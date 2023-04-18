A new rooftop garden and and restaurant could be on the way at an Eastbourne hotel after a planning application was submitted.

Plans, if approved, would also see an extension to the New Wilmington Hotel on Compton Street to provide a fifth storey.

The extension, if approved, would provide the hotel with an additional ten rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application seeks to provide an additional fifth floor that would contain ten additional en-suite bedrooms, five of which would be double rooms. This would be provided by constructing a new mansard roof, which is tile hung.

A new rooftop garden and and restaurant could be on the way at an Eastbourne hotel after a planning application was submitted.

The rooftop terrace as part of the submission, would provide 150 seats for dining guests and would be enclosed by a glazed screen and would also have a retractable shade comprising steel posts and horizontal supports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extension would, if approved, would provide seven extra full time jobs following the expansion of the hotel and restaurant facilities.

In the planning report GRF Planning said: “The development will bring significant economic benefits to the town and increase the amount of good quality, serviced accommodation.

"It will provide additional employment which comprises full time jobs. The proposal will not cause harm to the Conservation Area and any effects will be outweighed by the benefits the proposal will bring.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three star hotel was on the market at a guide price of £1.6 million when it was sold.