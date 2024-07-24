Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mims Davies MP for East Grinstead, Uckfield and our villages was present in the Chamber for the NATO and EPC statement:

"I was pleased to be able to join fellow MPs in the chamber for the important NATO and EPC statement.

“The world is increasingly uncertain - the most dangerous it has been since the end of the cold war.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Russia continues its illegal and brutal invasion of Ukraine. Iran continues with its regionally destabilising behaviour. Both Iran and North Korea are supplying Russian forces in Ukraine as we speak, and China is adopting a more aggressive stance in the South China sea and the Taiwan strait.

Mims Davies MP in Chamber for NATO and EPC statement

“It is crucial we work with our closest allies at both the NATO summit in Washington and the European Political Community. Our allies, particularly Ukraine, know that although our Government have changed, Britain remains an active, involved and reliable partner. Turning to the NATO summit, it was good to see the alliance reaffirming its commitment to Ukraine, with the UK at the heart of that leadership.

“I urge the Prime Minister to continue stressing to our allies that now is the moment to increase, not to pare down, our backing for Ukraine, as the UK has continued to lead in doing.