The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 21 and October 25.

Albourne

DM/24/2111: Site Of The Former Hazeldens Nursery, London Road, Albourne. Site hoarding and 3 no. flags adverts.

DM/24/2513: Smugglers Barn, Snow Hill, Crawley Down. Change of Use of existing C2 (Residential Institution) class to C3(a) Dwelling. (Image: Google Maps)

Ardingly

DM/24/2317: Congregational Church, Street Lane, Ardingly. Change of use and conversion of former Congregational Church building to provide a single dwellinghouse with associated secure cycle storage provision, vehicle parking, bin storage and private amenity space (Amended Plans received 14.10.2024).

DM/24/2565: Old Knowles, Church Lane, Ardingly. Refurbishment and repair of a number of windows, external doors and frames and wooden elements of the front porch on the main building of the property.

Balcombe

DM/24/2487: 5 The Nurseries, Balcombe. Retrospective application for a bespoke shed built in rear garden.

DM/24/2510: Oldland, Oldlands Avenue, Balcombe. Variation of condition 1 of planning application DM/22/2730 - to amend the approved plans to allow for design changes. Increase the rear/side extension and part garage conversion rather than two storey garage conversion.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/1334: Triple Trees, 70 Ferndale Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed front and side two storey extension with alterations to the roof space, and designing an internal stairwell with lift to service all floors as well as a single storey infill extension with light wells. Additional supporting Construction management plan and Bat Survey received 13.09.2024. Existing and Proposed Parking Provision Plans received 24.09.2024 and 25.10.2024.

DM/24/2542: JD Wetherspoon Plc, Six Gold Martlets, 49 - 51 Church Walk, Burgess Hill. Removal of condition 1 of planning application DM/24/1708 - removal of pavement cafe hours restriction.

DM/24/2555: 79 Oak Hall Park, Burgess Hill. Ash: Reduce height by 4.5-5 metres just past decayed unions to reduce risk of branch failure. Raise low pendulous growth to clear 3.5 metres from ground level to provide clearance to garden.

DM/24/2584: 113 Manor Road, Burgess Hill. Single-storey flat roof extension at the back to provide a ground floor bathroom and bedroom.

Chailey

LW/24/0646: Freshwater Cottage, Jackies Lane, Newick. Single storey side extension.

Cuckfield

DM/24/2367: More House, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. Demolition of existing rear conservatory and construction of part two storey, part single storey extension. New windows, additional door to utility room on south elevation.

DM/24/2451: Mill Hall Farm, Whitemans Green. New porch with pitched roof serving relocated front door, single storey rear garden room extension.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/24/03834/HOUS: 16 Shirleys, Ditchling. Demolition of existing single storey front extension and replacement with single storey front extension with porch.

East Grinstead

DM/24/2541: 12 Chequer Road, East Grinstead. The removal of 1 door and 1 window on the side of the rear out-rigger of the property. Addition of 3 new windows and a set of French doors on the side and rear of the property.

DM/24/2545: Land At Ermenild Neale House, St Johns Road, East Grinstead. Walnut Tree: Lightly prune the tree from the footpath side only. Minimal cutting required to clear street light.

DM/24/2546: Mount Noddy Recreation Ground, St Johns Road, East Grinstead. Hazel: Lightly prune the tree to free the top of the lighting column from foliage and allow light to reach the path below.

DM/24/2559: Land South Of 5 Moor Place, East Grinstead. T1 Sycamore, T2 Oak and T3 Oak - remove (fell) to near ground level and treat stump to inhibit regrowth.

Hassocks

DM/24/2226: 10 Bonny Wood Road, Hassocks. Proposed polycarbonate tunnel style greenhouse to also house a temporary above ground swimming pool during warmer months. (Amended description and plans 25/10/2024).

DM/24/2504: 50 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Rear extensions including new basement level, hip to gable loft conversion with rear dormer, alterations to front elevation and single storey side extension. New solid timber front entrance gates.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2113: 53 Edward Road, Haywards Heath. Part demolition of existing garage structure and erection of single storey side/rear extension.

DM/24/2130: 30 Quarry Hill, Haywards Heath. Variation of Conditions 2 and 3 relating to planning reference DM/22/1562 to allow changes to the external materials and door and window details.

DM/24/2366: 50 Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed first floor rear extension creating an additional bedroom. Hip end pitched cut roof running into existing pitched roof. Replace a double window with french doors to rear ground floor.

DM/24/2529: Coach House At Colwell House, 108 Lewes Road, Haywards Heath. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/21/1977 - minor material amendments to the approved scheme, specifically and solely in respect of the addition of a new ground floor window in the rear (northern) elevation of the building and the repositioning of the doors/windows in the front (southern) elevation of the building.

DM/24/2547: 2 Diamond Cottages, St Johns Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey extension at rear and small dormer to rear loft.

DM/24/2553: 5 Norris Lane, Haywards Heath. Proposed Garage Conversion to be used as office space.

DM/24/2554: Clair Court, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. Reduce x1 chestnut tree by 30% to previous points to maintain size and keep canopy clear from buildings.

DM/24/2573: 52 Washington Road, Haywards Heath. Oak in front garden - Fell.

DM/24/2578: 70 Sydney Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed 2 storey side extension.

DM/24/2580: Skyfall, 6 Oldfield Drive, Haywards Heath. (T1) Oak - Fell. (T2) Sycamore - Fell. (T3) Oak - Fell.

DM/24/2581: 49 Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath. Reduce height of 3 apple trees by 50%.

DM/24/2586: 26 Charlesworth Park, Haywards Heath. Conversion of existing garage and provision of rear extension.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/2463: 1 Highfields, Lewes Road, Horsted Keynes. Dropped Kerb and new vehicular access and hard standing.

DM/24/2556: Birch House, Bonfire Lane, Horsted Keynes. 1. Remove Magnolia. 2 Remove Hazel Tree. 3. Conifer bush.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/2363: 74 Goldcrest Drive, Sayers Common. Proposed loft conversion with roof light windows to front and rear elevations.

DM/24/2482: Land Adj. To Gatehouse Hub, Neaves Park, Goddards Green. Proposed relocation of previously approved Wellness Centre (Class E(d) and extension of existing mixed commercial park to provide 1,640sqm of additional employment floor space for class E(g), B2 or B8 uses.

DM/24/2528: 43 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed rear extension to dining room. Front and side extensions to form new porch.

DM/24/2550: Bradshaw And Lloyd, 84 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Metal hanging sign showing a two dimensional boot attached to shop fascia.

DM/24/2587: 100 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Demolition of rear single storey additions, Proposed erection of new front porch and rear extensions, loft conversion and side dormer extension to form first floor living accommodation. Extension of garage and raised roof structure. Internal reconfiguration and external remodelling to include change of materials and fenestration.

Lindfield

DM/24/1445: 64 High Street, Lindfield. Change of use from Tea Rooms (Class E) to Wine Bar (Sui Generis). Description amended 23.10.2024 to change use to mixed wine bar/restaurant use. Amended plans received to show extraction system to rear, plus additional cladding. Additional documents received including Noise Impact Assessment and Odour Risk Assessment.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/2503: Walstead Place Farm House, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Removal of condition 6, in regards to LR/007/82 - the occupation of the dwelling shall be limited to a person solely or mainly employed, or, having ceased employment, last employed in the locality in agriculture as defined in section 290 (1) of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990, or in forestry (including any dependants of such a person residing with him or her) or a widow or widower of such a person.

DM/24/2538: North Lodge, Plummerden House, Park Lane, Lindfield. Variation of conditions nos 2 and 3 relating to planning application DM/22/2341 - Change of proposed window on north elevation of extension from 2 panel window to a 3 panel window in the same position.

Slaugham

DM/24/2497: Handcross Newsagents, High Street, Handcross. Proposed replacement of conservatory with extension of living accommodation over two floors, internal alterations and extension of commercial premises at ground floor.

Turners Hill

DM/24/2588: Kiln Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Construction of a detached garage for 3 cars.

Twineham

DM/24/1966: Wyndham Farm, Wineham Lane, Wineham. Erection of stable building, horsewalker, and construction of all-weather outdoor riding area; with associated hard and soft landscaping.

West Hoathly

DM/24/1609: Wickenden Farm, Chilling Street, Sharpthorne. Change of use to residential retreat to include conversion and extension of existing stables to guest accommodation, conversion of three-sided former agricultural building to workshop, kitchen and amenity space, conversion and extension of small stables to treatment rooms, erection of bin store and provision of car parking area. Updated plans received to clarify landscaping works and width of access track. Updated Tree Report received 17.09.2024, updated ecological report received 21.10.2024 and Drainage Report received 11.10.2024.

Worth

DM/24/2514: Kilnwood Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. External oak frame structure and hard landscaping works to replace outside kitchen / pergola structure and plant room from planning consent : DM/23/2123.

DM/24/2579: Land South Of Horsemans Cottage, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill. Variation of condition 4 of planning application DM/19/5069 - To allow for up to 10 hours of coaching per week at the sand school.