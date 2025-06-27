New task force will bring experts to Worthing as MPs join forces with council to launch regeneration bid for the coastal town

Experts on coastal regeneration are being brought in to share best practice, as Worthing's MPs and councillors look at ways to improve the town.

Dr Beccy Cooper, MP for Worthing West, is using her contacts as chair of the Healthy Places All-Party Parliamentary Group to help her home town.

She and other MPs have been looking at healthy town centres across the country and examples of best practice, and as a result, she will bring together a critical mass of people for Worthing, including experts on coastal regeneration, to learn lessons from other areas.

After a meeting with Worthing Borough Council leader Sophie Cox on Thursday, June 26, Dr Cooper spoke to constituents via Facebook about her hopes for the town.

MPs, councillors and stakeholders are working on a town centre regeneration plan

She said: "Me and Sophie, and our other colleagues, are going to be working on a town centre regeneration plan. We have listened to you and we know that our town centre is at the heart of all our communities, really important to us.

"We know that in recent years, obviously the high street has changed. It's become harder for businesses – a lot of us are online now, big retailers have disappeared but we still think that our town centre has such a lot to offer.

"Our other MP, Tom, is going to be joining us on this journey as well and we are going to be looking at the town centre in the context of our beautiful coastline and our lido, which we know is something feel really passionate about.

"Tom and I are going to be working with people from Parliament and nationally to see how we can sort out that, and also our pier to make sure we can look after our pier in years to come. We are working as hard as we can."

The aim is to formulate a plan that encompasses not just the town centre but the coast, too, as they are so closely connected in Worthing.

Ms Cox said: "We absolutely love where we live. We absolutely share your passion for getting the town centre and our seafront, and keeping it, at the core of everything that we're doing. So, really excited to be working together, in Parliament and locally, to see what we can do and to bring some projects together."

In a follow-up Meet the Press round-table with local journalists, Dr Cooper expanded on her plans.

She said: "When I was leader of the council it came up time and time again and, unfortunately, it is still something that needs to be addressed. We are looking at ways to help the council and the businesses. We don't want it to be just a talking shop.

"It is not just the town centre, our USP is that we are along the coast and we have some wonderful offerings. We have a tourism offer.

"The lido is not being used to best effect and the pier is costing the council quite a lot of money. We have a unique lido that is built in the water. It is beautiful but that doesn't necessarily always come without complications. Let's be pragmatic."

The MPs have been looking at piers up and down the country as national treasures and Dr Cooper has held an initial meeting with the National Trust about ways to preserve Worthing Pier on that basis.

She is starting to share best practice with other MPs about funding opportunities, as the Lido alone 'will take millions'. The date of the initial regeneration meeting is yet to be announced.