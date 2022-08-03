New car showroom set to come to Chichester

Plans have been submitted that could see a new car showroom make its way to Chichester.

Developers HNW Architects Ltd have designed a proposal for the development of a replacement building to the site of 41 Terminus Road in Chichester.

The site is currently occupied by a single building with this planning application seeking to demolish replace the existing building with a new KIA Showroom.

The proposed design is based on a client brief and include a six-car showroom, sales office, a motor vehicle workshop with five standard bays, one MOT bay, a staff room, customer and staff toilets and a mezzanine with storage space.

The site is proposing a total of 21 parking spaces across the site, 16 will be for services/storage and five for customers/visitors, two will have EV charge points and one will be a disabled parking bay.