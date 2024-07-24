Mims Davies MP in Chamber for NATO and EPC statement
and live on Freeview channel 276
"I was pleased to be able to join fellow MPs in the chamber for the important NATO and EPC statement.
“The world is increasingly uncertain - the most dangerous it has been since the end of the cold war.
“Russia continues its illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine. Iran continues with its regionally destabilising behaviour. Both Iran and North Korea are supplying Russian forces in Ukraine as we speak, and China is adopting a more aggressive stance in the South China sea and the Taiwan strait.
“It is crucial we work with our closest allies at both the NATO summit in Washington and the European Political Community. Our allies, particularly Ukraine, know that although our Government have changed, Britain remains an active, involved and reliable partner. Turning to the NATO summit, it was good to see the alliance reaffirming its commitment to Ukraine, with the UK at the heart of that leadership.
“I urge the Prime Minister to continue stressing to our allies that now is the moment to increase, not to pare down, our backing for Ukraine, as the UK has continued to lead in doing.
“We on the Opposition Benches will work with the Prime Minister on these questions of foreign policy and national security. We will ask questions, probe and push for answers - that is our duty as the official Opposition - but we will always act in the national interest and work constructively with him to ensure the security of our country."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.