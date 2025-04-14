Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following planning applications have been submitted to Mid Sussex District Council, Lewes District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between April 7 and 11.

Ansty And Staplefield

DM/25/0596: The Old Dairy, Great Thorndean Farm, Slough Green Lane, Warninglid. Vary condition 1 (Approved Plans) of planning permission DM/23/0971 to allow for proposed changes to car part (to be predominantly wood clad and storage to run the length of car port).

DM/25/0886: South Meadow Cottage, Brantridge Lane, Staplefield Haywards Heath. Retrospective planning application for the partial change of use of land to residential paddock area.

Ardingly

DM/25/0888: The Holt, Stonehurst, Selsfield Road, Ardingly. Structural repair works to existing roof structure, re-roofing, installation of three roof lights and general refurbishment works to potting shed.

Ashurst Wood

DM/25/0896: Greenworld, Cansiron Lane, Ashurst Wood. Refurbishment of an existing dwelling, conversion of existing accommodation and carport, erection of a garden shed.

Balcombe

DM/25/0949: Westup Farm, London Road, Balcombe. Proposed fodder and machinery store.

Bolney

DM/25/0232: Ormonde Hall, Cowfold Road, Bolney. Partially demolish linked elements of burnt out 20th Century Dwelling linked to Grade Two Listed Hall building and internal alterations of Grade Two Listed Hall building staircase, floor repairs and any associated wall finishes and ceiling finishes, linked to previous fire and water damage. Application for amendments to the scheme for the replacement extension previously approved under reference DM/23/0814 including: internal alterations, the addition of a new external door in the Hall House southern elevation, two dormer windows to the front roofslope and three rooflights in the rear roofslope. (Revised description agreed 18.02.2025. Existing plans received 18.03.2025).

Burgess Hill

DM/25/0289: 5 Silverdale Road, Burgess Hill. Variation of condition 1 relating to planning application DM/23/0201 - to amend the approved plans.

DM/25/0526: Villa Ruscino, 2A The Vineries, Burgess Hill. Proposed porch to front of property.

DM/25/0721: 4 Ferndale Road, Burgess Hill. Demolition of existing conservatory and replaced with a single storey rear/side extension and internal remodelling. Alterations to glazing on the rear elevation. Addition of tile hung cladding at first floor on the front elevation.

DM/25/0894: 7 Bulbeck Close, Burgess Hill. Erection of rear dormer.

DM/25/0923: 104 St Andrews Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed demolition of existing outbuilding and wall and erection of a single storey rear extension.

DM/25/0950: 39 Holmesdale Road, Burgess Hill. Proposed loft conversion with dormer to the south elevation.

Chailey

LW/25/0168: 1 Downs View Close, North Chailey. Two storey side extension; demolition of existing rear conservatory; addition of 1no. front and 1no. rear dormer; replacement of existing porch with addition of covered walkway to front elevation; and alterations to existing fenestration with addition of 1no. front rooflight.

Cuckfield

DM/25/0942: 12 Manor Drive, Cuckfield. Proposed replacement of existing conservatory roof.

East Chiltington

LW/25/0163 & LW/25/0164: Lower Burrells, Chiltington Lane, East Chiltington. Demolition of existing rear conservatory, rear infill, existing extension to the west and brick outbuilding. Single storey west side extension, infill extension to the north and internal alterations to a Grade II Listed Building with associated landscaping and fenestration alterations to cottage and engine room.

East Grinstead

DM/25/0914: Oakmead Dental Care, 48 Moat Road, East Grinstead. Proposed staff cabins in grounds.

DM/25/0948: 66 Woodlands Road, East Grinstead. Loft conversion.

DM/25/0952: 20 Elm Drive, East Grinstead. Removal of old conservatory and build brick built single storey ground floor extension.

DM/25/0963: Saint Hill Farm, Saint Hill Green, East Grinstead. Variation of condition 3 of planning application 05/02744/FUL - to allow a broader and more flexible use of the building, comprising uses falling within Class E(g) of the Use Classes Order, as part of current endeavours to re-let the building.

DM/25/0979: 76 Queens Road, East Grinstead. 1 x Oak - On garden side of 74, 76 and 78 Queens Road - Reduce crown by 2.5m - 3m to reduce shading and overhang of gardens.

DM/25/0985: 17 Garden House Lane, East Grinstead. G1 - Row of Beech located in back garden - Thin crown by 20%, leaving only the strongest regrowth points from previous reduction.

Hassocks

DM/25/0789: 35 Queens Drive, Hassocks. Single-storey rear extension.

DM/25/0820: 44 Stanford Avenue, Hassocks. Demolition of existing rear conservatory plus erection of new rear single storey extension and new rear dormer incorporating extension to existing roof to form gable end.

DM/25/0828: 42 Stanford Avenue, Hassocks. Demolish existing rear conservatory and replace with a single storey extension.

DM/25/0951: Delta, South Bank, Hassocks. Proposed garage conversion, alterations to the existing external materials, a single storey rear extension and creation of downstairs shower room.

Haywards Heath

DM/25/0200: 13 Manaton Close, Haywards Heath. Oak tree - Cut back by 3m lower limb on eastern side over road. Cut back limbs by 2-3m on northern side back to fence line.

DM/25/0328: 45 Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed two storey side extension and single storey garage conversion (revised plans received 07.04.2025).

DM/25/0538: 59 Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath. Oak Tree (T1) - Remove epicormic growth. Hornbeams x3 (T2) - Fell.

DM/25/0569: 2 West Mallion, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey extension infill on rear elevation.

DM/25/0903: 6 Franklands Village, Haywards Heath. Proposed side/rear extensions, demolition of existing garage and garden room extension with associated internal and external works.

DM/25/0919: 23 Franklynn Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed single storey rear extension and loft conversion to include a rear facing dormer.

DM/25/0930: 50 College Road, Haywards Heath. Proposed ground floor rear extension.

DM/25/0959: 12 Sheppeys, Haywards Heath. Proposed rear single storey extension, small extension to rear of garage, front porch extension and small new ground floor side window to new wc.

DM/25/0966: 27 Wickham Way, Haywards Heath. Removal of existing single storey small kitchen extension. Proposed new single storey extension with flat roof and lantern rooflights and brickwork to match existing. Proposed new open oak frame pitched roof porch to front door. Proposed new high level slot window to existing side wall at ground floor level. Proposed new side window to new wc, in existing side external door location.

DM/25/0986: 22 Lucastes Avenue, Haywards Heath. Replacement of a conservatory, decking, and an external stair to allow the construction of a rear extension.

Horsted Keynes

DM/25/0272: Bowling Alley Cottage, The Green, Horsted Keynes. Proposed Variation of condition 2 relating to planning application DM/21/0566 to allow for alterations to approved plans.

DM/25/0422: Bowling Alley Cottage, The Green, Horsted Keynes. Proposed alterations to approved plans relating to planning application DM/21/0568 (variation of condition application DM/25/0272).

DM/25/0915: Tanyard Manor, Horsted Lane, Sharpthorne. Internal alterations to include structural alterations to kitchen, new doors and rooflights, new partitions, upgrading of LPG tank and boilers and drainage, and external landscaping.

Hurstpierpoint And Sayers Common

DM/25/0931: 85 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Reduction of Liquid Amber by 1 metre.

DM/25/0953: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed pedestrian macadam path and safety railings to Senior School car park.

DM/25/0954: Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Proposed pedestrian macadam path and safety railings to Senior School car park.

DM/25/0955: Land North Of Church Green Cottages, Brighton Road, Hurstpierpoint. H1 and H2 - Holm Oak Saplings to be felled. C1 - 1 x Cypress Sapling to be felled. A1 and A2 - Ash Saplings to be felled.

DM/25/0956: Home Cottage, 4 High Street, Hurstpierpoint. Maple - fell.

DM/25/0958: Former Methodist Church Hall, 42 Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint. Application for permission in principle for development of up to 6no. residential dwellings across a floor space of up to 1,000sqm.

Lindfield

DM/25/0794: 67 Savill Road, Lindfield. Single Storey Rear Extension.

Lindfield Rural

DM/25/0764: Henfield Place, Church Road, Scaynes Hill. Variation of condition 2 of planning application DM/24/2395 - to allow for design changes.

DM/25/0790: 6 Hillcrest Close, Scaynes Hill. Construction of a flat roof single-storey side extension and flat roof porch.

DM/25/0978: Oak Tree Cottage, Gravelye Lane, Lindfield. Removal of condition 7 relating to planning application 10/03104/FUL - to allow 2 x Velux windows in rear roof of the property.

Twineham

DM/25/0590: Little Reeds Farm, London Road, Hickstead. Engineering works: 5m high earth noise bund with associated landscaping.

Wivelsfield

LW/25/0178: Keepers, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Construction of 1no. dwelling with attached garage.

LW/25/0128: Land Rear Of Chideok, Valebridge Road, Burgess Hill. Erection of 2no. dwelling-houses with detached garages and associated landscaping.

Worth

DM/25/0933: 57 The Meadow, Copthorne. Double storey side extension.