Newhaven Lifeboat crew tow drifting fishing vessel lost at sea to safety

Six people were rescued by Newhaven Lifeboat’s volunteer crew (RNLI) after their fishing vessel had lost its rudder whilst out at sea.

The lifeboat crew were called out at 4:14am on Thursday (February 17) as the 30-metre fishing vessel was drifting in the Channel’s Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) – south of Beachy Head, Newhaven.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-person volunteer crew launched into rough sea conditions, with storm force winds and poor visibility, to tow the vessel to a point of safety.

The lifeboat crew were called out at 4:14am on Thursday (February 17) as the 30-metre fishing vessel was drifting in the Channel’s Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) – south of Beachy Head, Newhaven.

Once the lifeboat reached calmer waters, the fishing vessel’s anchor was deployed.

Lewis Arnold, Coxswain for the Nehaven RNLI, said: "Given the tide, wind and sea state, we headed for a safe anchorage in the lee of Beachy Head. A commercial tug was en route with an ETA of 16 hours.

"We stood by until the vessel was holding anchor."

Newhaven RNLI volunteer crew returned to station, with their pagers back on at 1:38pm.

Gary Marsh, Newhaven RNLI deputy launch authority, said: "Our volunteers are the backbone of the RNLI and the lifesaving work we do. We are currently recruiting Inshore Lifeboat crew in Newhaven."