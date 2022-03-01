A new road has officially opened to traffic in Newhaven – which the East Sussex County Council hope will help improve transport links and boost the town's economy

The council said the Newhaven Port Access Road is an integral part of the Newhaven Enterprise Zone, creating direct access to East Quay and allocated development land, opening up 80,000 sq m of business space and allowing the creation of new jobs.

The county council scheme includes a single carriageway with a new bridge crossing the Seaford to Newhaven Railway Line and Mill creek leading to a link road constructed by Newhaven Port & Properties.

Cllr Rupert Simmons, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for economy, said: “I’m delighted that the Newhaven Port Access Road is now open to traffic. The opening of this road is a crucial boost to Newhaven’s economy, improving road links for freight traffic using the port and unlocking vital business areas.

“We are extremely grateful to Newhaven Port & Properties for working with us to make this new road a reality and to the Department for Transport for providing funding for the project.”

Captain Dave Collins-Williams, port manager and harbour master at Newhaven Port & Properties, said: “We are delighted that the new road is now open to the Port and can relieve the stresses of traffic on Railway Road and Beach Road. I am sure the residents will be extremely happy.

"The road also allows for an increase in trade to and from the East Quay site and facilitates the movement of freight vehicles (requiring regulatory inspection under the new Brexit rules) between the Ferry Terminal and the newly constructed Border Control Post at East Quay."

The access road was funded by a £10 million grant from the Department for Transport and £13.2 million from the county council’s capital programme – money set aside for one-off projects.

Cllr Claire Dowling, lead member for transport and environment added: “This was a unique opportunity to build a new road that not only helps us support economic growth in the county, but also take heavy freight traffic away from residential roads and improve the lives of people living in the area.

“A project of this scale brings with it inevitable disruption and I would like to say thank you to the people of Newhaven for their patience during construction of the new road.”