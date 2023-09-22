More than half of Sussex adults have not seen an NHS dentist in the past year: Horsham Lib Dems call for action
and live on Freeview channel 276
Horsham Lib Dems said today (Friday, September 22) that the latest figures from the House of Commons Library showed that parts of the country are turning into ‘an NHS desert’.
They said that adults and families are finding it increasingly hard to find an NHS dentist that is willing to accept new patients.
John Milne, Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Horsham District, said: “Time and again I’m hearing that people just can’t find an NHS dentist any more. For some residents, the price of private treatment is too high in the middle of a cost of living crisis, so they go without.
“This Conservative government has shown a total disregard for every aspect of our health service and the people of Horsham District are bearing the brunt of it. Wherever you look, the NHS is crumbling.”
He called for a boost to NHS dentistry so that people will not have to pay hundreds of pounds for private care. The Lib Dems said they are also calling for an emergency rescue plan for NHS dentistry, which includes spending any funding that has gone unspent recently years to boost the number of appointments.
Mr Milne said: “This has to act as a wake-up call for the government. We need action. That means reforming NHS dentistry to boost the number of appointments along with removing VAT on children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste.”