for the continued care of livestock on site and management of land.

West Hoathly

DM/24/1929: Combers Cottage, 2 - 3 Queens Square, North Lane. Roof alterations to double garage and link to single garage.

DM/24/1930: Combers Cottage, 2 - 3 Queens Square, North Lane. Roof alterations to double garage and link to single garage.

Worth

DM/24/1936: 38 Payne Way, Copthorne. Proposed single storey side/rear extension.

DM/24/1938: Woodlands, Vicarage Road, Crawley Down. Demolition of existing timber gate and posts together with front facing hedge and the construction of a new brick wall with brick pillars and new timber gate.

DM/24/1956: Land Adj. To Rambleon, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Application for a Certificate of Lawful Existing Use or Development for the construction of a residential cabin.