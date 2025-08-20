'No crisis': Hemiko responds to Christmas trade fears in Worthing and reveals new works schedule

Hemiko has responded to fears of a Christmas trade crisis in Worthing and revealed its schedule for the next round of roadworks related to the Worthing Heat Network installation.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many businesses and their customers have raised concerns in response to the latest planning application, to extend pipework from the Energy Centre in High Street to the Pavilion Theatre and Splashpoint Leisure Centre.

Developer Hemiko has made it clear the infrastructure works in the town centre for this next phase are not planned to start until after Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pipework would run underground across Steyne Gardens and the seafront, including connections to Splashpoint to the east and the Pavilion Theatre on the seafront.

The Worthing Heat Network's Energy Centre has been built in High Street

A spokesperson for Hemiko said: "Worthing Heat Network is excited to announce that the first phase of the project is nearing completion, meaning we’ll soon begin supplying low carbon heat to the first customers.

"We have submitted a planning application to complete the main spine of the project, allowing the heat network to reach two new connections: Splashpoint Leisure Centre and the Pavilion Theatre.

"We are incorporating feedback from Worthing Borough Council, local residents and businesses to avoid roadworks during key periods in the town’s calendar, so we can keep Worthing moving while we work. Only 16 per cent of the proposed pipe route is in the road, and we are scheduling these highways works to avoid Bonfire Night and Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the coming weeks, our team will be visiting businesses along the proposed route to explain the works in more detail and discuss how we can further reduce any potential impact. Later this year, we will also hold our third Community Engagement Event where residents and businesses can find out exactly what will be happening and when.

"This phase of the network will unlock significant benefits for Worthing – improving local air quality and bringing investment into the local economy. Since starting construction on the first phase, Hemiko has invested £2.3m into the local supply chain.

"As we move into the next phase, we’re committed to building on this investment , and will continue to operate our Community Fund, which will provide staff time, funding, and resources to support local projects and initiatives that benefit the Worthing community."

Hemiko encourages people to get in touch directly via email to [email protected] to raise any questions and share feedback.