The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 3 and 7.

Ardingly

DM/25/0180: Wakehurst Place, Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Variation of Condition No: 1 of planning application DM/22/0917 - to amend the wording to allow for an extension of time of the Portacabins for a further 3 year period.

DM/25/0014, DM/25/0015, DM/25/0016 & DM/25/0017: Land West Of Turners Hill Road And South Of Huntsland, Crawley Down. Outline planning application (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale reserved) for the erection of up to 200 dwellings, and associated infrastructure including new access points off of Turners Hill Road with associated spine roads and car and cycle parking; the provision of open space and associated play facilities; utilities infrastructure, surface water drainage features, and associated features, on land west of Turners Hill Road and south of Huntsland, Crawley Down, West Sussex; and Outline planning application (appearance, landscaping, layout and scale reserved) for the erection of up to 150 dwellings, a 65 bed care home, and community facility, and associated infrastructure including new access points off of Wychwood with associated spine road and car and cycle parking, together with provision of open space, play facilities, utilities infrastructure, surface water drainage features, and associated works. (Image: Google Maps)

DM/25/0248: Stable Cottage, Lindfield Road, Ardingly. Proposed single storey extension to form a garden room with an ensuite bedroom incorporating a glass link to the main dwelling. proposed new canopy roof over the front entrance door.

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/0288: 6 Chapel Lane, Ashurst Wood. Proposed extension and refurbishment of existing dwelling house with removal and replacement of 2no outbuildings.

Balcombe

DM/25/0146: 45 Newlands, Balcombe Haywards Heath West Sussex. Demolition of existing conservatory. Erection of a single-storey side extension with pitched roof and gable end.

Bolney

DM/25/0218: Ormonde Hall, Cowfold Road, Bolney. Variation of condition No: 1 relating to planning application DM/23/0817 to allow for the substitution of the approved plans.

DM/25/0232: Ormonde Hall, Cowfold Road, Bolney. Variation of condition No: 1 relating to planning application DM/21/2193, to allow for the substitution of the approved plans.

Burgess Hill

DM/23/1060: Land At And Adjacent To The Former Sewage Treatment Works, Fairbridge Way, Burgess Hill. Variation of conditions 2, 3 and 6 relating to planning application DM/21/2627. (Amended information and plans received 13th January 2025).

DM/25/0097: Sakkara, 5 Shelley Wood, Burgess Hill. Retrospective application for infilling of pond.

DM/25/0156: Burgess Hill Town Football Club, Leylands Park Football Ground, Maple Drive, Burgess Hill. Conversion of a natural grass pitch to a 3G Artificial Grass Pitch (AGP) with perimeter fencing, replacement floodlights, acoustic barrier and hardstanding areas.

DM/25/0228: 27 The Kiln, Burgess Hill. Proposed loft conversion with rear dormer and velux on front elevation.

DM/25/0230: 27 The Kiln, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension for larger living area.

DM/25/0238: 17 St Wilfrids Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed hip to gable roof conversion, loft conversion with rear dormer and two rooflights to front roofslope, single storey rear extension, front porch extension.

DM/25/0250: 38 Midfields Drive, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension to provide a self contained annexe, roof extension and loft conversion to provide 3 bedrooms, ensuite and bathroom with a total of 9 rooflights, three per rear and both side elevations.

DM/25/0259: Hambrook School, Marle Place, 171 Leylands Road, Burgess Hill. Oak - Crown Reduction by no more than 2m.

DM/25/0300: Brackendean, 20 Folders Lane, Burgess Hill. Removal of existing concrete panelled garage and side lean-to, and conversion of existing attached double garage into annex.

Cuckfield

DM/25/0205: 1 Mytten Close, Cuckfield. Variation of condition nos 2 and 3 of Planning Appeal ref AP/24/0032 (DM/24/0128) - Cond. 2 revised materials and Cond. 3 revised drawings.

East Grinstead

DM/25/0263: Sackville School, Lewes Road, East Grinstead. The upgrade of existing Redgra surfaced sports facilities with associated artificial turf, mesh fencing, LED lighting, acoustic barrier, areas of hard standing and resurfaced long/triple jump pits

Hassocks

DM/25/0241: 33 Farnham Avenue, Hassocks. Demolition of existing garage and ground floor extensions. Erect a two storey side extension, a loft conversion with rear dormer and a double garage.

DM/25/0255: The Gate House, 26B Lodge Lane, Hassocks. Cypress - Reduce in height by approx 3m, trim crown removing regrowth.

DM/25/0266: 26 Semley Road, Hassocks. Erection of a front gable end extension and porch, erection of a dormer extension to the rear roof slope, replacement of roof to existing side extension, installation of new windows and a skylight, removal of existing timber cladding to front facade.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/0237: 35 Wood Ride, Haywards Heath. Demolition of existing garage/office and construction of new rear extension to Ground Floor and part extension to First Floor.

DM/25/0244: 17 Dellney Avenue, Haywards Heath. Proposed loft conversion.

DM/25/0257: 6 Kings Road, Haywards Heath. The enlargement of a ground floor and first floor side elevation window and the installation of new windows. The enlargement and replacement of a ground floor rear elevation external door set. The installation of a rear roof slope operable skylight,. A new boiler flue repositioned on the ground side elevation.

DM/25/0262: 30 Wivelsfield Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear and side extension. Retrospective removal of existing leaking chimney (removed April 2023).

DM/25/0264: 16 Aspen Walk, Haywards Heath. Erection of a single storey rear extension extending beyond the rear wall of the original house by 4.0 metres, to a maximum height of 3.5 metres and height of the eaves to 2.3 metres.

DM/25/0284: Land To Side Of 75 Oathall Road, Haywards Heath. Common Beech - x1 Crown reduction by approx 2m, and crown lift to 3m above ground level on all aspects. Sycamore x1 Crown lift to 5m above ground level over the carriageway, and to 3m on all other aspects. Hawthorn x1 Crown reduction by approximately 1-1.5m, crown lift to 5m above ground level over the carriageway, to 3m over the footway, and to 2m on all other aspects.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/0219: Pigwidgeon Cottage, Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint. G1 2 x Beech trees (at rear of property) - reduce by 1.5 metres. Holly tree (at rear of property) - remove to ground level. Holly stems (at front of property) - remove to ground level.

Lindfield

DM/24/2693: Rosmond Cottage, West View, Lindfield. Single storey shed extension.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/0260: High Leigh, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Garden Building in Rear Garden.

Plumpton, Streat, East Chiltington and St John (Without)

SDNP/25/00163/HOUS: Fallbrook, Plumpton Lane, Plumpton. Erection of garage in place of previously removed garage.

Turners Hill

DM/25/0176: Worth School, Paddockhurst Road, Turners Hill. Installation of an emergency standby generator to provide undisrupted power during frequent (localised) power outages. To be positioned on an external structural concrete base.

Twineham

DM/25/0258: The Granary, Great Wapses Farm, Hurstpierpoint Road, Henfield. Proposed repair work to the gable end wall (viewed from the south side) Repair to internal wall and repair to the rafter feet.

DM/25/0281: Loxley, Bolney Chapel Road, Twineham. Variation of conditions No's 1, 4, 8, and 10 of planning permission DM/24/1727 to allow for minor revisions to the approved drawings and revisions to the drainage design, landscape design and site levels.

Wivelsfield

LW/25/0033: 1 Allwood Crescent, Wivelsfield. Single Storey side extension with flue for log burner.

Worth

DM/25/0220: Sunnymead, Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down. 1st floor side/rear extension, changes to rear fenestration at ground floor level including insertion of roof lights and an additional roof light in the main roof.

DM/25/0249: Cabin At Grid Reference 531955 137109, Horsepasture Wood, Wallage Lane, Rowfant. Application for a Certificate of lawful existing use or development for the construction of a residential cabin. Revised application following the refusal of DM/24/1956.

DM/25/0279: Copthorne Cottage, Copthorne Bank, Copthorne. T1 Oak - crown reduce by 2m and lift lower epicormic branches below crown break back to previous cut points. Thin by 30 percent.

DM/25/0297: 13 Grange Road, Crawley Down. Single storey rear and side extension for a larger living/kitchen area. Removal of existing conservatory and existing footprint used for a consolidation of extensions.