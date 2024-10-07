Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 30 and October 4.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albourne

DM/24/2376: The Stables, Honeybourne Farm, Truslers Hill Lane. Variation of condition no 2 of planning application DM/22/0345 - Amendment to the approved elevations to allow for the extension lower ground floor level to be raised above the water table (unforeseen).

DM/24/2335: Telecommunications Mast 76745, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. The installation of 1 No. 30-metre-high lattice tower mounted with 6 No. antennas, 9 No. cabinets, within a compound comprised of 2.1 metre high chainlink fencing topped with 3 strands of barbed wire, 1 No. electrical metre cabinet, a gabion retaining wall and associated development thereto. (Image: Google Maps)

Ansty And Staplefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2335: Telecommunications Mast 76745, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. The installation of 1 No. 30-metre-high lattice tower mounted with 6 No. antennas, 9 No. cabinets, within a compound comprised of 2.1 metre high chainlink fencing topped with 3 strands of barbed wire, 1 No. electrical metre cabinet, a gabion retaining wall and associated development thereto.

DM/24/2358 & DM/24/2359: Sugworth Barn Units, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Conversion of building into a prep kitchen and bakery, with associated external and internal alterations.

Ardingly

DM/24/1879 & DM/24/2406: 2 Church Cottages, Street Lane. Replace current wooden windows in property with complete new casement windows in Solid Redwood with Solid Utile Hardwood cill with Heritage Double Glazed units.

Balcombe

DM/24/2081: Wynstay Stockcroft Road. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 relating to planning application DM/24/1317 - Condition 2 - to substitute new drawings showing removal of the extension. Condition 3 - Remove, as no longer serves a purpose. (Plans received 1 October 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2349: Troytown Cottage, Haywards Heath Road. Ash Trees x3 - (T1,T2 and T3)- Cut back by approx 1-2 metres and remove overhanging branches over car port'.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2292: 62 Ferndale Road. Removal of existing conservatory. Addition of a single storey rear extension.

DM/24/2345: 7 Heritage Lane. Air Source Heat Pump installation.

Chailey

LW/24/0572: Highbury Farm, Markstakes Lane. Reserved matters application for appearance, landscaping, and scale relating to Outline application LW/22/0089 - for the erection of 3no self-build dwellinghouses plot 3 only.

Cuckfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2350: Land To Rear Of 53,55 And 57 Buttinghill Drive. Group of Hazel Trees - Cut back to fence line by 1-2 metres.

East Grinstead

DM/24/2231: 10 Ashdown View. Proposed single storey side extensions. Single storey side and rear extensions. Garage conversion to habitable space. Loft extension and conversion into habitable space with front and rear dormers rear roof light and a rear first floor Juliette balcony.

DM/24/2271: The New Dene, 12 College Lane. Conifer Tree (T1) - Prune canopy back by 1.5m and remove lower branch growing towards house.

DM/24/2328: 4 Frith Park. Proposed 2 storey rear extension to replace existing conservatory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2369: Hillcrest, Coombe Hill Road. Proposed 3 bay detached oak framed garage to the front of the property.

DM/24/2371: 27 Alders View Drive. Alder Tree - Repollarded back to previous pollard points.

Hassocks

DM/24/2355: 52 Parklands Road. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 relating to planning application DM/24/0714 - Change of bay to fixed window and steel post and sliding windows - removal of roof light in rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/1638: Quillet, Franklands Village. T1- Robinia pseudoacacia - Removal, T2-Yew - Crown reduction by 1-2m, T3- Hawthorne Scrubs x 4 - Removal , T4- Holly x 2 - Removal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2214: Lingworth, 17 Oathall Road. Change of use from dwelling (Use Class C3) to care home (Use Class C2) including erection of side and rear extensions to the main building and roof extension above existing garage to the coach house.

DM/24/2277: Bolnore Village Primary School, Updown Hill. Single storey modular building to be used as an overflow classroom.

DM/24/2352: Southside, 16 Paddockhall Road. In back garden - T1 Maple reduce by approximately 2m to previous pruning points. T2 Cherry reduce by approximately 2m to previous pruning point, T3,T4 and T5 - Maples - reduce by approximately 2m to previous pruning points. Front garden - T6 Yew - raise canopy by 2 metres and reduce lateral branches by 1.5m. T7 Silver Birch - raise canopy by 3 metres from ground level.

DM/24/2354: 2 George Avenue. Proposed rear single storey extension and relocation of existing steps and gate garden entrance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2365: Woodlands Trees At And Adjacent To 19 The Droveway. (T1) Oak Tree - reduce crown by 2m. (T2) Hornbeam Tree - fell to ground level.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0792: Littleway, West Furlong Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Front extension with new pitched roof, new rooflights, replacement grey roof tiles, addition of solar panels, fenestration alterations, addition of zinc cladding to existing rear dormers, re-landscaping frontage, new parking to front drive, new Air Source Heat Pump, and addition of timber cladding. Supporting Tree Report received 26.09.2024 and Amended Plans including design amendments received 01.10.2024.

DM/24/2311: Tree Between 14 Dunlop Close And 56 Goldcrest Drive, Sayers Common. (T1) Oak - Reduce crown by 2m.

DM/24/2377: 16 And 18 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Sycamore - Fell.

Lindfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2353: Land West Of 23 Finches Gardens And Land Behind 6 Savill Road. T1 Oak - reduce tree back to old cuts approximately 1.5 metres, lifting by 2.5 metres. T2 - x4 Conifers - fell.

DM/24/2364: Orchard House, Roundwood Lane. Proposed first floor rear extension, loft conversion, dormer roof extension, gable roof extension. Replacement slate roof tiles and replacement tiled roof to flat roof to existing rear extension.

Newick

LW/24/0604: 50 Allington Road. Single storey front infill extension, first floor extension including raising of roof height and side extensions, alterations to fenestration including 3 No. roof lights to front elevation, 3 No. roof lights to rear elevation and 9 No. solar panels to flat roof, changes to driveway/access and associated works.

Slaugham

DM/24/2340: 91 Bellevue Farm Road, Pease Pottage. Removal of existing rear external glazed door and replacement with a set of bi-fold doors.

West Hoathly

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2393: Cobwebb Cottage, North Lane. A deciduous Magnolia tree - To lop lower branches where they overhang garden and improve amenity of area below and close by.

Worth

DM/24/2178: Rosemount, Sunny Avenue, Crawley Down. Remove existing Hedge along one boundary of back garden and replace with 1.8 metre fence. 2/3 of the fence will have a laurel hedge planted in front of it.

DM/24/2314: 17 Woods View, Crawley Down. Lawful Development Certificate for an existing cabin erected with a pent roof to be used as a Summer House.

DM/24/2357: 1 Bricklands, Crawley Down. Proposed roof conversion with full width rear dormer and front rooflights.

DM/24/2372: 33 Erica Way, Copthorne. Oak Tree (T1) - Reduce the canopy by 2 metres.