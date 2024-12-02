The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 25 and 29.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/2790: 14 Buckeridge Way, Haywards Heath West Sussex RH16 4XQ. Proposed garage conversion and internal alterations.

Ardingly

DM/24/2615: Knowles Farmhouse, Street Lane, Ardingly. Turkey Oak Tree - Reduce crown by 2m. Leylandii trees along left side of house - Fell.

DM/24/2780: Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road Ardingly. Replacement of the existing oil tank fired boilers with a new Air Source Heat Pump system and associated works.

DM/24/2822: Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road Ardingly. Replacement of the existing oil tank fired boilers with a new Air Source Heat Pump system and associated works.

DM/24/2892: Knowles, Street Lane, Ardingly. Ash tree - fell.

Balcombe

DM/24/2770: Stumble Ridge, Oldlands Avenue, Balcombe. Removal of existing outbuilding and holiday let building. Erection of detached dwelling with associated landscaping and access.

Burgess Hill

DM/24/1254: 189 Leylands Road, Burgess Hill. Erection of a 14 pen cattery outbuilding (accommodating up to 28 cats) within the rear garden and conversion of a single garage to form a reception/food preparation area ancillary to the cattery. Management Plan received 10.06.2024 concerning noise, odour and ventilation. Biodiversity Net Gain Assessment and Metric received 25.11.2024.

DM/24/2563: 17 Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed demolition of an existing storage building to the rear of the property and erection of a new detached 4 bedroom dwelling with integral garage and a further detached garage and car porch.

DM/24/2686: St Pauls Catholic College, Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill. Proposed demolition of the existing caretaker garage to be replaced with a 2 storey side extension to the existing caretaker house. A complete new replacement roof and remodelling of the building to convert it into a reception area, offices and meeting rooms. The existing entrance is to be redeveloped into a new access with additional parking to the front and a new outdoor terrace is proposed at the rear.

DM/24/2798: 18 Wykeham Way, Burgess Hill. Proposed first floor extension over existing garage/carport. Infill carport and add open porch to the front.

DM/24/2833: Woolacombe House, Portland Road, Burgess Hill. Oak Tree (T1) - Reduce by 2.5 metres and rebalance.

DM/24/2846: 103 Station Road, Burgess Hill. Alterations to existing rear single storey extension. External alterations including new external materials, side storage wall and associated works. New windows and doors. Hip to gable roof extension with full width rear loft dormer and 2no. front roof lights.

DM/24/2849: 14 Bramble Gardens, Burgess Hill. Proposed garage conversion into habitable space to include two new windows to the front of the garage.

DM/24/2851: 22 Erin Way, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension, new flat roof and roof lantern to existing side (kitchen) extension, and new front porch extension.

DM/24/2861: KFC, 27 - 28 Market Place, Burgess Hill. New Fascia's, new vinyl to existing box signs, new KFC letters.

Cuckfield

DM/24/2782: 4 Turners View, Cuckfield. Erection of a small, domestic scale greenhouse in the garden of the house. (revised site plan and planning statement received 26.11.24).

DM/24/2805: Lindsay House, Whitemans Green, Cuckfield. Limes Trees X5 (Group G1) - re-pollarded back to previous points.

DM/24/2872: The White Harte Inn, South Street, Cuckfield. Proposed three conservation rooflights.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/24/04773/HOUS: 36 East Gardens, Ditchling. Garage extension, removal of existing sheds and erection of 2m timber fence and gate to east boundary.

East Grinstead

DM/24/2717: 19 Overton Shaw, East Grinstead. Single storey side extension.

DM/24/2825: Hillcrest Coombe, Hill Road, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations.

DM/24/2829: 37 Linden Avenue, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey rear extension and side extension.

DM/24/2847: 5 Parkside, East Grinstead. Remove existing conservatory and detached garage and erect section new fence adjacent to the twitten. Erect a rear/side wrap-around extension and construct replacement roof structure, including increasing the ridge hight, with two rear facing dormers to create additional first floor accommodation.

DM/24/2881: 8 Kennedy Avenue, East Grinstead. The erection of a rear dormer loft conversion.

DM/24/2899: 4 King George Avenue, East Grinstead. Proposed loft conversion with hip to gable and rear dormer.

Hassocks

DM/24/2701: 58 Parklands Road, Hassocks. Rear extension and rear decking.

DM/24/2781: 35 Ockenden Way, Hassocks. Proposed front porch.

DM/24/2810: 38 Mackie Avenue, Hassocks. Proposed first floor extension over existing ground floor. Conversion of roof space incorporating 2 No. dormers to eastern roof slope. New garden room behind garage.

DM/24/2848: 8 Chancellors Park, Hassocks. Proposed single storey ground floor rear extension. Removal of existing conservatory and new raised decking.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2366: 50 Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed first floor rear extension creating an additional bedroom. Hip end pitched cut roof running into existing pitched roof. Replace a double window with french doors to rear ground floor.

DM/24/2413: Savannah Cafe Bar, 44 - 46 The Broadway, Haywards Heath. Variation of Condition 2 of planning application 08/03019/FUL- to allow to open extra hour on Friday and Saturday to 2:30 am.

DM/24/2754: Haywards Heath Football Club, Hanbury Park Stadium, Allen Road, Haywards Heath. The replacement of the existing grass football pitch with a new 3G pitch (third generational artificial grass), new football stand to the north-east of the replacement pitch and removal and replacement of the existing 3G with 2Nr. padel courts. (Amended description 25.11.2024).

DM/24/2785: 10 Sergison Close, Haywards Heath. Proposed works to include existing garage demolished and rebuilt to create habitable space. Rear conservatory removed and replaced with a single storey extension with pitched roof. Front flat roof extension with open flat roof porch. Single storey side extension. Widened driveway with retaining wall, soft landscaping and changes to fence to rear.

DM/24/2834: 65 Penn Crescent, Haywards Heath. Hip to gable roof extension, loft conversion including the formation of a dormer in rear roof slope and the insertion of 4nos rooflights in the front roof slope.

DM/24/2835: 65 Penn Crescent, Haywards Heath. Single storey rear and part first floor side infill extension.

DM/24/2836: 10 Oathall Road, Haywards Heath. Conversion of existing garage to create home office with storage space above. Replacement of garage door with window to match main house and french doors to rear. Rear hipped roof to be converted to gable.

DM/24/2863: 2 Diamond Cottages, Snowdrop Lane, Lindfield. Single storey extension to side/rear garden with associated alterations.

DM/24/2879: 17 Dellney Avenue, Haywards Heath. Replace conservatory, lean-to structure and garage with single storey rear extension and patio.

DM/24/2882: 32 - 36 South Road, Haywards Heath. 1No Fascia Sign and 1No Projecting Sign.

DM/24/2884: 32 - 36 South Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed alterations to existing shopfront.

Horsted Keynes

DM/24/2715: Bowling Alley Cottage, The Green, Horsted Keynes. Replace existing balustrade in the old part of the property.

Lindfield

DM/24/2698: 38 Savill Road, Lindfield. Construction of a two storey front extension and a part ground floor part two storey rear extension, with associated alterations. (Corrected plans received 26.11.2024. Revised description agreed 27.11.2024).

DM/24/2784: Little Dormers, 17 West Common, Lindfield. Proposed 2 storey rear extension.

DM/24/2795: 16A Sunte Avenue, Lindfield. Bricking up existing timber side door. Changes to fenestration and internal alterations at the rear of the building.

DM/24/2870: 12 Eastern Road, Lindfield. Variation of condition 3 of planning application DM/23/2728 - to allow for the change of materials of the windows.

DM/24/2901: The Barn, Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. Silver Birch - Reduce by 2-3 metres back to previous growth points.

Lindfield Rural

DM/24/2860: Rear Of 10-13 Tall Oaks, Lindfield. G1 - Beech Group. Reduce overhang to gardens 10,11 and 13 back to hedgeline. Reduce by a maximum of 3m to path edge. Minor works on upper crown for balancing purposes only approximately 1 - 1.5m to allow for an even height line. T2 - Hornbeam. Reduce eastern aspect of the crown by 1 - 1.5m. T3 - Oak. Reduce eastern aspect of the crown by 2-2.5M.

Newick

LW/24/0699: 1 Hunters View, Western Road, Newick. Variation of Condition 1 (Plans) in relation to approval LW/22/0625 to erect smaller single-storey side/rear extension linking the existing detached garage with the main house, omit proposed rear staircase and side carport, include minor alterations to fenestration.

Twineham

DM/23/1184: On Land At Coombe Farm, Bob Lane, Twineham. Construction and operation of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), and associated infrastructure, with landscaping, drainage and access. (Amended plans showing emergency access received 18/12/23) (Additional water storage information/plans received 21/11/24).

DM/24/2828: The Old Rectory, Church Lane, Twineham. Variation of conditions 6 and 7 of planning application DM/23/0056 - to extend the patio and alter the driveway and parking area adjacent to the approved garage.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0708: 1 Park View, South Road, Wivelsfield Green. Variation of Condition 1 (Plans) in relation to approval LW/23/0277 to amend external materials and fenestration.

Worth

DM/24/2772: Witham Cottage, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Demolition of rear garden shed. Ground Floor front extension to side. First Floor Bedroom extension and front gable extension. Alteration of front entrance new glazed gable and new flush roof lights. Ground Floor rear infill extension. New Dormer to bed room. Garage Conversion and rear extension. New driveway and gates and new raised decking to South.

DM/24/2824: 1 Oakley Grove, Crawley Down. Oak Tree (T1) Crown Lift by approx 6 metres and removal of two lower limbs.

DM/24/2837: 4 Elger Way, Copthorne. Single storey rear and side extension and alterations to roof and demolish existing conservatory and porch.