Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 14 and October 18.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balcombe

DM/24/2404: Worth Lodge Cottage, High Street. Proposed change of use of detached residential garage, to garage for two cars and workshop with storage/office above for Worth Glamping Ltd (original garage approved under DM/23/2749).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/0845: Ladymead Nursing Home, Ladymead, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use from residential care home (Class C2) to childrens day nursery (Use Class E(f)) at ground floor, with 5 No. new residential flats above. Alterations to access. Increased parking provision. (Image: Google Maps)

DM/24/2412: Neville House, London Road. 1x Pine Crown raise lower growth to a height of 4 metres. Reduce 1x overweighted limb encroaching on neighbour garden to eliminate stress on the branch and to avoid breakage. Reduce the left side of the crown by 2m, consisting of four main branches to re-balance the crown and improve aesthetics.

Bolney

DM/24/2306: Cut Hedges, Pickwell Lane, Ansty. Construction of an outdoor swimming pool with associated hard and soft landscaping. Removal of a pre-existing, dried out pond at the position proposed for the swimming pool.

DM/24/2072: Great Thorndean Farm Gables, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Retrospective application for the change of use of land to mixed use of residential and agricultural and for the construction of a garage/storage building. Existing floor plans and elevations of garage building received 16.10.2024 clarifying proposed amendments to roof form and other alterations to garage as constructed.

DM/24/2302: Ditton Place, Brantridge Lane, Balcombe. Openreach are proposing to install fibre-optic broadband infrastructure into Ditton Place, this will involve installing fibre cables in the basement area of Ditton Place utilising the existing cable routes/trays. Further cabling will be carried out in the communal upper floor areas using InvisiLight cabling (which is 2mm in diameter), this is glued to the skirting and or picture/dado rail to minimise the visual impact. Where possible the cable will be completely hidden behind the existing panelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2464: Five Acres, Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid. Demolition of existing house. Construction of new dwelling and garage. New driveway and landscaping.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2141: 12 Paddock Walk. Single storey side extension to existing 4 bedroom detached house. Amended Plans received 14/10/2024 removing the roof terrace and balustrade and changes to the design and fenestration including the addition of a roof lantern.

DM/24/2228: 21 Caffin Gardens. To change the use of the land adjacent to property to residential curtilage.

DM/24/2392: 65 Janes Lane. Proposed new gate access with brick piers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2403: Land At Edward Way. Erection and siting of fibre exchange telecommunications infrastructure to provide a full fibre (gigabit) to the premises service.

DM/24/2410: St Pauls Catholic College, Jane Murray Way. Installation of new air source heat pumps to replace the existing defective gas fired boilers at the school.

DM/24/2417: 58 Bonnet Lane. Proposed garage conversion to form a habitable room and amendments to front drive.

DM/24/2477: 49A Station Road. Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/19/3315 - to amend the approved plans to allow for design changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2481: 14 Franklands Way. Various trees - Ground works and associated fibrous root pruning to install a root barrier 35m in length and 3.5m in depth.

DM/24/2489: 131 Manor Road. Oak (T2) Remove lower branches below kink in trunk (approximately the lower 2 metres). For balance of branches higher up the tree remove 4 metres from East Side, 3 metres from South side and 2 metres from North and West. Hornbeam (T1) Remove large branch which passes through the rear fence into the garden (effectively this results in the removal of approximately 2-3 metres in the South facing elevation).

East Grinstead

DM/24/2173: Sackville College, High Street. Repairs to the boundary wall along College Lane at Sackville College.

DM/24/2443: 82 Garden Wood Road. Demolition of existing detached garage. New two story side extension. New side single storey garage extension. New side extension to main roof. New raised decking area. Existing side boundary fence panels removed, replaced and relocated. New driveway. Existing front elevation panelling removed and replaced with new dark oak stained panelling. Existing front porch canopy removed and replaced with new pitched canopy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2478: 7 Fairlawn Drive. Proposed loft conversion and roof extension with roof light windows to front elevation and double dormer to rear elevation.

DM/24/2517: Mid Sussex District Council Chequer Mead Car Park, Church Lane. Three Prunus Avium, Two Sorbus and a Beech tree - Fell.

DM/24/2544: 1 Knole Grove. T1 English Oak - prune back lateral spread towards property by 2-3m, remove deadwood. T2 English Oak - Remove 1.5 of Ivy from base, remove deadwood and branches growing towards the property to a height of 5m.

Hassocks

DM/24/2344: 35 Kings Drive. Single storey rear extension to create new kitchen/dining/living space and internal alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2436: 8 Chancellors Park. Single storey ground floor rear extension and single storey first floor side extension.

DM/24/2505: 50 Hurst Road. Proposed tennis court to rear garden.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2063: 47 Wivelsfield Road. Retrospective Planning Application for the construction of a detached 3no. bedroom dwelling (revisions to previously approved application DM/22/0841 for a 2no. bedroom dwelling in respect of the new house now known as Hilltop House, 47a Wivelsfield Road). Certificate B received 18/10/2024.

DM/24/2078: Saxbre, 14 Birchen Lane. Proposed demolition of existing ground floor bay window, conservatory and garden house. Proposed single storey rear extension to replace conservatory. Erection of a new open porch. Replacement of flat-roof dormer with a pitched-roof dormer to frontage. New render to the front elevation. Relocate the front door and alter front fenestration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2366: 50 Franklynn Road. Proposed first floor rear extension creating an additional bedroom. Hip end pitched cut roof running into existing pitched roof. Replace a double window with french doors to rear ground floor.

DM/24/2432: Site Of Shangri La, Queens Road. Proposed erection of 1 no. three bedroom dwelling with car parking (revisions to planning permission DM/24/0813).

DM/24/2495: Colwell Cottage And Colwell Mews, 116 And 118 Lewes Road. Retrospective application seeking amendments to fenestration arrangement approved under application DM/21/1986.

DM/24/2512: 29 Greenhill Way. To cut the overhanging coppice of hazels by 1 - 2 metres that is hanging over the fence line into the garden of 29 Greenhill way back to the fence line. As this is encroaching into the garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2519: Old Granary, Bridgers Mill. T1 and T2 - Oak trees - Reduce entire crown to shape by 1 - 1.5m. T3- Dead Hawthorn - fell.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/2488: Shawfield, 24 Hamsland. Proposed single storey rear extension to the property and internal alterations.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/0845: Ladymead Nursing Home, Ladymead, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. Change of use from residential care home (Class C2) to childrens day nursery (Use Class E(f)) at ground floor, with 5 No. new residential flats above. Alterations to access. Increased parking provision.

DM/24/2330: 1 Wintergreen Way, Sayers Common. 2 Storey side extension to be used as annex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2467: Maltings Farm, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Creation of walled garden, new tree planting and landscaping (part-retrospective).

Lindfield

DM/24/1551: Little Blacklands, 153 High Street. Remodelling of the existing single-storey Orangery extension to the rear elevation. Construction of a single-storey extension to the rear elevation, attached to the existing property by means of a glazed link. Existing boundary wall to be partially demolished and re-built to form flank elevation of proposed extension. Internal alterations to provide utility room and WC facilities. Associated hard and soft landscaping works to comprise new terracing, steps and low-level retaining walls. Amended plans received 15.10.2024 showing reduction in size of terraced area, amendments to external facing materials of rear extension and replacement roof lantern altered to plateau design. Updated tree report received 27.09.2024.

DM/24/1552: Little Blacklands, 153 High Street. Remodelling of the existing single-storey Orangery extension to the rear elevation. Construction of a single-storey extension to the rear elevation, attached to the existing property by means of a glazed link. Existing boundary wall to be partially demolished and re-built to form flank elevation of proposed extension. Internal alterations to provide utility room and WC facilities. Associated hard and soft landscaping works to comprise new terracing, steps and low-level retaining walls. Amended plans received 15.10.2024 showing reduction in size of terraced area, amendments to external facing materials of rear extension and replacement roof lantern altered to plateau design.

Newtimber

DM/24/2457: Muddleswood Barn, Brighton Road. Proposed conversion of agricultural building to a 2-bed single storey dwelling including relocation of a log store building and container unit.

Slaugham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2469: Hillcrest, Brighton Road, Handcross. Single and double storey side extension following demolition of existing garage. Single storey front porch extension. Single storey rear extension. Loft conversion with front and rear facing dormer windows. Replacement fenestration.

Twineham

DM/24/2197: Nightingales, Bob Lane. Non-material amendment to planning application DM/23/2369 - to allow for changes to the tall glazed sliding doors on the south elevation. Doors to be 2.4m wide by 2.1m same size as the north elevation.

West Hoathly

DM/24/1836: Philpots Manor School, Hook Lane. Erection of Equestrian and Land Management Centre for educational purposes to expand and improve the learning opportunities at Philpots Manor School, together with associated access. (Revised plans received 09.10.2024).

DM/24/2462: 1 East Lodge, Stonelands, Selsfield Road. Variation of condition No: 2 of planning permission DM/22/2650 to amend approved plans to allow for Two storey front extension with porch to be extended by a further 1.5m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2498: 49 Marlpit Road, Sharpthorne. Variation or removal of condition 2 of planning application DM/20/0229 to allow a family member to use building.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0619: 8 Blackmores, Wivelsfield Green. Part two-storey and part single-storey first floor side extension over existing double garage.

Worth

DM/24/2431: Land West Of Copthorne Way, Copthorne. Proposed Footpath to join two existing residential sites.

DM/24/2466: Holly Tree Cottage, Brookhill Road, Copthorne. Removal of the existing flat roof entrance lobby and construction of a replacement single storey extension to the front of the property to create an entrance porch. Raise height of existing brick pilasters either side of existing/drive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2470: 48 Wychwood Place, Crawley Down. Change of use to existing garage with new (false) garage door to front, window to rear, roof light to rear roof slope and external access door to side.

DM/24/2506: Lavender Cottage, 5 Brookhill Road, Copthorne. Erection of a single-storey rear extension, extending 2.75m beyond the existing rear wall. Loft conversion with dormer not to exceed 40m2 of additional roof space.

DM/24/2509: 20 Abergavenny Gardens, Copthorne. 4 x Ash Tree to be felled.