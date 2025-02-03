The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between January 27 and 31.

Albourne

DM/25/0203: Gessings, Henfield Road, Albourne. New double garage to front of property. Replace existing garage and workshop on side of property with annex accommodation for elderly relative. Ground and first floor extension to house to create an additional bedroom and study.

DM/24/0367: Friars Oak Farmhouse, London Road, Hassocks. Demolition of Friars Oak Farmhouse and associated ancillary outbuildings, and proposed erection of 20 dwellings with associated access and landscaping. (Amendments, including amended redline site plan and Biodiversity Net Gain Report received 22/01/2025). (Photo: Google Maps)

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/24/2868: Willow Barn, Copyhold Lane, Cuckfield. Proposed garage, workshop and garden store ancillary building (Heritage Statement received 21 January 2025).

DM/24/3133: Parklands House, Cedar Avenue, Haywards Heath. Reduce overhang of Conifers by 2 to 2.2m to car park edge. Minor cutbacks works to the Ash group up to approx 1m to reach the desired line.

Ardingly

DM/24/2317: Congregational Church, Street Lane, Ardingly. Change of use and conversion of former Congregational Church building to provide a single dwellinghouse with associated secure cycle storage provision, vehicle parking, bin storage and private amenity space (Amended Plans received 24.01.2025 and 30.01.2025).

Ashurst Wood

DM/24/3100: Land At Beeches Farm, Beeches Lane, Ashurst Wood. The installation of a 25 metre high slimline lattice tower with 6 no. antennas and 2 no. transmission dishes, 1 no. equipment cabinet, 1 no. electric meter cabinet, and ancillary development thereto including compound fencing.

Balcombe

DM/24/3139: 1 The Calf Unit, Bowders Farm, Haywards Heath Road, Balcombe. Change of use of wood shop to Class E Use (Commercial, Business and Service use) together with use of adjacent land for ancillary car parking.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/0207: 1 Sawyers Close, Burgess Hill. Proposed two storey north side extension and single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0231: The Nook, 24 Gerald Close, Burgess Hill. English Oak (T1) - Remove large failed limb, reduce and rebalance half tree over hanging boundary by 1.5 metres.

Cuckfield

DM/25/0195: Mead Lodge, Courtmead Road, Cuckfield. Removal of Leylandii.

DM/25/0205: 1 Mytten Close, Cuckfield. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 of Planning Appeal ref AP/24/0032 (DM/24/0128) - Cond. 2 revised materials and Cond. 3 revised drawings.

East Grinstead

DM/24/0553: The Croft, Holtye Road, East Grinstead. Demolition of existing garage and erection of a self-build detached house (Heritage Statement and amended plans received 21 January 2025).

DM/24/2738: Bluebell Place, Vowels Lane, Kingscote. Retrospective application for the erection of an outbuilding.

DM/24/3075: Avondene, Ship Street, East Grinstead. Proposed two storey rear extension and internal alterations. Addition of two dormer windows and a rooflight to the front roofslope. Increase the roof height by 0.9 metres and remove the chimney. (Revised description agreed 24.01.2025).

DM/25/0182: Furzedown, Eden Vale, East Grinstead. Garden shed building.

DM/25/0189: 24 Fairlawn Drive, East Grinstead. Single storey rear extension to bungalow.

DM/25/0204: Unit 11 Queens Walk East Grinstead. Proposed 1 No Fascia Sign and 1 No Projecting Sign.

Hassocks

DM/25/0184: 22 Ockley Way, Hassocks. To remove existing garage on side of property and build a single storey extension.

DM/25/0197: 3 The Crescent, Hassocks. T1 - Western Red Cedar - Fell, T2 - Ash - Fell, T3 - Gleditsia Triacanthos - Crown reduction by 3m.

DM/25/0213: 3 Ockenden Way, Hassocks. A single storey, full-width, rear extension, loft conversion with rear facing dormers, change of roof tiles, elevation changes include new render finish and timber cladding to walls, rooflights, and new glazing and doors throughout.

DM/25/0234: 3 Ewart Close, Hassocks. T1 - Ash - Section fell down to as close to ground level as possible due to displaying advanced symptoms of Ash Dieback.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2786: 14 Quarry Hill, Haywards Heath. Demolition of existing conservatory/single storey extension and replaced with a new single storey extension to improve the kitchen, living and dining area (Corrected plans received 29 January 2025).

DM/25/0032: 10 Oathall Road, Haywards Heath. Conversion of existing garage to home office with storage space above. There is no change to the existing footprint or height.

DM/25/0108: 14 The Droveway, Haywards Heath. 1 x Oak - reduction of lower crown, lateral growth only by approx. 1.5m and no further than previous reduction points and remove epiocormic growth from trunk. Reduce height by approx 2.5m.

DM/25/0194: 6 Highland Road, Haywards Heath. Rear facing box dormer to loft. Existing Ground Floor side extension to utility room.

DM/25/0212: Tanbridge, 23 Sydney Road, Haywards Heath. Oak Tree (T1) - Cut back by 2-3 metres on Eastern side.

DM/25/0217: Tree Between 4 The Dell And 29 Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath. 1 x Oak - crown reduce by 2m and crown raise by 5m.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/0165: Colwood, Halton Shaws, Hurstpierpoint. Group of leylandii -(G1) - Fell. Poplar (T1) - Re-pollard large stem overhanging neighbours property. Sycamore (T2) - Fell. Sycamore (T3) - Fell.

DM/25/0201: 115 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed roof conversion and ground floor addition and alterations.

DM/25/0236: 53 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed single storey rear extension.

Lindfield

DM/24/2802: 29 Meadow Drive, Lindfield. Demolition of the existing garage. Replaced with a single storey extension in the same footprint and connected to the main house. A new two storey side extension, new single storey front extension including porch and a new roof light window to the rear.

DM/25/0191: 1 The Chestnuts, Lindfield. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/23/2934- to allow for design changes.

DM/25/0215: Guildwood, 3 Little Black Hill, Lindfield. Lime Trees (T1, T2,T3,T4 and T5) - Repollard to previous pruning points.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/0007: Nether Walstead, East Mascalls Lane, Lindfield. Replacement of 1 gateway and installation of 3 new gateways and gates along the driveway that leads to Nether Walstead ,The Cottage, Hindover Cottage and Keepers Cottage.

DM/25/0163: 10 Nettle Grove, Lindfield. The proposed works include a partial garage conversion into home office space. There are no proposed changes to the front elevation. Proposed glazed double doors and side windows to the rear elevation.

Newick

LW/25/0013/CD: Rotherfield Farmhouse, Lane End Common, North Chailey. Discharge of Condition 2 (Materials) in relation to approval LW/23/0335.

Newtimber

DM/25/0066: 2 Muddleswood Cottages, Brighton Road, Newtimber. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4m, to a maximum height of 3m and the height to the eaves to 3m.

Slaugham

DM/25/0193: Gilridge, Brighton Road, Handcross. Modification of existing chalet bungalow, demolition of outbuildings. Erection of a 3 bed detached bungalow to include associated parking spaces and a new access driveway.

West Hoathly

DM/24/1609: Wickenden Farm, Chilling Street, Sharpthorne. Change of use to residential retreat to include conversion and extension of existing stables to guest accommodation, conversion of three-sided former agricultural building to workshop, kitchen and amenity space, conversion and extension of small stables to treatment rooms, erection of bin store and provision of car parking area. Updated plans received to clarify landscaping works and width of access track. Updated Tree Report received 17.09.2024, updated ecological report received 21.10.2024 and Drainage Report received 11.10.2024. Updated Ecology and Fire Access information received 20.01.2025.

Westmeston

LW/24/0694: Little Dobells, Dobells Farm Lane, Ditchling Common. Variation of condition 1 (Plans) relating to approval LW/22/0240 - Omission of second storey over the garage area, 4No. Velux windows in the rear roof area, using the original roof line.

Worth

DM/25/0233: Crawley Down Village Hall, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. Variation of condition No: 2 of planning permission DM/23/2544 to enable the substitution of plans to allow for design changes that bring about improvements to the living accommodation.