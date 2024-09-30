Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 23 and 27.

Ardingly

DM/24/2317: Congregational Church, Street Lane. Change of Use and Conversion of former Congregational Church building to provide a single dwellinghouse with associated secure cycle storage provision, vehicle parking, bin storage and private amenity space.

DM/24/2175: Moonshine Meadow, Cuckfield Road, Ansty. Proposed 5 pitch site for settled gypsy accommodation including vehicular access, each containing mobile home, utility building and parking spaces. (Image: Google Maps)

Balcombe

DM/24/1898: Forest View House, Haywards Heath Road. Propose to erect a single storey side extension, demolish the existing conservatory and replace with a pergola to the rear elevation, and convert an existing outbuilding by replacing the existing frame to become part of the existing annexe. (amended plans received 27/09).

DM/24/2291: Boundary House, 1 Boundary Road. Proposed single storey extension.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2033: 6 Clayton Drive. Proposed single storey rear extension with new roof and internal alterations.

DM/24/2169: 1 Broad Green Avenue. Replace existing flat roof with a tiled pitch roof. Material changes to elevations.

DM/24/2254: 1 Oakwood Close. Proposed two storey side extension.

DM/24/2274: 3 Inholmes Close. Proposed double storey side extension & new pitched roof over existing rear flat roof.

DM/24/2278: 7 Park Road. The demolition of an existing rear extension and conservatory, replaced with a new rear extension and raised terrace, and a new side covered car port and storage structure.

DM/24/2309: 30 Wheelwright Lane. Oak tree in rear garden crown reduce and shape by approx 3m.

DM/24/2326: 12 Denham Road. Addition of porch to front elevation of building and adaption to existing openings to side of the property.

DM/24/2337: Land R/O 65 Janes Lane And West Of Janes Lane. Mix of Hawthorn, Field Maple, Cherry, Oak and Hornbeam - Reduce back to boundary by approx. 2-3m and no further than previous cut points where applicable. Holly and Hazel adj to boundary - coppice to base. Young Ash to rear - remove.

Chailey

LW/24/0402: Horns Lodge, South Street, South Chailey. Conversion of Horns Lodge to form four terraced cottages with separate parking land.

LW/24/0584: Forget Me Not Cottage, Warren Lane, North Chailey. Occupation of Forget Me Not Cottage in breach of agricultural occupancy condition.

Cuckfield

DM/24/2024: Old Courthouse, Ockenden Lane. Alterations to interior of existing listed dwelling with addition of conservatory at rear. The garage is to have oak cladding on the first floor and a window to match the windows on the opposite end of the garage. Amended Plans received 13.09.2024 and 16.09.2024 showing repairs to an existing first floor window on the rear elevation of the house and new internal radiator positions.

DM/24/2301: 2 Briar Cottages, Brainsmead Close. Demolition of existing lean-to extension and replacement with a new flat roofed extension. Associated alterations to fenestration and garden access.

DM/24/2305: 1 Hatchgate Lane. Single storey side extension to enlarge kitchen and associated alterations to windows and doors.

DM/24/2315: 3 Halleighs, Whitemans Green. Proposed single storey rear extension to enable the reordering of internal spaces and formation of new covered side entrance way. The application includes a side access gate.

DM/24/2333: 28 Mytten Close. Ash Tree - Reduce crown by up to 4m.

East Grinstead

DM/24/2325: 29 Alders View Drive. (T1) Alder (T2) Silver Birch (T3) Hawthorn (T4) Ash - cut back to previous pollard points.

DM/24/2339: 19 Glendyne Way. Cut back structural branch in south, upper crown to a height of approx 12m.

Hassocks

DM/24/2226: 10 Bonny Wood Road. Proposed polycarbonate tunnel style greenhouse.

DM/24/2289: 2 Stonepound Ridge. Beech (T1) - Reduce by 2 metres to leave a height of approximately 12 metres. Reduce the Northern and Western mid crown by up to 2 metres to leave a residual crown radius of approximately 5 metres. Reduce the remaining crown by up to 1.5 metres, to leave a balanced crown of approximately 5 metres radium. Thin by up to 25%.

DM/24/2331: 11 Ewart Close. Indian Black Tree (T1) - Reduce by 1 metre back to previous growth points.

DM/24/2346: 2 Lagwood Close. Loft conversion with rear gable and side dormers.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2283: 114 Hoblands. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/24/2297: 46 Lewes Road. Variation of condition no. 2 relating to planning application DM/23/1640 - to allow amendments to the approved plans.

DM/24/2300: 15 Lewes Road. Tree to be felled due to disease (ash die back).

DM/24/2307: 25 Wealden Way. Proposed gym in existing garage.

DM/24/2336: 9 Aster Way. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/1961: 15 Layton Fields Close, Hurstpierpoint. 1 and half storey extension with dormer, and loft conversion with rooflights and gable end window. Construction of new porch (Amended Description and Amended Plans received 23.09.2024).

DM/24/1977: 81 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Retrospective permission sought for - erection of raised decking in rear garden and permission for the proposed trellis to the rear boundary treatment (Amended 26.09.24).

DM/24/2343: 34 Highfield Drive, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of existing split-level patio and construction of new patio with steps and balustrade (retrospective). Demolition of existing porch and construction of enlarged, enclosed flat roof porch, conversion of existing garage into habitable room, single storey ground floor infill extension to form Utility Room, roof alterations to form 2No dormers, revised fenestration and internal alterations, largely as approved under DM/21/2545.

Lindfield

DM/24/1988: 37A Sunte Avenue. Change of use from a workshop to a 2 bedroom dwelling with associated car parking for 2 spaces.

DM/24/2029: Brooklands, Lewes Road. Proposed front and rear extension and enlargement of the existing roof with solar PV panels. (Revised plans received 04.09.2024).

DM/24/2298: Land Rear Of 67 Sunte Avenue. Variation of condition nos 1 and 10 relating to planning application DM/23/3109 - Condition 1- to amend the drawings and condition 10 - refer to updated energy statement and report.

DM/24/2351: 25 Portsmouth Wood Close. T1 - Ash - reduce garden side to shape by up to 2.5m, thin by 10%. T2 Oak - reduce garden side to shape by up to 2.5m , thin by 10%.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/2341: 9 Costells Edge, Scaynes Hill. T1 - Oak - reduce crown by 2-3 metres to increase light into the garden. T2 - Oak - Reduce lowest limb back to cluster of growth points, shortening the limb to approx 3m finished length. T3 - Oak - Remove 6 lowest epicormic branches overhanging 9 Costells Edge, approx 50mm diameter branches.

Slaugham

DM/24/2210: The Shop, Black Swan Close, Pease Pottage. Change of use of the flower shop to a hairdressers, and multiple internal and external alterations.

Turners Hill

DM/24/2070: Fen Place Bungalow, East Street. Proposed single storey side extension with extension to existing roof and the addition of a roof light window.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0598: Land East Of Ditchling Road And North Of Green Road, More House Farm, Ditchling Road. Retrospective application for formation of two lakes and their use for recreational fishing, together with associated landscaping.

Worth

DM/24/2310: Cabin At Horsepasture Wood, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Application for an Existing Lawful Development Certificate for the construction of a residential cabin.