New potential Chichester bus shelter plan given boost

Chichester City Council agreed last Wednesday (February 23) to recommend the replacement of a bench at the bus stop as well as a shelter, so long as the funding was available to pay for it.

During a previous meeting the Working Group was informed that Councillor Sarah Sharp had recently run a survey for residents in the vicinity of the stop which had confirmed support for the provision of a bus shelter at the stop.

The results of the online survey had been shared and the property manager told councillors that more written responses had been received that morning with four in favour and one against.

The property manager said that the anticipated cost of the new shelter would be from £8,000 to £10,000 and that he had begun investigating the availability of funding which would come from the contributions paid in by the developer of the nearby St Bartholomew’s development.

In response to a question about planning consent, the property manager advised that this would not be required for the installation of the bus shelter, but that a licence would need to be obtained from West Sussex County Council before work could proceed.

After discussion it was unanimously voted that the bus shelter plan be recommended.