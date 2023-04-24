MP visits Arundel Wetlands Centre to learn about importance of conservation

​​Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, visited the WWT Arundel Wetlands Centre to discuss its expanding operations and the important conservation work the attraction is undertaking.

Meeting with centre manager Claire Hogben and WWT head of pperations Martin Senior, the MP saw the attraction’s brand new Reedbed Willow Sphere and visited a number of the site’s aviaries. He also saw first hand some of the measures the WWT had put in place to protect against Avian Flu – a worldwide pandemic that wetland birds seem particularly vulnerable to.

WWT Arundel is one of ten wildfowl and wetland nature reserves managed by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, a nature conservation charity in the United Kingdom. The 60 acres reserve is situated a short walk from Arundel town centre, just past Swanbourne Lake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, inside of the site’s new Reedbed Willow Sphere

The attraction’s new Reedbed Willow Sphere was commissioned by the WWT and created by ‘Beautiful Wonder’ and environmental artist Mark Antony Haden Ford of Two Circles Design in Slindon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew said: “Covering only 6% of the Earth’s surface but home to 40% of species, our wetlands are crucial. I am delighted that Arundel Wetland Centre is an ever-expanding attraction for local people and visitors to enjoy this ecosystem and by visiting know that they are protecting local wetland species.