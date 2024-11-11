The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 4 and 8.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/2527: Nutbourne, 6 Deaks Paddock, Ansty. A new obscured opening window for the existing bathroom.

DM/24/0846: Land Adjacent To Hilgay Cottage, Birchwood Grove Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of 2 no. residential dwellings with separate car ports, a separate garden room for plot 2, associated landscaping and the retention of the existing access. New timber fence and electric gates. Amended Plans received 30.10.2024 showing the property at Plot 1 repositioned back with new frontage parking provided. (Image: Google Maps)

Bolney

DM/23/3208: Land At Bolney Grange Industrial Park, Jobs Lane, Hickstead. Outline application for the erection of 10x Class E(g), B2 and B8 Flexible Use Commercial Units including details of access and layout. (Additional drainage details - Technical Note, received 31.10.2024).

DM/24/2574: Land At Robins Wood, Colwood Lane, Warninglid. Erection of detached 3 bed bungalow with access from Colwood Lane and associated parking.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2617: 38 Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Garage conversion into habitable space, with a new pitched roof. Remove existing front garage door and replace with a window and block up existing side door.

DM/24/2652: 24A Oak Hall Park, Burgess Hill. Construction of new highway crossover, vehicular access and single parking bay.

DM/24/2654: 2529 Squadron Royal Air Force Cadets, The Burgess Hill Academy, Station Road, Burgess Hill. Remove three existing buildings and replace with a new single storey building and two storage units.

DM/24/2657: 214 Chanctonbury Road, Burgess Hill. Erection of single storey rear infill extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 5.00m, to a maximum height of 3.00m and the height of the eaves to 3.00m.

DM/24/2660: 28 Wheelwright Lane, Burgess Hill. To crown reduce the Oak Tree by 2 to 3 metres as it is too large for its surroundings and close proximity to properties.

DM/24/2699: 64 Folders Lane, Burgess Hill. To crown raise 4 Hornbeam trees and 1 oak tree to 4m.

Cuckfield

DM/24/2616: Quest Cottage, Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield. (T3) Cedar Tree - crown reduce by 2.5m to remove overhanging and dead branches. Hawthorne - reduce crown by 2.5m.

DM/24/2673: Cuckfield Lawn Tennis Club, Cuckfield Recreation Ground, High Street, Cuckfield. Refurbishment of clubhouse including internal alterations, new bifold doors to clubroom, new accessible WC, external landscaping alterations to provide new accessible ramp to courts and clubhouse.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/24/04460/LIS: 1 - 3 South Street, Ditchling. External repairs and alterations, replacement of conservation window, reinstatement of render panels and alterations to reinstated windows. Amendment to SDNP/23/04678/LIS.

East Grinstead

DM/24/1281: Bluebell Place, Vowels Lane, Kingscote. Proposed single storey side extension. (Amended Description to omit outbuilding) 07.11.2024.

DM/24/1600: The Cottage, Coombe Hill Road, East Grinstead. Proposed two storey side and rear extension to rear of existing detached garage (Arboricultural Report received 05/11).

DM/24/2501: 2 Woodbury Close, East Grinstead. T1 to T10. Beech trees - Reduce the height of each Beech tree by 2m to the previous Cut. Leaving a height of approximately 10m. Reduce by 2m the Lateral branches over the footpath and garden. Leaving Lateral spread of approximately 6m. Crown lift to 2.5m over the footpath. To allow pedestrian clearance and allow more light into the garden.

DM/24/2568: 1 - 47 Orchard Way, East Grinstead. Renewal of existing timber balustrades with 2mm thick mild steel perforated panel held in by SHS25*25 balustrades. Redecoration of existing garage doors to match existing colour. Replacement of gable end garage doors like for like timber doors. Renewal of rear private balcony balustrades with like for like material and design.

DM/24/2591: Langdon House, Cranston Road, East Grinstead. Proposed detached 3-bay timber framed garage. Amended Plans received 05.11.2024 showing roof height reduced to 4.8 metres.

DM/24/2637: Land To Rear Of 94, 94a, 96 And 98 London Road, East Grinstead. Proposed two storey building to be constructed to house three ancillary commercial units.

DM/24/2670: 24 Lowdells Close, East Grinstead. The proposed works are alterations to the external rear wall openings and fenestration at ground floor to accommodate alterations to the ground floor layout. The existing side door will be blocked up, and new access formed into the existing garage.

DM/24/2688: 23 Dorset Gardens, East Grinstead. T2 Oak - remove to ground level.

Hassocks

DM/24/2612: 16A The Quadrant, Hassocks. Retrospective change of use of existing double garage to a one bedroom detached dwelling, which has had the addition of new windows, doors and rendering and the addition of a new porch as well as new pergola and decking.

DM/24/2630: 5 The Crescent, Hassocks. Eucalyptus : Fell.

DM/24/2665: 3 Ockenden Way, Hassocks. Variation of condition no 2 relating to planning application DM/23/2989 to amend the approved plans to allow for design changes.

DM/24/2669: 111 Keymer Road, Hassocks. Change of use from existing holiday let to residential.

DM/24/2674: 44 Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Proposed window to front elevation.

DM/24/2690: 3 Ewart Close, Hassocks. 1 x Ash - Fell. 2 x Sycamore - Reduce back to previous points, approx 1 - 2 m and remove basal growth. Thuja - reduce lower drooping growth by 1-2m.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2678: 2 Ridgeway, Haywards Heath. (T1) Oak - Fell.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/2656: Pooh Corner, St Georges Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Reduce Beech (t1) by up to 3m on the side overhanging the driveway of Bee Cottage. Remove lowest branches near driveway entrance to improve visibility and balance look of lower canopy of the group.

DM/24/2668: 80 Nursery Close, Hurstpierpoint. English Oak - prune back limbs on southern side of canopy by 2-3m back to lateral growth points.

Lindfield

DM/24/2595: 5 The Chestnuts, Lindfield. Single storey rear extension. Raise roof level above existing rear extension by 295mm. Hard landscaping to rear garden.

DM/24/2647: Red Lion, 60 High Street, Lindfield. Installation of replacement signs to include, 1x fascia sign, 3x sets of sign written letters, 2x door plaques, 1x nameboard sign.

DM/24/2648: Red Lion, 60 High Street, Lindfield. Installation of replacement signs to include, 1x fascia sign, 3x sets of sign written letters, 2x door plaques, 1x nameboard sign,and repainting to the exterior woodwork and plinth.

DM/24/2663: Barncroft, 28 Backwoods Lane, Lindfield. Part demolition of existing sunroom, proposed single storey front extension with proposed external porch structure together with associated internal and external alterations, including new ramped access.

DM/24/2672: 1 Eastern Cottages, Lewes Road, Lindfield. Proposed ground floor rear extension.

DM/24/2712: 10 The Glebe, Lindfield. Elm Tree - Reduce all over by 1 metre and raise canopy by 2.5 metres.

Turners Hill

DM/24/2653: 10 And 11 Mantlemas Cottages, Lion Lane, Turners Hill. Internal alterations, orangery to rear elevation, external hard and soft landscaping to rear to increase size of garden area and facilitate orangery, retaining wall and new steps, landscaping too front garden to enable car parking space with retaining wall and new steps.

Twineham

DM/24/0546: 1-3 The Laurels, London Road, Hickstead. Retrospective application for adjustment to building plots for erection of 3 dwellings and integrated garages. Amended Plans and Updated Built Surface Water Drainage Report received 24/6/24, 1/11/2024 and 5/11/2024 showing corrected details as built.

West Hoathly

DM/24/2460: The Vineyard, North Lane, West Hoathly. Proposed single storey garage, made of soft wood, and gravel driveway to connect with existing driveway. (description updated 05/11/2024).

DM/24/2687: 22 Hamsey Road, Sharpthorne. Demolition of an existing sunroom and erection of a part side, part rear single-storey extension. Extension of the existing roof dormer and new rear roof skylight.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0676: The Barn, Nursery Lane, Wivelsfield Green. Barn conversion into 5 bed dwelling.

Worth

DM/24/1716: Chandlers, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Proposed erection of one self-build detached house. Updated drainage strategy plan received 25.10.2024; tree report received 31.10.2024.

DM/24/2646: Down Park Place, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Erection of replacement ancillary domestic building comprising garage, garden store and gym.

DM/24/2697: 13 Church Lane, Copthorne. Removal of conservatory and demolition of ground floor bathroom. Construction of new ground floor and first floor rear extensions. Internal alterations and raising cill height of existing lounge window.