MP visits Arundel Wetlands Centre to learn about importance of conservation

Meeting with centre manager Claire Hogben and WWT head of pperations Martin Senior, the MP saw the attraction’s brand new Reedbed Willow Sphere and visited a number of the site’s aviaries. He also saw first hand some of the measures the WWT had put in place to protect against Avian Flu – a worldwide pandemic that wetland birds seem particularly vulnerable to.
WWT Arundel is one of ten wildfowl and wetland nature reserves managed by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, a nature conservation charity in the United Kingdom. The 60 acres reserve is situated a short walk from Arundel town centre, just past Swanbourne Lake.
The attraction’s new Reedbed Willow Sphere was commissioned by the WWT and created by ‘Beautiful Wonder’ and environmental artist Mark Antony Haden Ford of Two Circles Design in Slindon.
Andrew said: “Covering only 6% of the Earth’s surface but home to 40% of species, our wetlands are crucial. I am delighted that Arundel Wetland Centre is an ever-expanding attraction for local people and visitors to enjoy this ecosystem and by visiting know that they are protecting local wetland species.
“Protecting the environment is something that the Government takes seriously and I am proud that this Parliament passed the Environment Act to put into law unprecedented action to safeguard our wetlands and waterways.”