Newhaven could get new children’s residential home if planning application is approved

A company is hoping to turn a residential property in Newhaven into a new children’s home.

Rubicon Children & Family Services has applied to Lewes District Council to change the use of the C3 residential dwelling house at 117 Court Farm Road to a C2 childrens residential home.

People can see the application at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1797/Search-and-view-planning-applications using the reference LW/24/0430.

In a letter to the neighbours of the building, directors Louise Ellis and Susie Pascoe said: “We provide residential care for some of our community’s most vulnerable children.”

They continued: “Rubicon Children & Family Services has a really positive history of looking after children in need. We have been doing this work since 2010 in Kent and we were delighted to expand into Seaford, East Sussex in 2020.

“We are proposing to care for two primary aged children in 117 Court Farm Road. This would involve two carers, a manager and the children being in the home at any time. Obviously there would be occasions where other adults would visit and other children may come for play dates, akin to any family home.”

The directors pledged to be transparent with neighbours throughout the planning process and said the company aims to be ‘connected and responsible’ when moving into a community.

They said: “It’s really important that the children that we care for experience a sense of belonging to the community that they live in. Our work with the children not only involves trauma informed care, but we also do work around citizenship and giving back. Several of our children take part in volunteering schemes locally.”

In the Design and Access Statement, the company said its team are trained to support children with ‘complex developmental trauma as a result of their early life experiences’ and said they work with ‘a wide range of mental health and attachment needs for children and young people’.

The statement said the building is already suitable for Rubicon’s proposed needs and would not require external physical alterations. They said they had considered national and local polices in their application, which they said is supported by the National Planning Policy Framework and the Lewes District Local Plan.