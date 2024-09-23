Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 16 and 20.

Balcombe

DM/24/2270: Land Adjacent To Balcombe House, London Road. Variation of condition No: 3 of planning condition of DM/24/1063.

DM/24/2282: Wellwood, Stockcroft Road. Three Lime trees along Oldlands Road. T1 and T3 cut back apical growth to previous pollard point. T2 - remove to ground level.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/1334: Triple Trees, 70 Ferndale Road. Proposed front and side two storey extension with alterations to the roof space, and designing an internal stairwell with lift to service all floors as well as a single storey infill extension with light wells. Additional supporting Construction management plan and Bat Survey received 13.09.2024.

DM/24/1622: 185 Chanctonbury Road. Retrospective loft conversion with hip to gable.

DM/24/1853: 38 Midfields Drive. Single storey rear extension to provide self contained annexe. Roof extension and loft conversion with triple dormer to rear elevation, 3x roof lights to front elevation and high level window to each side elevation.

DM/24/2227: 8 Lurgashall. Proposed single storey side/rear extension

DM/24/2234: 19 Park Road. Eucalyptus - Fell.

DM/24/2247: 17 Hazel Grove. The proposal involves converting the garage into a bedroom/study with an ensuite.

Bolney

DM/24/2170: Bookers Farm, Foxhole Lane. Conversion of an agricultural building into x2 residential dwellings.

Cuckfield

DM/24/2218: Highclere, Broad Street. Proposed loft conversion, front porch extension and internal alterations.

DM/24/2230: Beeches House, Courtmead Road. Copper Beech - remove.

DM/24/2250: Land To The Side Of Howdean, High Street. Malus sp - located within Leyton Lea to the side of of garage of Howdean. Crown reduction of 1-1.5m, remove boundary overhang. Crown lift 1.5m all aspects (secondary sub-laterals only), and crown lift 3m footway.

DM/24/2280: Land Outside Kingsleys And 17 High Street. 3 x Lime - Re-pollard, 1 x Norway Maple - Repeat whole crown reduction by approx. 1-2m as regrowth since previous reduction, clear from building by approx. 1-2m and crown lift to 2.5m above ground level all aspects.

East Grinstead

DM/24/1028: Ambleside, Dunnings Road. Demolition of existing roof and construction of new asymmetrical replacement roof with tiled finish. Reconfiguration of first floor with additional bedroom and master suite dressing and en suite. Continuation of timber cladding across front elevation, new first floor windows to match other existing. New first floor rear extension above existing rear dining room. Amended plans received 29.08.2024 and 02.09.2024 showing projecting oriel window to south elevation of first floor rear extension.

DM/24/1564: 73 Campbell Crescent. Proposed loft conversion and garage to side with office above (Revised plans received 10.09.2024 and 20.09.2024).

DM/24/1854: Coppice Farm, Holtye Road. Proposed detached two storey double garage and garden equipment store room.

DM/24/2051: Orchard House, Holtye Road. Installation of a stairlift and bathroom adaptation.

DM/24/2248: The Bulrushes, Coombe Hill Road. Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of two three-bedroom dwellings.

DM/24/2252: 6 The Stennings. T1 Oak - fell.

DM/24/2272: Land Opposite 26A Buckhurst Way. 1 x Oak - Crown reduction by approximately 1.5-2m due to the retrenching crown, crown lift to 6m above ground level over the carriageway and crown lift to 4m above ground level all other aspects.

DM/24/2287: Avondene, Ship Street. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/22/1858, to allow for new drawing with raised roof ridge.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/1754: 3B South Road. Loft conversion with rear dormer roof extension to create an additional 2 bedroom flat along with a new rear external staircase and door.

DM/24/1997: 11 Harvesters. Proposed first floor side extension (Certificate B 17.09.2024).

DM/24/2121: 98A South Road. Proposed shop front replacement.

DM/24/2189: 145 Priory Way. Demolition of existing garage to allow space to be utilised for parking. Proposal also includes widening pathway to front of property and ramp provision. New widened front doorway and alterations to ramp and fence lines.

DM/24/2229: 72 Sydney Road. Sycamore (T1) - Fell. Sycamore (T2) - Crown reduce by 3m and sever ivy. Sycamore (T3) - Crown reduce by 3m. Ginkgo biloba - (T4) - fell. Holly (T5) - Coppice. Lawson Cypress (T6) - Crown Reduce by 2.5m and Crown raise to 2m from pavement.

DM/24/2275: 48 Wood Ride. Proposed single storey timber framed garden room.

DM/24/2279: Tesco Express, Unit D, The Orchards. Proposal to install 6x fascia signs, 1x projection sign, 8x Vinyl signs.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/2262: Rixons, Lewes Road. Yew tree - cut back by 2-3 metres to the fence line and off from the building.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/2240: Oldfield, 130 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Conversion of existing home storage to home office. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of two storey extension, with bifolds and patio to rear and new windows as shown.

DM/24/2257: Oak Tree Caravan, Bishopstone Lane, Ansty. Lawful Development of Existing Use relating to Oak Tree Caravan and its surrounding land to be deemed as lawful residential development with defined curtilage.

Lindfield

DM/24/1860: Land At Appledore Gardens. Construction of sustainable 3 bed detached house. Amended Ground Floor Plan showing dimensions of car parking layout received 05.09.2024.

DM/24/2246: 2 Linden Grove. (T1) Magnolia - Reduce crown by 2m.

DM/24/2299: 65 High Street. Discharge of planning condition no 1 relating to planning application DM/23/2298.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/1828: Sorrel Corner, 17 Sorrel Close, Lindfield. Single storey outbuilding to provide parking for motorbikes.

DM/24/2217: Carradale, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Proposed front extension to create new entrance lobby.

DM/24/2233: 29 Costells Edge, Scaynes Hill. Proposed garage conversion to form a single bedroom and a single garage.

DM/24/2245: 16 Costells Edge, Scaynes Hill. (T1) Oak - Reduce crown by 1.5 - 2m

DM/24/2251: 3 Kidbrook, Lindfield. Proposed 1st floor side extension.

Plumpton

LW/24/0565: Pavilion, King George V Recreation Ground, Station Road, Plumpton Green. Demolition of existing sports pavilion and construction of new combined sports pavilion and preschool.

Plumpton, Streat, East Chiltington and St John (Without)

SDNP/24/03697/CND: Plumpton Place, Ditchling Road, Plumpton. Variation of condition 2 (plans) related to Planning Approval SDNP/23/00089/HOUS to include existing slates and battens lifted and re-laid, new sarking boards and various other amendments.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0583: Horseshoe Cottage, Green Road, Wivelsfield Green. Replacement single storey rear extension.

Worth

DM/24/2223: 1 Gage Close, Crawley Down. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/24/2253: Westlands, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Retrospective application strip and recover the whole front roof with Canadian Glendyne slates as approved under DM/23/2907.

DM/24/2263: Lake House, Old Hollow, Copthorne. Erection of a replacement dwelling with annexe accommodation following demolition of existing dwelling and annexe.

DM/24/2281: 84 Lashmere, Copthorne. T1 - Oak - Crown reduction by up to 2m for growth overhanging garden.