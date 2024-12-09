The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between December 2 and 6.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/1585: Stanbridge Industrial Park, Staplefield Lane, Staplefield. Redevelopment of two storage barns, to provide a new office building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2894: Savannah Cafe Bar, 44 - 46 The Broadway, Haywards Heath. Variation of Condition 1 of planning application 14/00858/CND- to allow to open extra hour on Friday and Saturday to 2:30 am. (Image: Google Maps)

DM/24/2072: Great Thorndean Farm Gables, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Retrospective application for the change of use of land to mixed use of residential and agricultural and for the construction of a garage/storage building. Existing floor plans and elevations of garage building received 16.10.2024 clarifying proposed amendments to roof form and other alterations to garage as constructed. Amended plans received 31.10.2024 showing further revisions to roof form of garage and replacement of roller shutter door with side hung timber doors. Updated Ecological Enhancement Plan received 04.12.2024.

DM/24/2868: Willow Barn, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed garage, workshop and garden store ancillary building.

Ardingly

DM/24/2733: Rose Cottage Day Nursery, The Old Sawmills, Copyhold Lane, Lindfield. Conversion of vacant adjoined barn into nursery space at ground floor level, alterations to ground floor layout and an increase of child numbers to 70 children.

Balcombe

DM/24/2919: The Croft, Stockcroft Road, Balcombe. T1 - Ash - Reduce height by 2-3 metres. Reduce lateral branch over highway by 2-3 metres. Reduce lateral branch overhanging neighbouring driveway by 2-3 metres.

Bolney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2908: The Barn, Nyes Hill Farm, Wineham Lane, Bolney. Proposed siting of a caravan for ancillary residential use on land at The Barn.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/2288: Park Centre, 60 Park Road, Burgess Hill. Refurbishment and upgrade of the existing buildings including window replacement, new roof insulation, structural alterations. New extension on both sides of the existing main building. New Bin and bike storage at front and a new covered outdoor area at the rear and landscaping.

DM/24/2886: 49 Holmesdale Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed demolition of existing detached garage and erection of multi-purpose single storey detached outbuilding, with all uses to be incidental to the established and continued C3 Use.

DM/24/2909: 12 Churchill Way, Burgess Hill. Demolition of detached garage and provision of two storey side/rear extension and associated alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2925: 42 Ferndale Road, Burgess Hill. T1 Thuja Conifer Tree - Fell.

DM/24/2950: Land To Rear 88 Petworth Drive, Burgess Hill. Oak trees x3- reduce branches overhanging back garden by no more than 3 metres.

Cuckfield

DM/24/2865: Dumbrells, Church Platt, Cuckfield. Proposed alterations to rear extension of the Friary previously abutting former Dumbrells Proposed incorporation of remaining former Dumbrells into Somners with new internal doorways for access Proposed replacement single storey dwelling (Dumbrells) and associated landscape works.

DM/24/2866: Dumbrells, Church Platt, Cuckfield. Proposed alterations to rear extension of the Friary previously abutting former Dumbrells. Proposed incorporation of remaining former Dumbrells into Somners with new internal doorways for access. Proposed replacement single storey dwelling (Dumbrells) and associated landscape works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2945: 15 Mytten Close, Cuckfield. Single storey side/rear wraparound extension with new roof windows, part garage conversion into habitable space with new roof windows, new fully enclosed porch to replace existing open sided porch, internal reconfiguration at ground floor level. New side dormer at first floor level.

DM/24/2964: Ockenden House, Ockenden Lane, Cuckfield. Widening of existing dormers.

East Grinstead

DM/24/2491: 1 Neale Close, East Grinstead. (T1) Oak - 2 metre crown reduction to front. (T2) Yew - 2 meter crown reduction and one metre crown lift. Revised description received 03.12.2024.

DM/24/2885: Playground, Hollands Way, East Grinstead. Proposed resurfacing of existing pathways, provision of new path and installation of ramp to existing pathway, and provision of dropped kerbs at Hollands Way, East Grinstead, RH19 3EN.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2967: The Tobias School Of Art, Coombe Hill Road, East Grinstead. T1 and T2 Ash - fell to ground level, have Ash dieback and are over the highway.

DM/24/2973: 1 Acorn Close, East Grinstead. Replace windows & doors to the rear of existing single storey extension with 6m span of bi-fold doors. Install a 3m x 2m roof lantern within flat roof of existing rear single story extension. Build a detached double garage. Replace front entrance steps.

Hassocks

DM/24/2612: 16A The Quadrant, Hassocks. Retrospective change of use of existing double garage to a one bedroom detached dwelling, which has had the addition of new windows, doors and rendering and the addition of a new porch as well as new pergola and decking. Updated plans received 03.12.2024 and 28.11.2024 showing vehicular access and parking area correctly, plus storage shed.

DM/24/2902: Barn Cottage, Ockley Lane, Hassocks. Variation of condition 1 of planning application DM/24/0407 - to amend the approved plans to allow for design changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2935: 55 Mackie Avenue, Hassocks. Ash Tree - (T1) - Fell As Die back.

DM/24/2939: 52 Parklands Road, Hassocks. Proposed wrap around single storey rear and side extension, enlargement of existing raised rear terrace. Addition of new 1.9 metre high screen fencing and trellis on northern garden boundary adjacent to flats at Heron Tye.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2511: Mid Sussex Islamic Centre And Masjid, 19 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed entrance extension and roof alterations to provide new double doors.

DM/24/2894: Savannah Cafe Bar, 44 - 46 The Broadway, Haywards Heath. Variation of Condition 1 of planning application 14/00858/CND- to allow to open extra hour on Friday and Saturday to 2:30 am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2903: Rose Cottage, College Road, Haywards Heath. Facing brick wall with railing to front boundary to replace fence.

DM/24/2907: Land Adj To 2 And 4 Fairford Close, Haywards Heath. 1x Populus nigra T1000001 (T1) - Repeat whole crown reduction by approximately 5-6m, crown lift to 6m above ground level all aspects and remove epicormic growth. 2x Tilia europaea T1000002 (T2) and T1000003 (T3) - Repeat whole crown reduction by approximately 1-2m, crown lift to 6m above ground level over the carriageway and 4m all other aspects, and remove epicormic and basal growth.

DM/24/2918: 28 Fox Hill Village, Haywards Heath. Demolition of existing garage. Proposed front, rear and side extension and new storm porch

DM/24/2921: 3 Bramber Close, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey flat roof rear extension, pitched roof single storey side extension and new pitched roof placed over existing flat roof over the existing garage, playroom and entrance porch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2923: 86 Beech Hill, Haywards Heath. First floor side extension and garage conversion.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/24/2913: Pellings Barn, Mill Lane, Sayers Common. Prior Notification application for the change of use of a building from agricultural use to residential (C3) with associated operational development.

DM/24/2931: 5 Hurst Gardens, Hurstpierpoint. Oak (T1) - raise crown on South side to give 1.5 m clearance above apple tree, pruning back secondary growth only - to allow more light to the suppressed apple tree beneath.

DM/24/2932: Contego Safety, Wearmaster House, Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed variation of condition 17 relating to planning application DM/21/1118 to allow 24 hours access to the site for 365 days a year with no exceptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2952: Colwood, Halton Shaws, Hurstpierpoint. Robinia (T1) - Reduce crown by 3 meters on all aspects. Silver birch (T2) - Reduce crown by 2 meters on all aspects.

Lindfield

DM/24/2219: 17 Blackthorns, Lindfield. Part single and part two storey rear extension with internal alterations.

DM/24/2878: Milton House, Black Hill, Lindfield. T1 Yew tree - reduce the longer branches overhanging the garden by 0.5m. T2 Beech tree crown lift lowest 5 branches over driveway to a height of 4 metres. T6 Silver birch - crown lift small growth to height of 3 metres. T3 Cherry tree - reduce crown by 0.5m and shape. T5 Acer - reduce crown by 1m and shape. T7 Willow - reduce branches overhanging garden back to pollard points. T8 Laurel tree along rear boundary - reduce height by 3-4 metres. T4 Mixed hedge (in-between yew and cherry trees)- remove and replace with laurel hedging.

DM/24/2933: 23 Meadow Drive, Lindfield. Proposed demolition of existing garage and erection of a 2 storey rear and side extension and new front porch.

Lindfield Rural

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2830: Orchard Farm, Nash Lane, Scaynes Hill. Conversion of the existing barn and stable block to a residential property.

DM/24/2905: Land To The South Of Scamps Hill, Scaynes Hill Road, Lindfield. Modification of S.106 agreement relating to DM/15/4457 to insert a new paragraph 1.16 at Schedule 2 to ensure that restriction on the number of dwellings that may be provided as affordable housing and the obligations governing the use of the affordable housing units do not apply to the use of market housing units as additional affordable housing.

DM/24/2936: Springfield Farm, Lewes Road, Scaynes Hill. Prior Notification application for Change of use of agricultural building to form 3no. dwellings with associated operational development.

Turners Hill

DM/24/2101: Springfield, Rashes Farm, Selsfield Road, Turners Hill. Proposed two storey front extension with storm porch at ground floor level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2910: 8 Newstone Cottages, East Street, Turners Hill. Proposed single story side extension with linked access from main dwelling to provide ground floor cloakroom with additional reception/bedroom accommodation.

DM/24/2911: 8 Newstone Cottages, East Street, Turners Hill. Proposed single story side extension with linked access from main dwelling to provide ground floor cloakroom with additional reception/bedroom accommodation.

DM/24/2926: 3 Fen Place Cottages, East Street, Turners Hill. Single storey side extension.

Twineham

DM/24/2839: Twineham Court Farm, Bob Lane, Twineham. Proposed removal of the modern disused and redundant agricultural buildings and creation of an events venue through the erection of an events barn and open barn. Proposed use of redundant Grade II Listed farmhouse and Curtilage Listed Building to provide ancillary accommodation to serve the events venue. Proposed erection of estate barn to assist with operation of events venue and retained agricultural land. Creation of new vehicular access onto Bob Lane and provision of driveway and parking area, plus ancillary infrastructure including surface and foul water drainage strategy. Provision of ecological enhancements and hard and soft landscaping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2850: Twineham Grange Farm, Bob Lane, Twineham. Variation of condition no. 3 of reserved matters consent DM/20/3788 to allow for design changes to plots 5 and 6.

DM/24/2874: Twineham Court Farm, Bob Lane, Twineham. Proposed removal of the modern disused and redundant agricultural buildings and creation of an events venue through the erection of an events barn and open barn. Proposed use of redundant Grade II Listed farmhouse and Curtilage Listed Building to provide ancillary accommodation to serve the events venue. Proposed erection of estate barn to assist with operation of events venue and retained agricultural land. Creation of new vehicular access onto Bob Lane and provision of driveway and parking area, plus ancillary infrastructure including surface and foul water drainage strategy. Provision of ecological enhancements and hard and soft landscaping.

West Hoathly

DM/24/2460: The Vineyard, North Lane, West Hoathly. Proposed single storey garage, made of soft wood, and gravel driveway to connect with existing driveway. (description updated 05/11/2024).

DM/24/2924: Moatlands, Vowels Lane, West Hoathly. Variation of Condition 2 relating to DM/22/0536.

Worth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2590: Kwik Mart, 6 Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. Retrospective application for erection of storage outbuilding.

DM/24/2799: Land At Caldyne Park, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Proposed new 4 bedroom dwelling.

DM/24/2965: Tubbys MOT Ltd, Unit 3A, Acacia Grove, Copthorne Road. 8 Dead Scotch Pines - Fell to ground level.