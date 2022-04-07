New Look development plans refused

Plans for development at New Look have been refused by Chichester District Council. SUS-220704-130720001

The proposal would have seen two non-illuminated aluminium hanging signs be hung up at New Look at the Corn Exchange on East Street.

In a statement of refusal, Chichester District council said: “The advertisements by reason of their elevated position, prominent siting on the public highway, represent an incongruous and intrusive form of advertisement which amounts in visual clutter detrimental to the visual amenity of the streetscene and surrounding area.

“Furthermore, they would result in a harmful impact to the historic and architectural character and setting of the listed building and the Chichester Conservation Area.

The proposal was also rejected by many different groups in the city.

Andrew Bain, on behalf of the Chichester Society said: “The Executive Committee considers this proposal unacceptable on the grounds of new hanging signs being in contravention of The Council’s Guidance on Shopfront Design in The Conservation

Area on the four main streets, and visual clutter disfiguring this prominent listed property.”

The Chichester Conservation Area Advisory Committee also objected to the plans.

A statement from the group said: “The Committee objects to this Application.

“These signs are contrary to the CDC shop front guide and are an unwelcome distraction to the view of this fine portico.”