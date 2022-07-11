New Haywards Heath pizzeria and wine bar due to open

The Safari Pizza Company has submitted an application for new signs for 21-23 The Broadway, previously occupied by a women’s clothes shop.

Works include repainting the current shop front, replacing the current signage for the previous tenant and installing some LED downlights to illuminate the name on the new sign.

The company currently supplies mobile wood fired pizzas with a unique African and safari themed twist.

A new pizza restaurant and wine bar could be soon coming to Haywards Heath

It is run by Alex & Alicia, who after many years travelling and working in Africa, returned to the UK. However they wanted to bring some of the amazing flavours and colours back to the UK.

They told the Middy: “We are excited to be opening our wood-fired pizzeria and wine bar in Haywards Heath on the Broadway. Having started off serving from our Land Rover pizza oven on events it was time to put down our roots.

“For food we will be offering a good variety of pizzas some with an African twist such our meaty carnivore pizza with Biltong along with some classic pizzas and a good selection of vegan options too. We only use our homemade dough which is then hand stretched and cooked in our wood fired oven.

“Our wine bar side will be focusing on a great selection of wines by the glass and bottle as well as many wines sourced from English vineyards locally. “There will be a rotating wine list so there will always be something new to try. The bar will also offer sharing platters and nibbles for those who want to just pop in for a glass of nice wine after work.

“We will also be opening for pizza making and wine tasting evenings occasionally so keep an eye out for those.

“We look forward to opening in August and bringing some wood fired pizza action to Haywards Heath.”

The company also works with two African charities, Rhino Conservation Botswana, which works to save African rhinos from extinction, and Gorongosa National Park, a thriving and vibrant safari destination in Mozambique.