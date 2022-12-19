The leader of Hastings Borough Council has declined calls to delay the possible sale of an iconic venue within the town.

The council, which owns the building, has given interested parties until February 4th to come forward with bids.

But at a full council meeting on Thursday (December 15), Green Party councillor Tony Collins called on Labour council leader Paul Barnett to extend this process, in the hopes of widening the field.

St Mary in the Castle in Hastings after its closure.

Cllr Collins said: “Given the importance to the town of St Mary in the Castle and the active and visionary conversations currently taking place about its future, will the leader of the council consider delaying the decision to sell or lease for a few months to allow time for new ideas to be explored.

“Will he [also] commit to bringing any final decision on its future to the full council for discussion.”

Cllr Barnett declined to extend the deadline for expressions of interest, but said interested parties would not necessarily need to have fully worked up plans by then.

He said they called cared passionately about the building and were trying to find a ‘sustainable solution’ for it, but wouldn’t delay the process. He felt now until February was a reasonable length of time, following which there would be a shortlist, and those on it would be given time to produce detailed business plans.

Cllr Barnett also declined to commit to bring the decision to full council, but also didn’t rule it out, saying it would depend on the results of the process. He said it would likely to be a cabinet decision at least.

Although the timelines involved mean it is unlikely to affect the decision-making process, it is notable that the same meeting saw councillors unanimously agree to investigate whether to move to an alternative governance structure. In other words, to potentially move away from the current cabinet system.

According to an online listing with specialist estate agents Dyer and Hobbis, a new leaseholder would be expected to pay somewhere in the region of £45,000 per annum, but would have to take on responsibility for both repairs and insurance. The freehold, meanwhile, has been marketed at £500,000.

The full listing can be found at www.dyerandhobbis.com/find-a-property/properties/130892-st-mary-in-the-castle-7-pelham-crescent-hastings

The potential sale has come in for criticism from several sources, including Labour county councillor Godfrey Daniel. He said: “I understand and would support attempts to lease out the building, but to consider selling our jewel in the crown for a paltry amount, circa £500,000, makes no sense.

“Over the years much public money has been spent on that building, together with the ‘blood, sweat, tears’ and love of so many in the community who have supported this beautiful community asset.

