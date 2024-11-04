The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 28 and November 1.

Albourne

DM/24/2560: Bishops Place, London Road, Albourne. Install Starlink dish on existing pole and replacement front door like for like.

DM/24/2531: Station Goods Yard, Keymer Road, Hassocks. The installation of 1 No. 25 metre high lattice tower mounted with 9 No. antennas, and 3 No. GPS modules, 12 No. cabinets, within a compound comprised of 2.4 metre high palisade fencing 1 No. electrical metre cabinet and associated development thereto. (Image: Google Maps)

DM/24/2636: Site Of The Former Hazeldens Nursery, London Road, Albourne. Modification of planning obligation to provide the permanent communal facilities and workshops within the village centre prior to first occupation of any more than 50% of the extra care units and provision of temporary communal facilities in the interim period, in relation to DM/19/1001 (AP/19/0081).

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/2527: Nutbourne, 6 Deaks Paddock, Ansty. A new obscured opening window for the existing bathroom.

Ardingly

DM/24/2592: Rocklands, Church Lane, Ardingly. Conversion of existing stables to form a new two-bedroom detached dwelling at Rocklands.

Balcombe

DM/24/2603: Balcombe Stables, Redbridge Lane, Balcombe. Applying for a Certificate of Lawfulness to confirm on the public record that development has commenced relating to planning permission DM/20/2026.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2530: Premier Inn, Charles Avenue, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing hotel restaurant and replacement with new building providing additional hotel bedrooms and guest restaurant, together with alterations to the car park and all associated works.

DM/24/2594: 24 Silverdale Road, Burgess Hill. Part conversion of garage to form ancillary annexe accommodation, replacement of existing roof to rear single storey extension to form. Orangery style roof with lantern and other alterations to fenestration and internal layout.

DM/24/2599: 88 Oak Hall Park, Burgess Hill. T1 - Oak, remove. T2 - Fir, fell as close to ground as possible.

DM/24/2614: 17 Wykeham Way, Burgess Hill. (T1) Oak - reduce crown by 3m and lift crown by 1m.

Chailey

LW/24/0611: Land North Of Balneath Barn Farm, Balneath Manor Lane, South Chailey. Calf rearing building.

LW/24/0646: Freshwater Cottage, Jackies Lane, Newick. Single storey side extension.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/24/04076/HOUS & SDNP/24/04077/LIS: 8 High Street, Ditchling. Retrospective permission for the rear garden fence and gate.

East Grinstead

DM/24/2549: National Grid Wireless Ltd Microwave Transmitter Rear Of Queen, Holtye Road, East Grinstead. (T1) - Common Ash prune limbs/branches structure side and reduce by 1.8m to clear structure by 1m. (T2) - Sycamore prune branches/limbs structure side by 2.4m to clear structure by 1m.

DM/24/2591: Langdon House, Cranston Road, East Grinstead. Proposed detached 3-bay timber framed garage.

DM/24/2601: 51 Garden Wood Road, East Grinstead. Proposed first floor side extension over existing ground floor projection (Amended 31/10/24).

DM/24/2605: Ship Inn, Ship Street, East Grinstead. T1 Area - coppice all tree saplings total of 4m in height and a mixture of Ash, Hazel to 100mm from ground level. A1 Area - cut back brambles to 50mm from ground level and copice heigh tree saplings (Ash, Sycamore, Hazel) to 50mm from ground level. A2 Area - cut back shrubs (10m) of fatsia japonica and ivy.

DM/24/2620: Tower Court, Moat Road, East Grinstead. G2 - Crown lift (x 9 trees) by 3m over the carpark, Crown Reduction Heavy tree (x 4trees) - reduce back to the boundary all trees over hanging 8a Moat Road. T1 - Crown Lift Tree - by 2m, Reduce back from structure - to give 1.5m of clearance. T2 - Crown Reduction Heavy tree - re-reduce to previous points (by 3-4m), remove Epicormic Growth. T3 - Fell. T4 - Fell. T6 - Crown Lift - by 2m.

DM/24/2638: 119 Halsford Park Road, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey rear extension with 3 velux rooflights.

DM/24/2644: Land Adjacent To 27 Blackwell Farm Road, East Grinstead. T13 English Oak - Crown lift by 4 metres.

Hassocks

DM/24/2531: Station Goods Yard, Keymer Road, Hassocks. The installation of 1 No. 25 metre high lattice tower mounted with 9 No. antennas, and 3 No. GPS modules, 12 No. cabinets, within a compound comprised of 2.4 metre high palisade fencing 1 No. electrical metre cabinet and associated development thereto.

DM/24/2618: St Winifreds, 44 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Demolition of existing rear extension. Erection of a new single storey rear extension. Conversion of the existing garage building into a garden studio. Modifications / improvements to existing house including new front porch, raised garage roof / mezzanine and alterations to some windows/doors.

DM/24/2629: Pine Trees Court, Pine Trees, Hassocks. Oak - reduce crown by 1.5m. Tree located on left hand side of boundary.

DM/24/2631: 17 Stanford Avenue, Hassocks. Proposal to relocate an air source heat pump 70 cm closer to fence.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2562: 11 Ash Grove, Haywards Heath. Proposed loft conversion with gable-ends and rear dormer.

DM/24/2569: Little Barn, Hanlye Barn, Hanlye Lane, Cuckfield. Installation of two doors and four window screens, together with tiled steps at Little Barn.

DM/24/2593: 6 Wythwood, Haywards Heath. Proposed two storey and single storey side and rear extension, installation of two stainless steel flues to new log stoves.

DM/24/2597: Brabourne, College Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed loft conversion comprising a hip to gable roof extension and rear dormer extension.

DM/24/2640: 40 Wickham Way, Haywards Heath. Proposed new single storey rear extension, following part demolition of existing. Front and rear dormers and loft conversion. Internal alterations including part conversion of garage and amendments to fenestration.

DM/24/2651: 17B Blunts Wood Road, Haywards Heath. Ash x 2 - Fell due to Ash die back. Hornbeam (mature) - Reduce back secondary growth over garden by up to 3m and remove minor lowest stem. Hornbeam (young) - reduce back by up to 3m.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/2575: 15 Orchard Close, Scaynes Hill. Conversion of existing outbuilding to form an ancillary annexe.

Slaugham

DM/24/2600: Forge Cottage, The Street, Warninglid. Proposed garage conversion.

Turners Hill

DM/24/2602: 3 Fen Place Cottages, East Street, Turners Hill. Proposed single storey side extension.

Twineham

DM/24/2256: Sunny Acre, London Road, Hickstead. Proposed rear single storey extension with pitched roof, new windows and doors and new single storey detached garage.

West Hoathly

DM/24/2074: 17 Highcroft Road, Sharpthorne. Single storey rear extension that will also replace the existing detached garage/workshop. Amended plans received 28.10.2024 and 29.10.2024 showing amendments to eaves height, reduction in depth of extension and extension inset from northern side wall of dwelling.

DM/24/2460: The Vineyard, North Lane, West Hoathly. Proposed single storey garage made of soft wood.