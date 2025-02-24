The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between February 17 and 21.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balcombe

DM/25/0364: Croft Corner, Oldlands Avenue, Balcombe. Construction of Veranda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0196: Thai Crystal, 45 The Broadway, Haywards Heath. Demolition of existing redundant single storey buildings to the rear. Erection of a four-storey rear extension and re-configuration work to convert existing commercial use to Class E use and 5No. residential dwellings (3No. 1 bedroom flats and 2No. 2 bedroom flats) together with associated refuse and cycle storage. (Image: Google Maps)

DM/25/0409: Land To The Front Of 18 And 19 Oldlands Avenue, Balcombe. Limes x 3 - Cut back growth to the original pollard point.

Bolney

DM/25/0394: The Old Distillery, Jeremys Lane, Bolney. Proposed conservatory.

Burgess Hill

DM/25/0089: 8 Mansion Close, Burgess Hill. Lime Tree: Re pollard to previous points and remove epicormic growth to 6m.

DM/25/0209: Holly Tree House, Cuckfield Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed 4 dwellings as 2 x Semi detached properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0276: 22 St Wilfrids Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed loft conversion incorporating a hip to gable roof conversion. First floor extension with a balcony over an existing single storey extension. Bi-fold doors to be installed into the existing rear extension.

DM/25/0321: 62 Leylands Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey side extension.

DM/25/0360: 12 Silverdale Road, Burgess Hill. Change of use from single dwelling (C3) to boarding house (C2) with staff flat to serve Burgess Hill School for Girls.

DM/25/0383: Common View, 83 Folders Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension, first floor front extension, part garage conversion to office space and a loft conversion with dormers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0395: 24 Old School Place, Burgess Hill. Removal of existing 'catio' garden cat enclosure. Erection of new 'catio'.

DM/25/0406: 20 Nightingale Lane, Burgess Hill. Proposed loft Conversion, rear dormer, and 2 roof light front slope roof

DM/25/0410: 29 Greenlands Drive, Burgess Hill. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0430: 22 And 23 Wheatsheaf Close, Burgess Hill. Ground works and associated fibrous root pruning to install a root barrier 17m in length and 3.5m in depth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0431: 4 Keymer Gardens, Burgess Hill. Horse Chestnut Pink (Aesculus x carnea 'Briotii) - Reduce by approximately 2m cut to old reduction area, cutting to the branch collar leaving a good secondary leader using the rule of a 3rd.

DM/25/0442: May Trees, Keymer Road, Burgess Hill. T1 - Oak remove epicormic growth on main stem. T2 - Oak reduce by 2.5 - 3m and no further than previous points. T3 - Oak remove epicormic growth on main stem and reduce by 2 - 3m and no further than previous pruning points. T4 - Beech, remove epicormic growth, remove damaged limb close to centre and reduce by 2 -3 m and no further than previous points. T5 - Oak, remove 2 lowest and damaged branches over summer house and epicormic on main stem. T6 Oak, remove lowest 2 branches over garden and epicormic on main stem.

Chailey

LW/25/0050: Land West Of A275 South Common, South Chailey. Reserved Matters (layout, scale, appearance and landscaping) pursuant to Outline planning permission (LW/22/0418) including erection of 56 residential dwellings, including 40% affordable homes, public open space, landscaping, and sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) including discharge of Condition 3 (Reserved Matters details) and Condition 15 (LEMP).

LW/25/0049: Balneath House, Balneath Manor Lane, South Chailey. Demolition of existing garage and replacement with oak framed garage.

Cuckfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0337: Bentleys, 2 Hatchlands, Cuckfield. Construction of single storey front porch extension. Partial conversion of attached garage, internal alterations and enlargement of garage apron.

DM/25/0405: The White Harte Inn, South Street, Cuckfield. Proposed three conservation rooflights, (amended design to previous application DM/24/2872).

DM/25/0427: The Flat, Stationery House, 113 High Street, Cuckfield. x3 Silver Birch - reduce by 2.5 meter off the top and 1 meter off the sides. Cherry tree - remove.

Ditchling And Westmeston

SDNP/25/00499/HOUS: 88 East End Lane, Ditchling. Replacement of rear conservatory with single storey extension, addition of single storey front extension, addition of log burner with external flue and replacement of fenestration at all elevations.

East Grinstead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0322: 37 Linden Avenue, East Grinstead. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0371: 81 Heathcote Drive, East Grinstead. Proposed porch to front and garage extension.

DM/25/0388: Central Sussex College, Queensmere House, 49 Queens Road, East Grinstead. Conversion of a D1 Educational Building to 24no. Residential Apartments (32 Bedrooms) with infilling of existing undercroft areas, associated car parking, landscaping, cycle spaces, amenity areas, 1.1m high metal fence and new ramp.

DM/25/0434: Estcots Lawn Tennis Club, Courts 1 And 2, East Court, College Lane, East Grinstead. To install a root barrier at the edge of the tennis court to prevent any potential/further root damage to the courts.

Hassocks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/2691: Hassocks Football Club, The Beacon, Brighton Road, Hassocks. Variation of condition 4 of planning permission CN/002/95 to allow an increase in the average illuminance from 205 lux to 239 lux by way of replacement bulbs (maximum illuminance will decrease from 364 lux to 355 lux) (Updated lighting report submitted on 19 February 2025).

DM/24/3010: 52 Friars Oak Road, Hassocks. 5 x ash trees in garden and 1 x ash tree on bank of stream, fell.

DM/25/0341: 12A The Close, Hassocks. Proposed two storey flank extension and single storey rear extension.

Haywards Heath

DM/24/2867: 1st Haywards Heath Scout Group, The Vic Forster Centre, Franklands Village, Haywards Heath. T1 cut back by 2-3 metres, T2 remove ivy, cut back from hut by 2-3 metres. T3 Oak remove weak branches from hut by 2-3 metres. T4 cut back from hut by 2-3 metres. T7/8 remove ivy and epicormic growth, cut back from wire. T9 remove large lower limb overhanging park back to trunk, T10 cut back branches over shed by 2-3 metres,sever the ivy. T13, T14 and T15 - remove lower limbs overhanging front of building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0010: 116 New England Road, Haywards Heath. New outbuilding to replace existing garage.

DM/25/0032: 10 Oathall Road, Haywards Heath. Conversion of existing garage to home office with storage space above. There is no change to the existing footprint or height. (north and south elevations of the garage received 18/2/25).

DM/25/0196: Thai Crystal, 45 The Broadway, Haywards Heath. Demolition of existing redundant single storey buildings to the rear. Erection of a four-storey rear extension and re-configuration work to convert existing commercial use to Class E use and 5No. residential dwellings (3No. 1 bedroom flats and 2No. 2 bedroom flats) together with associated refuse and cycle storage.

DM/25/0315: 33 Willow Park, Haywards Heath. Removal of the existing conservatory and construction of a new extension including the part conversion of the existing garage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0328: 45 Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed two storey side extension and single storey garage conversion.

DM/25/0331: 35 Blunts Wood Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension and first floor rear extension.

DM/25/0374: 39 Edward Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed rear extension.

DM/25/0402: 197 Hoblands, Haywards Heath. Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension with replacement utility and part garage conversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0429: 1 Oathall Avenue, Haywards Heath. T1 - Beech tree reduced back to previous points. T2 - Conifer (second in line) removed due to dying.

DM/25/0443: 21 Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath. T1 - Hazel - Coppice.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/0272: Bowling Alley Cottage, The Green, Horsted Keynes. Proposed Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/21/0566 to allow for alterations to approved plans.

DM/25/0411: Mulberries, Lewes Road, Horsted Keynes. Proposed rear extension replacing existing conservatory and new porch replacing existing canopy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0422: Bowling Alley Cottage, The Green, Horsted Keynes. Proposed alterations to approved plans relating to planning application DM/21/0568 (variation of condition application DM/25/0272).

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/0078: 5 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0330: 38 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Eucalyptus (T1) - reduce crown by 2 - 3m no further than previous pruning points.

DM/25/0379: Burgess Hill Burial Ground, Jane Murray Way, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition 11 of application 00/02576/FUL to allow for design changes to allow additional parking spaces and maintenance/storage yard.

Lindfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/1988: 37A Sunte Avenue, Lindfield. Change of use from a workshop to a two bedroom dwelling with associated car parking for 2 spaces (Additional drainage information received on 6 February 2025).

DM/25/0210: Hunters End, Black Hill, Lindfield. Removal of one ground floor window measuring 1800mm by 1200mm, and replace with rear patio doors measuring by 1800mm by 2100mm. Removal a single patio door and two glazed side panels and replace with rear patio doors measuring 1800mm x 2100mm.

DM/25/0336: 121 The Welkin, Lindfield. Proposed single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0416: 2 By Sunte, Lindfield. Proposed replacement garage and single storey side extension to the East and two storey side extension to the West.

Lindfield Rural

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/24/3025: Lychgate Cottage, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Proposed construction of swimming pool and pool house and associated external landscaping.

DM/25/0187: 12 Tall Oaks, Lindfield. Reduce overhang to gardens 10, 11, 12 and 13 by a maximum of 3m. Minor works on upper crown for balancing purposes only.

Slaugham

DM/25/0208: 3 Parker Close, Pease Pottage. Proposed Orangery/Conservatory to the rear.

DM/25/0309: National Trust Nymans, Staplefield Road, Handcross. Ash dieback in a high usage zone. Reduce the tree back to a monolinth to prevent future issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DM/25/0369: Old Park Lodge, Slaugham Lane, Warninglid. Demolition of existing house, storage barn and stables and erection of replacement dwelling including proposed greenhouse, realigned driveway and hardstanding, alteration to existing garage and associated work.

Wivelsfield

LW/25/0045: Cumbria, Green Road, Wivelsfield Green. Demolition of garage, proposed two-storey side extension, single-storey rear extension and fenestration alterations.

Worth

DM/24/2772: Witham Cottage, Felcot Road, Furnace Wood. Demolition of rear garden shed. Ground Floor front extension to side. First floor bedroom extension and front gable extension. Alteration of front entrance new glazed gable and new flush roof lights. Ground floor rear infill extension. New dormer to bedroom. Garage conversion and rear extension. New driveway and gates and new raised decking to South. Amended Plans received 14.02.2025 showing new vehicular access gates, revised Site Layout Plan, accompanied by a Tree Protection Plan, Arboricultural Implications Assessment and an Arboricultural Method Statement.

DM/25/0004: 5 Border Chase, Copthorne. Proposed porch and tiled roof to existing bay windows.

DM/25/0291: Sandhill, Sandhill Lane, Crawley Down. Proposed ground mount solar installation of ground mounted solar array, ASHP's and all associated works.