The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between January 20 and 24.

Ardingly

DM/24/2682: Townhouse Farm, Church Lane, Ardingly. Construction of 1No. detached four-bedroom dwelling house with basement, detached single storey garage/home office, detached single storey garden store and associated landscaping and infrastructure.

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/0134: Highway, Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood. Erection of a 7.2m x 4.4m freestanding single storey outbuilding with 600mm overhang to the front, located in the rear garden of the property, 2.5m at the highest point, with internal floorspace under 30m².

Bolney

DM/25/0096: Unit 19, Bolney Grange Business Park, Bolney. Proposed single storey rear extension to existing industrial unit.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/0109: Burgess Hill Northern Arc, Land North And North West Of Burgess Hill, Between Bedelands Nature Reserve In The East And, Goddard's Green Waste Water Treatment Works In The West. Reserved Matters relating to application DM/21/3279 (Outline application DM/18/5114) for WBLR Phase 3 (A2300 pedestrian/cycle improvement), comprising the construction of a segregated 2 metre footway and 3 metre cycle track (Green Superhighway) and 2.75 metre verge along the northern side of the A2300, construction of a 3-metre shared use route with up to up to 1 metre verge along the southern side of the A2300, construction of a 3 metre shared use route along the western side of the A273 Jane Murray Way with up to 2.75 metre verge drainage works, fencing, lighting, landscaping and associated works.

DM/25/0139: Incorpore Ltd, 14 Mill Road, Burgess Hill. Change of use of the existing building from Administrative Offices (Class E(g)(i) to Massage Therapy rooms (Class E(e). Provision of medical or health services (except the use of premises attached to the residence of the consultant or practitioner)).

DM/25/0164: 19 Park Road, Burgess Hill. Eucalyptus (T1) - sectional dismantle to ground Level.

Chailey

LW/24/0788: Cinder Farm Bungalow, Cinder Hill, Chailey. Variation of condition 1 (Plans) relating to approval LW/23/0312 - Alter approved plans to create a reduced design, including change from 2 storey dwelling to 1.5 storey dwelling with rooms in roof, changes to footprint, changes to external cladding materials, omission of balconies and glass balustrades, and reduced overall height.

Cuckfield

DM/25/0161: 33 Mytten Close, Cuckfield. 3 x Turkey Oak - Reduce crown to previous growth points.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/25/00106/FUL: 11 Boddington’s Lane, Ditchling. Change of use of cottage from ancillary residential accommodation to self-contained separate dwelling unit.

East Grinstead

DM/24/2591: Langdon House, Cranston Road, East Grinstead. Proposed detached 3-bay timber framed garage. Amended Plans received 05.11.2024 showing roof height reduced to 4.8 metres. Tree Report received 16.01.2025.

DM/25/0052: 11 Dexter Drive, East Grinstead. Single storey hallway extension to front of house.

DM/25/0107: 1 Hillside Close, East Grinstead. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 6.00 metres, to a maximum height of 2.43 metres and height of the eaves to 2.43 metres.

DM/25/0152: 71 Blackwell Farm Road, East Grinstead. Retrospective application for proposed porch to front elevation following a design change.

DM/25/0157: 219 - 225 London Road, East Grinstead. Proposed advertisement application to include One fascia sign on southwest elevation. One fascia sign, three wall mounted billboards on southeast elevation. One column mounted poster display unit in front of southeast elevation and one flagpole sign in northwest corner of the site.

Hassocks

DM/24/2505: 50 Hurst Road, Hassocks. Proposed tennis court to rear garden. Additional supporting Arboricultural Impact Assessment, Flood Risk Assessment, Ecological Report and a Heritage Statement, received on 17.01.2025.

DM/24/3111: 50 Mackie Avenue, Hassocks. Proposed rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2413: Savannah Cafe Bar, 44 - 46 The Broadway, Haywards Heath. Variation of Condition 2 of planning application 08/03019/FUL- to allow to open extra 2.5 hours on Friday and Saturday from midnight to 2:30am.

DM/25/0009: 98A South Road, Haywards Heath. Installation of blind to front window.

DM/25/0039: 1 Colwell Close, Haywards Heath. Proposed side first floor extension above existing garage and a single storey extension to the front of the existing garage. Two storey extension to the rear.

DM/25/0100: Brooklea, 3 West Common, Lindfield. Proposed erection of 1 no. new detached dwelling with car parking served by the existing access, following demolition of an existing garage.

DM/25/0113: 20 Boltro Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed side extension and partial garage conversion.

DM/25/0162: 11 Ash Grove, Haywards Heath. Loft conversion with gable-ends & rear dormer.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/0050: Leighton Cottage, Leighton Road, Horsted Keynes. Proposed single storey lower ground floor rear extension with external terrace over. Kitchen infill extension. Thermal upgrades to the existing building fabric, removal of the timber decking area and the addition of a low level rear patio.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/0117: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. To upgrade the lighting infrastructure by installing energy-efficient LED ClearFlood units on existing lighting posts within the car park.

DM/25/0128: Playing Fields North Of Headmasters House And Westfield, Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed sports pavilion to Manyweathers playing field.

DM/25/0175: 7 Whites Close, Hurstpierpoint. Garage conversion, loft conversion and internal alterations

Lindfield

DM/24/2997: The Slatch, 50 Hickmans Lane, Lindfield. Upgrade and improve the windows and kitchen door.

DM/25/0104: 4 Fieldway, Lindfield. Proposed two storey side extension and alteration to the existing garage (Amended Description 24.01.2025).

DM/25/0122: 1 Eastern Cottages Lewes Road Lindfield Haywards Heath. Conifer - Fell.

DM/25/0129: The Old Bakery, 65 And 65A High Street, Lindfield. Conversion and refurbishment of outbuilding for ancillary use.

DM/25/0130: The Old Bakery, 65 And 65A High Street, Lindfield. Conversion and refurbishment of outbuilding for ancillary use.

DM/25/0143: 33 Dukes Road, Lindfield. Proposed two storey side extension and alterations.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/0187: 12 Tall Oaks, Lindfield. Reduce overhang to gardens 10,11,12 and 13 by a maximum of 3m. Minor works on upper crown for balancing purposes only.

West Hoathly

DM/25/0145: Glebe House, Church Hill, West Hoathly. T1 Maple Tree - remove to ground level.

DM/25/0148: Burstow Cottage, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Demolition of existing chimney; re-build and replicate the existing rear chimney stack; insertion of new bi-fold doorset; fenestration; proposed monopitch outbuilding for tool storage and log store.

DM/25/0150: Burstow Cottage, Hammingden Lane, Ardingly. Demolition of existing chimney; re-build and replicate the existing rear chimney stack; insertion of new bi-fold doorset; fenestration; proposed monopitch outbuilding for tool storage and log store.

DM/25/0177: St Dunstans Church, North Lane, West Hoathly. Oak - Crown raise by 4 - 5m.

Wivelsfield

LW/24/0600: St Kevins, Janes Lane, Wivelsfield. Construction of brick boundary wall with metal railings to front elevation.

Worth

DM/25/0140: Cabin At Horsepasture Wood, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Application for an Existing Certificate of Lawful Use or Development for the construction of a residential cabin.