Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/2423: Great Thorndean Barn, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Erection of shed for the keeping of a donkey.

DM/24/2400: Land At Gibbshaven Farm, North Of Felbridge Road, Furnace Wood. Outline application with all matters reserved except for access from Felbridge Road, for the erection of up to 8 self/custom-build dwellings, public open space, new woodland, drainage and ancillary works. (Image: Google Maps)

Balcombe

DM/24/2411: High Coombe House, Private Road. To install a new stay wire on pole 633236 as shown on the plan.

DM/24/2450: 34 Casteye Cottage, Haywards Heath Road. Sycamores group of 5 (T1) - Remove. Oak Tree (T1) - Remove.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/0532: Land Rear Of 96 Folders Lane. Development of 40 dwellings (including 12 affordable homes) with access from Phase 1. Provision of car parking, access roads and landscaping. (Amended flood risk assessment received 4/10/2024).

DM/24/1334: Triple Trees 70 Ferndale Road. Proposed front and side two storey extension with alterations to the roof space, and designing an internal stairwell with lift to service all floors as well as a single storey infill extension with light wells. Additional supporting Construction management plan and Bat Survey received 13.09.2024. Existing and Proposed Parking Provision Plans received 24.09.2024.

DM/24/2422: Land Parcel Rear Of 7 And 9 Payton Drive. To reduce the crown of the large Ash by 2-3m back to previous pruning points.

DM/24/2442: LLand East Of Keymer Road And South Of Folders Lane. Non Material Amendment to application DM/22/3049 - Amendments to various plots on fields 2 and 3 (plots 60-120) as denoted on the Drawing Reference Sheet and contained within the schedule of proposed amendments. Also amendment to regard Plot 59 plan (rev B on decision notice and should be rev C).

Cuckfield

DM/24/2437: 32 Mytten Close. (T1) Oak - Reduce canopy by 2m.

DM/24/2454: 21 The Highlands. 1 x English Oak - Crown lift 4m from ground and cut back 2m from building.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/24/03930/HOUS: 14 South Street, Ditchling. Section 73a retrospective amendments to SDNP/21/05960/HOUS to include single storey side extension to replace existing conservatory.

East Grinstead

DM/24/2216: 12 Stoneleigh Close. Conversion of existing garage to habitable use to assist disabled occupant, fenestration alterations and replacement roof.

DM/24/2398: 21 Knole Grove. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Hassocks

DM/24/2416: 67 Downs View Road. Proposed raised patio and garden wall.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2006: 50 Lewes Road. Proposed detached garage.

DM/24/2433: Gresham Dental Practice, Butlers Green Road. T1 Beech: reduce the canopy by 2.0m.

DM/24/2434: 17 Chandlers Field Drive. Conversion of garage into an additional room to use as a home office and gym. Replacement of garage door with a single window to match existing windows.

DM/24/2453: Winkfield Court, Boltro Road. Sycamore Tree (T25) - Fell.

DM/24/2472: Orchard Cottage, 66 Oathall Road. Yew Tree: Fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/2125: 47 Wilderness Road, Hurstpierpoint. Partial width two-storey extension to rear, and first floor extension to front (Revisions 08.10.2024).

DM/24/2388: 90 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed front porch.

DM/24/2389: Oak Lodge, 2A Western Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey timber framed garden room.

DM/24/2435: Butchers Barn, High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Silver Birch (T1) - Reduce the canopy by up to 2.0m in height and lateral spread.

DM/24/2459: Gatehouse Hub, Neaves Park, Goddards Green. Erection of Brick Electricity Substation.

DM/24/2465: Coppers, Policemans Lane, Hurstpierpoint. G1 - 2 x Yew trees raise lower crown by 2m to maintain clearance along Policemans Lane. G2 - Yew tree group raise lower crown by 2m to maintain clearance along Policemans Lane. T3 - Sycamore remove 5 lower branches to maintain clearance along Policemans Lane. T2 - Beech remove large dead section on rear stem and reduce branches growing towards property by 2 metres to balance crown. G4 - 2 x Beech remove all major dead wood and cut back branches growing over road by 2 metres to control overhang over main road. G2 - various tree group cut back all overhang by 1m to maintain clearance to main road.

Lindfield

DM/24/2319: Truffle House, 101 High Street. Sycamore Tree - Reduce by 2.5 metres.

DM/24/2391: 32 Chaloner Road. A new ramp leading to the front door.

DM/24/2456: 11 Savill Road. Proposed ground floor single storey infill extension to rear.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/2395: Henfield Place, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Proposed minor raising of roof, minor extension to East with gablet roof detail above. Ground floor infill extension to North connected to existing roof via cat-slide roof. Installation of three conservation roof-lights. Small two-storey side extension to West.

West Hoathly

DM/24/2276: Drewestone, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Proposed roof alterations and extensions to re-model an existing property.

DM/24/2393: Cobwebb Cottage, North Lane. A deciduous Magnolia tree - To crown raise the lower branches to 4m from ground and crown reduce overhanging branches by 2m. (Please note amended description).

Worth

DM/24/2401: The Platt, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Erection of Pre School and associated works.

DM/24/2441: 2 Buckley Place, Crawley Down. Single storey rear extension.

DM/24/2448: 56 Old Station Close, Crawley Down. Single storey rear and side extensions. Balcony roof over existing garage removed and replaced with pitched roof. Change of roof tiles. Change of cladding. Change of fenestration colour.

DM/24/2449: 31 Hallsland, Crawley Down. Oak tree - Crown reduction of up to 2.5m (not beyond previous cuts).