Modality Mid Sussex GP practice in special measures: MPs say CQC findings ‘make for difficult reading’ but ‘great strides’ have been taken to serve patients
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Care Quality Commission announced on Wednesday, September 27, that Modality Mid Sussex in Bowers Place, Crawley Down, received an ‘inadequate’ overall rating following an inspection in May and June.
In a joint statement, Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies and Horsham MP Jeremy Quin said that the GP surgeries run by the Modality Group have improved but have acknowledged ‘there is still more to do’.
They said: “The findings of the CQC report have now been released, which covers the months of May and June 2023, and make for difficult reading and reflect the troubling experiences we had seen in our past constituency casework.
“We were reassured in a meeting with the Modality leadership, that they clearly understand the depth of action that is required to rectify issues. Some measures have already been put in place to monitor, contact, and follow up with patients that need specific care, a point clearly highlighted in the report.”
The MPs said they have been impressed by the Modality team’s focus and their willingness to listen and make changes over the past six months.
They said: “This needs to continue going forward. Great strides have been taken to better serve their patients with care across all three sites. Any enquires we have made as an MP’s Office, on behalf of residents, have been dealt with swiftly and this, in itself, has been a crucial change.
“Much effort has been placed on recruiting more GPs and key additional clinicians, but this will take a little longer to achieve. We will be monitoring progress as will the Sussex Integrated Care Board who have been alongside Modality providing advice and guidance.
“We strongly recognise some real concerns and worries remain within the community. We are continuing to listen and engage with Modality and will be highlighting any further issues that are brought to our attention. Please be assured we will put constituents’ needs first and foremost, so that they get the medical care and support they deserve. Our thanks go to the staff at the practices as they continue to deliver this vital service.”