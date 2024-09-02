Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 26 and 30.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/1047: Soles Coppice, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of a replacement 4no. bedroom dwelling to include an extensive planted roof and a secure garage building with an air source heat pump enclosure, bicycle and waste and recycling storage. Amended Plans received 20.08.2024 showing the dwelling moved south east, the driveway also moved outside the tree Root Protection Areas and a new vehicular turning head to allow larger vehicles to turn on site.

DM/24/2072: Great Thorndean Farm Gables, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Retrospective application for the change of use of land to mixed use of residential and agricultural and for the construction of a garage/storage building.

Balcombe

DM/24/1327: 21 Newlands. Proposed single storey side conservatory and front porch (Amended plans received 29 August 2024).

Bolney

DM/24/2077: Old Highlands Lodge, London Road. Proposed 5 metre single storey rear extension and addition of dormers to north and south elevation.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2010: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land N And NW Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And, Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Reserved Matters Application pursuant to outline application DM/21/3279, to consider access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for the installation of a foul pumping station on Sub-Phase P1.8, to the north of Fairbridge Way and the east of Isaacs Lane at Brookleigh.

DM/24/2054: 25 Woodleigh Road. Rear dormer loft conversion.

DM/24/2056: 5 Johnson Drive. Certificate of Lawfulness for the proposed use of a dwellinghouse for six people living together as a single household and receiving care (Use Class C3(B)).

DM/24/2062: 17 Daynes Way. Conversion and extension of existing detached garage to form self contained annexe for ancillary use to main dwelling.

DM/24/2082: Wykeham, Birchwood Grove Road. Crown lift to 5m above carriageway and 4m on all other aspects. Clear from garage at Wykeham by 3m, clear overhead cables by 1m and remove epicormic growth.

DM/24/2083: Hambrook School, Marle Place, 171 Leylands Road. Ash (0UAU) - raise canopy to 5.5m. Eucalyptus (0UAV) - raise canopy to 5.5m.

Chailey

LW/24/0510: Land At Fantasy, Kilnwood Lane, South Chailey. Erection of two three-bedroom dwellings with associated access and landscaping.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/24/03108/LIS: 1 - 3 South Street, Ditchling. Structural repairs to cellar ceiling structure.

SDNP/24/03196/HOUS: 91 Lewes Road, Ditchling. Installation of 12kW air source heat pump to the north side.

East Grinstead

DM/24/1941: East Grinstead House, Wood Street. Installation of new double doors and ramp.

DM/24/2049: 21 Harmans Mead. T1 Oak - Cut back lateral branches over 21 Harmans Meads by approx 2 metres, leaving lateral length of approx 4 metres. Reduce the height by approx 2 metres leaving height of approx 8 metres. Thin Canopy by 20%.

DM/24/2080: 7 The Stennings. Reduce the overall tree size by approx. 2.5m - 3m and no further than previous cut point. Remove of epicormic growth to main trunk.

Hassocks

DM/24/2045: Montrose, 32 Woodsland Road. Outline application for the erection of a single detached dwelling and garage. (re-submission of DM/20/2760) with all matters reserved.

DM/24/2085: Land Rear Of 15 Priory Road, London Road. Ash - Reduce canopy by 2-3 metres.

DM/24/2095: 3 The Crescent. 2 x Ash - Fell.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/1996: 83 New England Road. Replace existing conservatory to rear with single storey extension and associated alterations.

DM/24/2064: 23-25 Bolnore Road. Variation of Condition 1 relating to planning reference DM/23/1262.

DM/24/2087: 57 Turners Mill Road. Confirmation that commencement of development has taken place pertaining to DM/20/1077.

DM/24/2091: Carousel, 27 Sergison Road. T1 - Oak Reduce height by 2.5 metres, down to suitable growth. Reduce sides by 1.5 metres, shaping and balancing accordingly. T2 - Oak Reduce overall crown by 1.5 metres, shaping and balancing accordingly. Crown lift to 5 metres over the garden. T3 - Oak Reduce height by 3 metres, down to suitable growth. Reduce sides by 2 metres, shaping and balancing accordingly.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/2059: Green Man Cottage, The Green. Replace existing modern timber-framed window with larger timber-framed window with slimline double glazing. Insertion of rooflight into rear-facing roof slope.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/2075: Hampton Lodge, 2 Hassocks Road, Hurstpierpoint. T1 Beech - Remove the lowest easterly branches hanging over the fenceline back to stem, raise the canopy on the eastern side by c. 2m, and reduce higher extremities of the eastern canopy (exceeding the rest of the natural shape) by c. 2m.

Lindfield

DM/24/2044: Townlands, 143 High Street. G1 Sycamores - crown raise above garages by approximately 5 metres.

DM/24/2052: 44 Finches Gardens. Thuja - Crown lift to 3 metres and top the tree by 3 metres. Pittosporum - remove. Cherry Tree - reduce by 2 metres.

DM/24/2086: Mayerling, Black Hill. T2 - Sycamore - Fell - due to possible tree root invasion into property foundation, damage by leaves, sap and overall concern for size and span of branches to property and residents.

Plumpton, Streat, East Chiltington and St John (Without)

SDNP/24/03333/HOUS: Gotts, Ashurst Farm Lane, Streat. Addition of porch canopy to front elevation and pergola to side elevation, addition of rooflight to existing side extension, and associated landscaping to front.

Turners Hill

DM/24/2042: Burleigh Oaks Stables, East Street. Maintenance and repair of existing agricultural track.

West Hoathly

DM/24/1836: Philpots Manor School, Hook Lane. Erection of Equestrian and Land Management Centre for educational purposes to expand and improve the learning opportunities at Philpots Manor School, together with associated access.

DM/24/2074: 17 Highcroft Road, Sharpthorne. Single story rear extension that will also replace the existing detached garage/workshop.

Worth

DM/24/0811: The Oaks, Shipley Bridge Lane, Copthorne. The removal of existing commercial buildings and the erection of 6 dwellings with associated access and parking. (Amended plans received including revised layout (19/07/2024) and Ecology report received).

DM/24/2079: 8 Burleigh Close, Crawley Down. Retrospective application for pitched roof over garage and across front elevation with new timber fascia to replace white UPVC.