Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
15 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

MP visits Arundel Wetlands Centre to learn about importance of conservation

​​Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, visited the WWT Arundel Wetlands Centre to discuss its expanding operations and the important conservation work the attraction is undertaking.

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:18 BST

Meeting with centre manager Claire Hogben and WWT head of pperations Martin Senior, the MP saw the attraction’s brand new Reedbed Willow Sphere and visited a number of the site’s aviaries. He also saw first hand some of the measures the WWT had put in place to protect against Avian Flu – a worldwide pandemic that wetland birds seem particularly vulnerable to.

WWT Arundel is one of ten wildfowl and wetland nature reserves managed by the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, a nature conservation charity in the United Kingdom. The 60 acres reserve is situated a short walk from Arundel town centre, just past Swanbourne Lake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Lidl Sussex expansion announced – 34 new stores planned
Most Popular
Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, inside of the site’s new Reedbed Willow SphereAndrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, inside of the site’s new Reedbed Willow Sphere
Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel and South Downs, inside of the site’s new Reedbed Willow Sphere

The attraction’s new Reedbed Willow Sphere was commissioned by the WWT and created by ‘Beautiful Wonder’ and environmental artist Mark Antony Haden Ford of Two Circles Design in Slindon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andrew said: “Covering only 6% of the Earth’s surface but home to 40% of species, our wetlands are crucial. I am delighted that Arundel Wetland Centre is an ever-expanding attraction for local people and visitors to enjoy this ecosystem and by visiting know that they are protecting local wetland species.

“Protecting the environment is something that the Government takes seriously and I am proud that this Parliament passed the Environment Act to put into law unprecedented action to safeguard our wetlands and waterways.”

Related topics:Andrew GriffithArundel Wetlands Centre